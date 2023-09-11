Culminating with a daring move, the NASCAR Cup Series stars aligned for driver Tyler Reddick to capture the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday.

With his boss, Denny Hamlin, dominating Stage 3 of the second playoff event, a caution period pulled the field close and reshuffled the lead pack. With Daniel Suarez inheriting the lead, but racing on worn tires, and Erik Jones, Kyle Busch and Joey Logano running on two fresh tires, Reddick was in a position to make his move.

And Reddick did at the restart. He drove hard to the bottom of Turn 4 and claimed the advantage – and the guaranteed trip to the Round of 12.

“We had really good pace, but just couldn’t get ahead of Denny there, but chaos ensued, people stayed out, some took two tires, and the bottom lane opened up,” Reddick said, as reported by NASCAR.com.

Twitter users responded to the ending Reddick described as “pretty crazy.”

Interesting to see who was sitting next to each other during Sunday’s pre-race get-together …

Heartfelt tribute …

The names of Cancer Heroes will ride above the doors of NASCAR Cup Series cars today at @kansasspeedway. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mJ55Ak1sK1 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 10, 2023

Milestone start for Brad Keselowski …

“Speed” and “danger” lurk at Kansas …

“The speed is here, but the danger is here.”@JeffBurton gets us FIRED UP for @NASCAR live at @kansasspeedway on @USANetwork. pic.twitter.com/I9OrSF1KVW — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 10, 2023

Ready to fly …

With a third blown tire at Kansas during the weekend, the regular-season champion hit a postseason wall on Lap 4 and sits outside the Round of 12 …

“Not real sure what we need to do to get some luck right now.”@MartinTruex_Jr is done for the day and will likely enter the cutoff race at @ItsBristolBaby next weekend below the cutline. What a turn of events for the No. 19 team.#NASCAR #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/V32IrJ4Mft — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) September 10, 2023

On the first restart, Kyle Larson executed the first lead change …

Watch out! Bump in the road …

I don’t understand how Cole Custer hits this. I mean they circled it for him. #XfinitySeries #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/3rnLdOlFQY — nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) September 9, 2023

Larson maintained his postseason momentum …

He’s picking up right where he left off last week! #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/ioeEB3BhCq — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 10, 2023

More trouble for a playoff driver …

Michael McDowell was not playing around …

“That’s not nice.” Austin Cindric and Michael McDowell came together on the restart. #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/8LM8ZQe935 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 10, 2023

Has it been a decade already? …

The slow-mo of this crash. 😳 Kyle Busch and Joey Logano got together at Kansas 10 years ago. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/h1QIuK0NEL — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 7, 2023

No. 6 captures Stage 2 …

What a drive to the front by that 6️⃣ car! #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/kH959apREK — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 10, 2023

Nearly a generation ago, Carl Edwards first attempted the “Melon Man” move at Kansas, but without the same degree of success …

Kansas played host to the first attempt at the video game move with Carl Edwards. Ross Chastain showed 14 years later that it could be done… #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/TwQDdXUMAN — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 9, 2023

Hamlin taking over the lead spot …

Teammates fight for pit-road space …

Fifth to first, in a flash …

REDDICK GOES FROM 5TH TO 1ST FOR THE WIN! What a run to the checkers for the No. 45 as that car number continues to pick up victories at @kansasspeedway for @23XIRacing He punches his ticket to the Round of 12.#NASCAR #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/C9PlQwb2t7 — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) September 10, 2023

Deftly executing the advance to the Round of 12 maneuver …

A triple play for the No. 45 Toyota …

3 Different Drivers have won in The 45 Car at Kansas. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/MuEZv0wYqy — Daniel Kriete (@DanielKriete4) September 10, 2023

After two postseason events …

The #NASCARPlayoffs standings with one race left in the first round! Tyler Reddick locks in his spot in the next round as Martin Truex Jr. is below the cut line. pic.twitter.com/a7BoRjtnNw — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 10, 2023