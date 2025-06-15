NASCAR News and Rumors

The 5 NASCAR Cup Series Drivers With The Best Opportunity To Win In Mexico City

Jared Turner
Daniel Suarez

Since Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race (2 p.m. EST, Amazon Prime) will be the first ever held in Mexico City, coming up with a list of top contenders could potentially feel like little more than a guessing game.

In all reality, though, it’s not all that hard.

That’s because several drivers quite simply stand out above the rest as having the best chances to go to Victory Lane.

Here are the five (in no particular) most likely to celebrate a win in the Viva Mexico 250 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, a 2.42-mile road course.

Shane van Gisbergen

In case you haven’t noticed yet, Shane van Gisbergen is the real deal on road courses. After shocking the NASCAR world by winning in his Cup Series debut two years at the Chicago Street Course, the New Zealander recaptured his road course magic when he claimed the pole during Saturday’s qualifying round in Mexico City. Starting up front on Sunday gives van Gisbergen a distinct advantage at the 15-turn course, where passing is likely to prove challenging.

Daniel Suarez

Daniel Suarez did the unthinkable in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series in Mexico City, going from worst at the green flag to first at the checkered. Making this feat even more remarkable was that Suarez accomplished it in a backup car after destroying his primary in qualifying. Suarez, the only Mexican driver in the Cup Series field, will have a much easier path to the front on Sunday, when he rolls off from the 10th position. Will he make it a clean sweep of the weekend in his native country and set off a wild celebration among the tens of thousands in attendance? Stay tuned.

Michael McDowell

Always a factor on the road courses, Michael McDowell should be in the hunt per usual come Sunday afternoon. Although more well known for his 2021 Daytona 500 win, McDowell picked up his second and most recent Cup Series triumph in 2023 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. His No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet will line up fifth on the starting grid in Mexico City, so McDowell is well-positioned to once again live up to his reputation as a road course ace.

AJ Allmendinger

If you don’t include AJ Allmendinger on the shortlist of those who can prevail at any road course, well, you just don’t know AJ Allmendinger. The veteran driver is always fast on the tracks where drivers turn both right and left, so you can expect Sunday’s showdown in Mexico City to be no different. Allmendinger, who starts eighth in his Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, will be seeking his fourth triumph in NASCAR’s premier division. His first three wins? Well, they came at Watkins Glen, Indianapolis and the Charlotte ROVAL — all road courses.

Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson is a contender to win at every type of race track, no matter the layout. Road courses are no exception. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has been to Victory Lane more than any other Cup Series wheelman since 2021, and it’s not even close. Already a three-time winner in 2025, Larson will almost certainly be in the mix on Sunday unless something goes terribly awry. He’ll take the green flag from the sixth starting spot in his No. 5 Chevrolet.

Topics  
NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR News and Rumors News
Jared Turner

Jared Turner is a motorsports writer who has covered NASCAR for 20 years. He has interviewed over 20 NASCAR Hall of Famers and around 100 drivers, crew chiefs, and team owners, both past and present. He has also covered the sport for FOX Sports (where he was a two-time recipient of the FOX “X” Award for “Xtraordinary” job performance), NASCAR.com, Sporting News, NASCAR Pole Position Magazine, the SPEED network, and plenty of other online and print-only publications throughout his career. Notably, Jared has penned dozens of articles for NASCAR souvenir programs, including several featured prominently in Daytona 500 keepsakes. A Virginia Press Association award winner and former member of the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA), Jared has racked up accolades both for his writing and his academic work. He studied both Communication and Psychology at Virginia Tech, where he was permanently enshrined in Phi Beta Kappa — the nation’s oldest and most prestigious academic honor society. Jared excels at feature writing and opinion writing, much of which stems from his dedication to all levels of racing.
View All Posts By Jared Turner

