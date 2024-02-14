Rookie Josh Berry has a big job this season.
Taking over Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 4 Ford, Berry is replacing Kevin Harvick, who retired after last season with 60 career NASCAR Cup Series victories.
One reason Berry earned the full-time ride was his familiarity with crew chief Rodney Childers. Their rapport should ease the transition from a future Hall of Famer to an unproven prospect.
Berry is coming aboard during a downtime for Stewart-Haas Racing. With just four race wins over the past three seasons, the garage needs a lift.
The 66th running of the Daytona 500 will mark Berry’s debut at the 2.5-mile superspeedway. Qualifying for the Great American Race will begin Wednesday.
Warning: May cause sudden cravings for @sunnydelight. pic.twitter.com/kYkqhvXogv
— Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) February 13, 2024
Joe Gibbs Racing Inks 14-Year-Old Driver
Owner Joe Gibbs, going back to his days as an NFL coach, has an eye for talent, no matter the age.
The Huntersville, N.C.-based team signed 14-year-old Max Reaves to a multi-year developmental contract Tuesday.
“We are excited to have Max join our development program at Joe Gibbs Racing,” Gibbs said via team statement. “We have always taken a lot of pride in our program and place a great deal of emphasis on developing talent. Max has already established himself as a winning driver and we look forward to supporting him as he continues to advance his career.”
Reaves will begin training immediately at the Toyota Performance Center in Mooresville, N.C.
“I’m really excited. I’ve really enjoyed meeting everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing and I’m happy to have them helping me,” Reaves said. “Racing has become something our entire family loves. I enjoy every part of it and especially working with my younger brother, Roo. I’m just thankful for this opportunity.”
🚨 NEWS 🚨
Max Reaves (shown with his grandfather Morris) has signed a multi-year development contract with Joe Gibbs Racing. We are excited to welcome Max to the JGR family!#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/S7ac1RRG43
— Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) February 13, 2024
Daytona 500 Driver Odds
Here is an early look at the NASCAR Cup Series drivers’ odds for Sunday’s Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:
|Driver
|NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 Odds
|Play
|Ryan Blaney
|+1100
|Denny Hamlin
|+1100
|Chase Elliott
|+1200
|Brad Keselowski
|+1200
|Kyle Busch
|+1400
|Joey Logano
|+1400
|Chris Buescher
|+1400
|William Byron
|+1600
|Kyle Larson
|+1600
|Christopher Bell
|+2000
|Ross Chastain
|+2000
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+2200
|Tyler Reddick
|+2200
|Erik Jones
|+2200
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+2200
|Ty Gibbs
|+2500
|Josh Berry
|+2800
|Chase Briscoe
|+2800
|Austin Dillon
|+2800
|Alex Bowman
|+3300
|Austin Cindric
|+3300
|Corey LaJoie
|+4000
|Daniel Suarez
|+5000
|John Hunter Nemechek
|+5000
|Ryan Preece
|+5000
|Michael McDowell
|+5000
|AJ Allmendinger
|+5000
|Jimmie Johnson
|+5000
|Noah Gragson
|+5000
|Daniel Hemric
|+6600
|Justin Haley
|+6600
|Carson Hocevar
|+6600
|Todd Gilliland
|+6600
|Zane Smith
|+8000
|Harrison Burton
|+8000
|David Ragan
|+8000
|Kaz Grala
|+8000
|Riley Herbst
|+8000
|Anthony Alfredo
|+10000
|BJ McLeod
|+20000
*-Odds current at time of publication