NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets At Kansas Speedway

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Early race leader Denny Hamlin in pits at Darlington (1)

Denny Hamlin led 177 laps and captured both stages during last Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, but finished P25 after making an extra green-flag pit stop on Lap 274. Hamlin incorrectly thought he had a loose wheel.

Think Hamlin wanted to call a mulligan?

Well, the veteran NASCAR Cup Series driver received a contract extension instead.

Joe Gibbs Racing on Monday announced Hamlin agreed to a multi-year contract extension to remain with the garage. Hamlin has been employed by the Huntersville, N.C.-based team since 2004.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 28th race on the NASCAR calendar. Hamlin, by the way, was favored by DraftKings Sportsbook as the race favorite at +450.

2023 Hollywood Casino 400 Storylines

  • William Byron rallied from his starting position of P23 to earn a fourth-place finish last Sunday. Byron paces the Cup playoff field with 2075 points.
  • Ross Chastain finished fifth at Darlington, but was not satisfied with the machine. “We just weren’t fast,” he told NBC Sports. “I’ll take a top-five finish, for sure, and ride home happy.” Will Chastain’s team find additional speed for Kansas – and ride hope happier?
  • Daniel Suarez is not in the playoffs, but he was racing like was last Sunday, until Alex Bowman attempted a double-block move, causing an accident. Suarez called Bowman “dumb” and Bowman returned the favor. Will Suarez be smart the first time he encounters the No. 48 Chevrolet at Kansas?

Hollywood Casino 400 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the Hollywood Casino 400 At Kansas Speedway, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Odds Play
Denny Hamlin +450 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +550 BetOnline logo
Kyle Larson +550 BetOnline logo
William Byron +750 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +900 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +900 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +1200 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +1400 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +1600 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +1600 BetOnline logo
Kevin Harvick +2000 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +2200 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +2200 BetOnline logo
Chase Elliott +2200 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +2200 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +3000 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +3500 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +8000 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +15000 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15000 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +25000 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +25000 BetOnline logo
Carson Hocevar +25000 BetOnline logo
Aric Almirola +25000 BetOnline logo
AJ Allmendinger +25000 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +25000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +40000 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley +40000 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +40000 BetOnline logo
Corey LaJoie +50000 BetOnline logo
Harrison Burton +50000 BetOnline logo
Ty Dillon +100000 BetOnline logo
Sheldon Creed +100000 BetOnline logo
Todd Gilliland +100000 BetOnline logo
JJ Yeley +100000 BetOnline logo
Cole Custer +100000 BetOnline logo

*Odds current at time of publication 

Hollywood Casino 400 Predictions and Picks 

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway: 

Kyle Larson (+550)

Before earning his first Southern 500 title, Larson entered the playoff opener with an average finish of 17.5 during his six previous outings. Is the No. 5 Chevrolet team putting things together for another title run?

Bet on Kyle Larson +550 at BetOnline

Tyler Reddick (+900)

Reddick, who was runner-up to Larson last Sunday, remained satisfied with the finish. Other times this season, Reddick’s team underperformed, but now in the playoffs, “this is a day that we needed,” Reddick told NBC Sports.

Bet on Tyler Reddick +900 at BetOnline

Chris Buescher (+1600)

After closing the regular season with three wins in five outings, Buescher is becoming a prime title contender. He proved it again at Darlington, running a virtually mistake-free race to earn a P3.

Bet on Chris Buescher +1600 at BetOnline

Topics  
Hollywood Casino 400 NASCAR News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
kevin harvick talks to chief rodney childers at darlington (1)

NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Kansas Speedway

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  2h
NASCAR News and Rumors
christopher bell pits at darlington (1)
NASCAR Cup Series 2023: Twitter Reacts To Kyle Larson Opening Postseason By Claiming Cook Out Southern 500 At Darlington Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Sep 3 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR: Coke Zero Sugar 400
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets At Darlington Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 29 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
daytona racer making pit stop (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Darlington Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 28 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
chris buesher wins daytona fall race (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400: Twitter Reacts To Chris Buescher Winning, Bubba Wallace Pointing Way To Final Playoff Spot At Daytona
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 27 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
kevin harvick retires thanks (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Daytona International Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 22 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
chase elliott down to last chance to make playoffs (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Daytona International Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 21 2023
More News
Arrow to top