Denny Hamlin led 177 laps and captured both stages during last Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, but finished P25 after making an extra green-flag pit stop on Lap 274. Hamlin incorrectly thought he had a loose wheel.

Think Hamlin wanted to call a mulligan?

Well, the veteran NASCAR Cup Series driver received a contract extension instead.

Joe Gibbs Racing on Monday announced Hamlin agreed to a multi-year contract extension to remain with the garage. Hamlin has been employed by the Huntersville, N.C.-based team since 2004.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 28th race on the NASCAR calendar. Hamlin, by the way, was favored by DraftKings Sportsbook as the race favorite at +450.

Signed, sealed, and delivered! Denny Hamlin has signed a multi-year contract extension with JGR 🤝#TeamToyota #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/qO25DTQTA5 — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) September 4, 2023

2023 Hollywood Casino 400 Storylines

William Byron rallied from his starting position of P23 to earn a fourth-place finish last Sunday. Byron paces the Cup playoff field with 2075 points.

Ross Chastain finished fifth at Darlington, but was not satisfied with the machine. “We just weren’t fast,” he told NBC Sports. “I’ll take a top-five finish, for sure, and ride home happy.” Will Chastain’s team find additional speed for Kansas – and ride hope happier?

Daniel Suarez is not in the playoffs, but he was racing like was last Sunday, until Alex Bowman attempted a double-block move, causing an accident. Suarez called Bowman “dumb” and Bowman returned the favor. Will Suarez be smart the first time he encounters the No. 48 Chevrolet at Kansas?

Hollywood Casino 400 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the Hollywood Casino 400 At Kansas Speedway, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Odds Play Denny Hamlin +450 Martin Truex Jr. +550 Kyle Larson +550 William Byron +750 Tyler Reddick +900 Christopher Bell +900 Bubba Wallace +1200 Kyle Busch +1400 Ross Chastain +1600 Chris Buescher +1600 Kevin Harvick +2000 Joey Logano +2200 Ryan Blaney +2200 Chase Elliott +2200 Brad Keselowski +2200 Alex Bowman +3000 Ty Gibbs +3500 Daniel Suarez +8000 Erik Jones +15000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15000 Michael McDowell +25000 Chase Briscoe +25000 Carson Hocevar +25000 Aric Almirola +25000 AJ Allmendinger +25000 Austin Dillon +25000 Ryan Preece +40000 Justin Haley +40000 Austin Cindric +40000 Corey LaJoie +50000 Harrison Burton +50000 Ty Dillon +100000 Sheldon Creed +100000 Todd Gilliland +100000 JJ Yeley +100000 Cole Custer +100000

*Odds current at time of publication

Hollywood Casino 400 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway:

Kyle Larson (+550)

Before earning his first Southern 500 title, Larson entered the playoff opener with an average finish of 17.5 during his six previous outings. Is the No. 5 Chevrolet team putting things together for another title run?

Tyler Reddick (+900)

Reddick, who was runner-up to Larson last Sunday, remained satisfied with the finish. Other times this season, Reddick’s team underperformed, but now in the playoffs, “this is a day that we needed,” Reddick told NBC Sports.

Chris Buescher (+1600)

After closing the regular season with three wins in five outings, Buescher is becoming a prime title contender. He proved it again at Darlington, running a virtually mistake-free race to earn a P3.

Tyler Reddick finished 2nd at Darlington Raceway in a UNC-themed Air Jordan car 🥶❄️ pic.twitter.com/tdvq5CT1iv — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) September 4, 2023