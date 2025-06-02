NASCAR News and Rumors

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Infuriated By Carson Hocevar, Ryan Blaney Triumphant At Nashville

Author image
Jared Turner
Sports Editor
4 min read
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Sundays NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superpeedway had huge implications for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs — especially for playoff contenders Ryan Blaney, Carson Hocevar and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Blaney earned a playoff-clinching victory with his first win of 2025. That means the Team Penske driver is locked into the playoffs, leaving only seven of the 16 playoff spots available to non-race winners.

Blaney winning the race and securing an automatic playoff berth was by no means the only big development, however.

Arguably just as significant was a shakeup around the playoff bubble and a brand new feud that’s emerged between Hocevar and Stenhouse.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Livid With Carson Hocevar Over Nashville Dustup

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. arrived at Nashville on the right side of the playoff cutline but left on the wrong side. Even worse for the veteran driver, he faces an uphill climb to get back into position to qualify for the playoffs.

Stenhouse tumbled five positions in the overall standings after a bump from eventual second-place finisher Carson Hocevar sent his Hyak Motorsports Chevy spinning into the wall and out of the race during the second stage.

The deficit between new bubble man Kyle Busch and Stenhouse for the final playoff spot is just six points, but Ryan Preece and Hocevar sit between them. Stenhouse is also a mere point ahead of AJ Allmendinger.

After emerging from his badly damaged race car, Stenhouse was none too pleased with Hocevar — who has a history of overly aggressive driving.

I just opened my entry a little bit, and he overcharged the corner and drilled us in the rear bumper,Stenhouse said, adding that he planned to have a conversation with Hocevar at some point after the race. “I’d say it’s not out of the norm from him, but I definitely wasn’t expecting that at that point of the race.

Hocevar, who matched his best career NASCAR Cup Series result, defended the contact he made with Stenhouse.

I feel like that was just a common move with how big of a run I had, but I didn’t see (the replay),” said the Spire Motorsports driver, who trails Busch by only four points after Nashville.

I’m sure he’ll want to talk about it. I’ll talk about it. We’ll look at the replay. But I have no idea until I see it.

Ryan Preece Falls To Wrong Side Of Playoff Bubble, But Margin Is Slim

Entering the race at Nashville, Ryan Preece found himself barely clinging to the final spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff field.

Now he’s just barely on the outside looking in.

Preece went for a solo spin at Nashville that crippled his chances of recording a good finish and sent him from being squarely on the playoff bubble to sitting two points in arrears of Kyle Busch. Of course, this weekend at Michigan International Speedway, Preece is certainly capable of regaining the 16th and final playoff spot.

Busch, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and Richard Childress Racing driver, jumped four positions in the overall standings with a 12th-place finish. Just ahead of him in the standings and likewise new among the would-be playoff drivers is Chris Buescher, who gained two spots in the standings at Nashville.

Buescher was one position and six points to the bad of the playoff group entering the race, having received a significant boost earlier in the week when the National Motorsports Appeals Panel reduced a penalty against him and his No. 60 RFK Racing team from 60 to 30 points.

Topics  
NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR News and Rumors
Author image

Jared Turner

Jared Turner is a motorsports writer who has covered NASCAR for 20 years. He has interviewed over 20 NASCAR Hall of Famers and around 100 drivers, crew chiefs, and team owners, both past and present. He has also covered the sport for FOX Sports (where he was a two-time recipient of the FOX “X” Award for “Xtraordinary” job performance), NASCAR.com, Sporting News, NASCAR Pole Position Magazine, the SPEED network, and plenty of other online and print-only publications throughout his career. Notably, Jared has penned dozens of articles for NASCAR souvenir programs, including several featured prominently in Daytona 500 keepsakes. A Virginia Press Association award winner and former member of the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA), Jared has racked up accolades both for his writing and his academic work. He studied both Communication and Psychology at Virginia Tech, where he was permanently enshrined in Phi Beta Kappa — the nation’s oldest and most prestigious academic honor society. Jared excels at feature writing and opinion writing, much of which stems from his dedication to all levels of racing.
View All Posts By Jared Turner

Jared Turner

Jared Turner is a motorsports writer who has covered NASCAR for 20 years. He has interviewed over 20 NASCAR Hall of Famers and around 100 drivers, crew chiefs, and team owners, both past and present. He has also covered the sport for FOX Sports (where he was a two-time recipient of the FOX “X” Award for “Xtraordinary” job performance), NASCAR.com, Sporting News, NASCAR Pole Position Magazine, the SPEED network, and plenty of other online and print-only publications throughout his career. Notably, Jared has penned dozens of articles for NASCAR souvenir programs, including several featured prominently in Daytona 500 keepsakes. A Virginia Press Association award winner and former member of the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA), Jared has racked up accolades both for his writing and his academic work. He studied both Communication and Psychology at Virginia Tech, where he was permanently enshrined in Phi Beta Kappa — the nation’s oldest and most prestigious academic honor society. Jared excels at feature writing and opinion writing, much of which stems from his dedication to all levels of racing.
View All Posts By Jared Turner

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Infuriated By Carson Hocevar, Ryan Blaney Triumphant At Nashville

Author image Jared Turner  •  2h
NASCAR News and Rumors
Chase Elliott
Chase Elliott, NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver: I Need To Work On My Craft
Author image Jared Turner  •  Jun 1 2025
NASCAR News and Rumors
Ty Dillon
Ty Dillon Makes Candid Admission About Life As A Kid Around Dale Earnhardt
Author image Jared Turner  •  Jun 1 2025
NASCAR News and Rumors
Atlanta Motor Speedway
NASCAR Cup Series Preparing For First Ever In-Season Tournament
Author image Jared Turner  •  May 31 2025
NASCAR News and Rumors
Kyle Busch
NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs: Who’s In, Who’s Out Halfway Through Regular Season?
Author image Jared Turner  •  May 29 2025
NASCAR News and Rumors
Chris Buescher
NASCAR Penalties: Appeals Panel Softens Blow To Chris Buescher, RFK Racing
Author image Jared Turner  •  May 29 2025
NASCAR News and Rumors
Ross Chastain
Watermelon Man Ross Chastain Ruins William Byron’s Perfect Homecoming At Coca-Cola 600
Author image Jared Turner  •  May 26 2025
More News
Arrow to top