NASCAR Cup Series’ Kyle Larson Battles Chase Elliott, Earns DraftKings Sportsbook Listing As New Playoff Favorite Entering Bristol Motor Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
kyle larson new title odds leader (1)

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson didn’t have much room to spare during a late pit stop during Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. As the 2021 Cup champion exited his box, Brad Keselowski attempted to do the same. With Chase Elliott and Tyler Reddick already on pit road, Larson was forced into a move.

He struck Elliott’s machine, triggering a tempered response by his Hendrick Motorsports teammate. Or is it a rival?

Elliott intentionally “door-slammed” Larson’s machine just enough to send a message, which he denied after the second playoff outing.

“I didn’t have any space,” Larson said moments after the race, as reported by NASCAR.com. “Obviously, I made contact with him but I felt like if I didn’t, I was gonna clobber the No. 6 in the right front. I thought the safest bet for all of us was to squeeze out a little bit.

“I hope when he sees the replay he understands I didn’t have any space or not much, just inches. Just a bummer but I’m glad neither of us got tore up there and we got a good finish.”

Larson, who at +400 was listed Monday by DraftKings Sportsbook as the favorite to claim his second Cup title in three seasons, finished fourth, two spots better than Elliott, who did not qualify for the playoffs.

The garagemates could have bad blood, stemming, in part, from Larson wrecking Elliott and stealing the win at Watkins Glen last August.

When approached by reporters Sunday, Elliott, the 2020 Cup titleholder, acted surprised to be inquired about the incident.

“There was no message. No,” Elliott said.

Driver Denny Hamlin Comes Up Short In Playoffs, But Not As Co-Owner

For the past two playoff runs, driver Denny Hamlin appeared in prime position to claim a checkered flag and advance to the Round of 12. Twice, Hamlin came up short. On Sunday, Hamlin had four fresh tires for an overtime dash to the finish. But on the restart, Hamlin faltered, falling back to P8 by the second turn. The long-time Joe Gibbs Racing pilot rallied for a runner-up finish, but the restart frustrated him.

Even with Tyler Reddick earning a trip to Victory Lane, Hamlin, the co-owner of 23XI Racing, endured mixed emotions. He led 63 circuits Sunday and 177 of 367 laps during the playoff opener at Darlington, but couldn’t find a way to win.

“I am not enjoying the 45 winning right in this second, for sure,” Hamlin said. “I mean, on Sundays, certainly I’m a driver first. You know, when it was our first couple (victories), you’re super-excited for them. This one just stings a little bit more for me personally, just having a car dominant at the end and not winning.”

Despite coming up short the past two weeks, Hamlin enters Saturday night’s race ranked No. 3 in the playoff standings, 49 points above the Round of 12 cutoff.

NASCAR Cup Series Championship Driver Odds 

After two playoff races, here is a look at the championship odds for the 16 drivers who qualified for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook: 

Driver NASCAR Cup Series Championship Odds Play
Kyle Larson +400 BetOnline logo
William Byron +450 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +500 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +800 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +800 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +1100 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +1200 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +1500 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +1600 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +1700 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +1800 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +1800 BetOnline logo
Kevin Harvick +2200 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +7500 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +10000 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000 BetOnline logo

*Odds current at time of publication

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
