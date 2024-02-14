NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Odds: Josh Berry Facing Big Job; Betonline Sportsbook Favors Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin To Win Daytona 500

josh berry to take kevin harvick seat (1)

Rookie Josh Berry has a big job this season.

Taking over Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 4 Ford, Berry is replacing Kevin Harvick, who retired after last season with 60 career NASCAR Cup Series victories.

One reason Berry earned the full-time ride was his familiarity with crew chief Rodney Childers. Their rapport should ease the transition from a future Hall of Famer to an unproven prospect.

Berry is coming aboard during a downtime for Stewart-Haas Racing. With just four race wins over the past three seasons, the garage needs a lift.

The 66th running of the Daytona 500 will mark Berry’s debut at the 2.5-mile superspeedway. Qualifying for the Great American Race will begin Wednesday.

Joe Gibbs Racing Inks 14-Year-Old Driver

Owner Joe Gibbs, going back to his days as an NFL coach, has an eye for talent, no matter the age.

The Huntersville, N.C.-based team signed 14-year-old Max Reaves to a multi-year developmental contract Tuesday.

“We are excited to have Max join our development program at Joe Gibbs Racing,” Gibbs said via team statement. “We have always taken a lot of pride in our program and place a great deal of emphasis on developing talent. Max has already established himself as a winning driver and we look forward to supporting him as he continues to advance his career.”

Reaves will begin training immediately at the Toyota Performance Center in Mooresville, N.C.

“I’m really excited. I’ve really enjoyed meeting everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing and I’m happy to have them helping me,” Reaves said. “Racing has become something our entire family loves. I enjoy every part of it and especially working with my younger brother, Roo. I’m just thankful for this opportunity.”

Daytona 500 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the NASCAR Cup Series drivers’ odds for Sunday’s Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 Odds Play
Ryan Blaney +1100 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +1100 BetOnline logo
Chase Elliott +1200 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +1200 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +1400 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +1400 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +1400 BetOnline logo
William Byron +1600 BetOnline logo
Kyle Larson +1600 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +2000 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +2000 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +2200 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +2200 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +2200 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +2200 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs  +2500 BetOnline logo
Josh Berry +2800 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +2800 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +2800 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +3300 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +3300 BetOnline logo
Corey LaJoie +4000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +5000 BetOnline logo
John Hunter Nemechek +5000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +5000 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +5000 BetOnline logo
AJ Allmendinger +5000 BetOnline logo
Jimmie Johnson +5000 BetOnline logo
Noah Gragson +5000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Hemric +6600 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley +6600 BetOnline logo
Carson Hocevar +6600 BetOnline logo
Todd Gilliland +6600 BetOnline logo
Zane Smith +8000 BetOnline logo
Harrison Burton +8000 BetOnline logo
David Ragan +8000 BetOnline logo
Kaz Grala +8000 BetOnline logo
Riley Herbst +8000 BetOnline logo
Anthony Alfredo +10000 BetOnline logo
BJ McLeod +20000 BetOnline logo

*-Odds current at time of publication

BetOnline Sportsbook Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR News and Rumors NASCAR Speedweeks
