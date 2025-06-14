First-year full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver and road racing extraordinaire Shane van Gisbergen captured the pole in a rain-shortened qualifying session held Saturday for Sunday’s inaugural Cup race in Mexico City.

The Trackhouse Racing driver, who memorably prevailed in his first career Cup start — which came in 2023 at the Chicago Street Course — will lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Viva Mexico 250. The race, set for the 2.42-mile Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez road course, will be the first Cup Series points race on non-U.S. soil since 1958.

The Cup Series has never previously competed in Mexico.

Van Gisbergen, who ripped off a fast lap of 93.904 mph in his No. 88 Chevrolet, will start alongside RFK Racing’s Ryan Preece on the front row. Van Gisbergen’s teammate, Ross Chastain, will roll off third. Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing and Spire Motorsports’ Michael McDowell completed the top five in qualifying.

Van Gisbergen, a 36-year-old Auckland, New Zealand native, honed his road-racing skills in the Australian Supercars series where he won three championships. Understandably, he seemed elated to nab his second pole in 30 Cup Series qualifying attempts.

“That’s awesome,” van Gisbergen said. “What a really cool achievement for us and a great starting spot for tomorrow. Yeah, I’m excited. That’s really cool.”

No better time to find out you've won the #BuschLightPole than when you're already being interviewed. 😂 pic.twitter.com/jMAC9EDPl4 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 14, 2025

After Xfinity Series Disaster, Daniel Suarez Rebounds In Cup Series Qualifying

Mexico-born Daniel Suarez, making a triumphant and highly anticipated return to his native country this weekend, qualified 10th for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race.

Unfortunately for the Trackhouse Racing driver, his qualifying attempt for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race didn’t go nearly as well. Suarez stuffed his JR Motorsports Chevrolet into a tire barrier at a high rate of speed following a brake failure on the vehicle.

The badly damaged car could not be salvaged for the race. Perhaps even worse for Suarez than being forced to a backup? The result meant starting dead last.

Here's a look at Daniel Suarez's massive impact into the barriers during #NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying in Mexico City. pic.twitter.com/Q8XDGEPTWY — Toby Christie (@Toby_Christie) June 14, 2025

Ryan Truex Disappoints As Denny Hamlin Sub

Tabbed by Joe Gibbs Racing to fill in for Denny Hamlin, who didn’t make the trip to Mexico City following the recent birth of his son, Ryan Truex qualified 36th out of 37 cars that will compete in the NASCAR Cup Series race.

The younger brother of former JGR driver and 2017 Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Truex is a three-time NASCAR Xfinity Series race winner. Ryan has not participated in a Cup Series race since 2014, although he does have one Xfinity Series start this year.

Obviously, Truex was hoping for a better outcome on Saturday. Starting so deep in the field, he will certainly have his work cut out for him in Sunday’s race at the 15-turn road circuit located South of the Border.