NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400: Twitter Reacts To Tyler Reddick’s Bold Playoff Move At Kansas

Jeff Hawkins
tyler reddick wins at kansas fall playoff race (1)

Culminating with a daring move, the NASCAR Cup Series stars aligned for driver Tyler Reddick to capture the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday.

With his boss, Denny Hamlin, dominating Stage 3 of the second playoff event, a caution period pulled the field close and reshuffled the lead pack. With Daniel Suarez inheriting the lead, but racing on worn tires, and Erik Jones, Kyle Busch and Joey Logano running on two fresh tires, Reddick was in a position to make his move.

And Reddick did at the restart. He drove hard to the bottom of Turn 4 and claimed the advantage – and the guaranteed trip to the Round of 12.

“We had really good pace, but just couldn’t get ahead of Denny there, but chaos ensued, people stayed out, some took two tires, and the bottom lane opened up,” Reddick said, as reported by NASCAR.com.

Twitter users responded to the ending Reddick described as “pretty crazy.”

Interesting to see who was sitting next to each other during Sunday’s pre-race get-together …

Heartfelt tribute …

Milestone start for Brad Keselowski …

“Speed” and “danger” lurk at Kansas …

Ready to fly …

With a third blown tire at Kansas during the weekend, the regular-season champion hit a postseason wall on Lap 4 and sits outside the Round of 12 …

On the first restart, Kyle Larson executed the first lead change …

Watch out! Bump in the road …

Larson maintained his postseason momentum …

More trouble for a playoff driver …

Michael McDowell was not playing around …

Has it been a decade already? …

No. 6 captures Stage 2 …

Nearly a generation ago, Carl Edwards first attempted the “Melon Man” move at Kansas, but without the same degree of success …

Hamlin taking over the lead spot …

Teammates fight for pit-road space …

Fifth to first, in a flash …

Deftly executing the advance to the Round of 12 maneuver …

A triple play for the No. 45 Toyota …

After two postseason events …

Hollywood Casino 400
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
