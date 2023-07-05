NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available At Walmart: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets At Atlanta Motor Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
shane van gisbergen burns out after chicago win (1)

NASCAR Cup Series plebe Shane van Gisbergen’s win during the inaugural Chicago Street Race last Sunday was more than a surprise.

It was an international shocker.

The first native New Zealander to win a Cup event, van Gisbergen became the first driver since Johnny Rutherford in 1963 to claim a checkered flag during his maiden series race.

A three-time Australian Supercars champion, van Gisbergen navigated through the 12-turn, 2.2-mile street course like he has been driving a left-seat machine and shifting with his right hand is entire life. Not for only a few days.

Benefitting from a well-timed pit stop, van Gisbergen utilized fresh tires to run down and pass leader Justin Haley on Lap 70 and held on for the overtime victory.

Generally, a win guarantees a driver a place in the playoffs, but not for van Gisbergen. Because he won’t make another Cup start this season, he is not eligible for the postseason.

He could return to Trackhouse Racing’s No. 91 Chevrolet for road-course events at Indianapolis or Watkins Glen, but even if he earns the trifecta, he’s not a full-time circuit pilot and still would be shut out of the Round of 16.

Van Gisbergen said Sunday he’s committed to Supercars for next season, but could transition to NASCAR full-time in 2025.

Could he shock the world again?

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Quaker State 400 available at Walmart, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 19th race on the NASCAR calendar.

2023 Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart Storylines

  • Don’t look now but rookie Ty Gibbs placed ninth at Chicago and move into 16th place in the points standings. Can he sustain his recent consistency?
  • Justin Haley is coming off his first top-five finish since the Charlotte Roval last fall. He looked dejected immediately after the rain-shortened Chicago race, but will he carry new-found confidence to the high banks at Atlanta?
  • One of last Sunday’s biggest winners was Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks, whose Project 91 targets top international drivers from a variety of disciplines to run on a part-time schedule. With a win, how many other teams will follow the template?

Quaker State 400 available at Walmart Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the top drivers’ odds from one of the top online sportsbooks:

NASCAR Drivers Quaker State 400 Odds Play
Kyle Busch +1000 BetOnline logo
Chase Elliott +1100 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +1200 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +1200 BetOnline logo
William Byron +1400 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +1400 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +1400 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +1600 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +1600 BetOnline logo
Kyle Larson +1800 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +2000 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +2000 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +2200 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +2500 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +2500 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +2500 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +2500 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +3000 BetOnline logo
Aric Almirola +3000 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +3000 BetOnline logo
Kevin Harvick +3500 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +3500 BetOnline logo
Corey LaJoie +3500 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +4000 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +4000 BetOnline logo
AJ Allmendinger +4000 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +4500 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley +5000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +5500 BetOnline logo
Austin Hill +5500 BetOnline logo
Cole Custer +6000 BetOnline logo

*Odds current at time of publication 

Quaker State 400 Available At Walmart Predictions and Picks 

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway: 

Chase Elliott (+1100) 

Elliott dominated this event last July, leading a race-high 96 laps. Needing a win to qualify for the postseason, can he do it again at his home track?  

Bet on Chase Elliott +1100 at BetOnline
 

Christopher Bell (+1600) 

Has any had a more unsung season than Bell? He has one win and 10 top-10 finishes in 18 starts. At Chicago, he claimed the first two stages, but when NASCAR officials’ in-race decision to shorten the race by 25 laps, his pit sequence was out of whack. Will his luck turn at Atlanta?  

Bet on Christopher Bell +1600 at BetOnline
 

Alex Bowman (+3000) 

Bowman has been on a free fall. Still, without a win this season, his last-place finish at Chicago dropped him from 16th in the points standings to 20th. Is it time for Bowman to start rising again? 

Bet on Alex Bowman +3000 at BetOnline

NASCAR News and Rumors Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
