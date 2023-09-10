NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell on Saturday earned an encore performance at Kansas Speedway.

Following up on his pole position during last week’s playoff opener at Darlington Raceway, the pilot of the No. 20 Toyota turned a hot lap of 180.276 mph during the final qualifying session for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400.

“That was a lot of fun,” Bell said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “Qualifying here is very intense. That’s certainly all we had.”

Kyle Larson, coming off a win last Sunday, will start on the outside of the front row after a runner-up qualifying run of 179.826 mph.

Capturing consecutive poles, Bell will start first for the fourth time this season and eighth in his career. Bell seeks a do-over, considering the sequence of events during the Cook Out Southern 500. His effort from P1 degenerated into a slow pit stop, a hard hit into the wall and finally a five-machine collision. He finished P23 and enters Sunday’s Round of 16 event ranked No. 12, one point ahead of Bubba Wallace, who starts 10th Sunday.

“So last week, I made a mistake early in the race that ruined our finish and, yeah, that was me not doing my job, and I’m glad I get another opportunity this week to try,” Bell said.

Regular-season champion Martin Truex Jr. (178.767 mph) will lead the second row, preceded by Chase Elliott (178.648) and Tyler Reddick (178.495).

Dedicating this pole to the family and friends of Margaret Stuef, who’s riding with me this weekend, and to everyone currently in a battle with cancer. Keep fighting! #DEWALTTough #HeroesRideAlong #TeamToyota pic.twitter.com/3hKKjRl2SD — Christopher Bell (@CBellRacing) September 9, 2023

Will Kansas’ Playoff Action Live Up May’s Drama?

The last time the Cup Series visited Kansas, drama ruled the day.

There were 37 lead changes, the most the series ever recorded at a 1.5-mile track, Denny Hamlin’s last-lap bump pass of Kyle Larson to earn the checkered flag and Ross Chastain sucker-punching Noah Gragson in the pits after the race.

Can the second stop on the playoff map match May’s action?

Chastain’s aggressive streak could be reignited.

Larson, whose victory last Sunday at Darlington secured a ticket into the Round of 12, could seek revenge on Hamlin, who enters Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 with the best odds to capture the checkered flag, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

At +550, Larson is tied with Martin Truex Jr. for the second-best odds.

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Hollywood Casino 400

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing

2, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports

3, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

4, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports

5, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing

6, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing

7, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports

8, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing

9, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports

10, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing

11, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske

12, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing

13, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing

14, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing

15, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing

16, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing

17, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske

18, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske

19, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club

20, Kevin Harvick, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing

21, Carson Hocevar, 42, Legacy Motor Club

22, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing

23, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports

24, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports

25, Aric Almirola, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing

26, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing

27, Cole Custer, 51, Rick Ware Racing

28, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing

29, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing

30, Justin Haley, 31, Kaulig Racing

31, JJ Yeley, 15, Rick Ware Racing

32, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports

33, Ty Dillon, 77, Spire Motorsports

34, Sheldon Creed, 78, Live Fast Motorsports

35, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing

36, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing