NASCAR Cup Series RACE Toyota/Save Mart 350: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets At Sonoma Raceway

Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor
4 min read
kyle busch car covered in graffiti at gateway (1)

Some NASCAR Cup Series insiders scoffed when Kyle Busch announced he was leaving Joe Gibbs Racing after 15 seasons for a new team, Richard Childress Racing.

After three wins in 15 races with RCR, Busch is proving the naysayers wrong. He made the right move. Busch captured last Sunday’s race at Gateway by outdueling Kyle Larson and surviving five restarts over the final 40 laps. He won from the pole.

“The restarts kind of went our way,” Busch said, as reported by NBC Sports. “Kyle is one of the best. It’s good to be able to sit up here and race hard with him, being a Team Chevy partner. He gave me great respect, I appreciate that. That will be given back down the road.”

Are you listening, Ross Chastain?

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 16th race on the NASCAR calendar.

2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350 Storylines

  • Chastain fell out of the Cup points standings lead following back-to-back 22nd-place finishes. Now fifth in points and still without a win, Chastain is still learning to channel the true racing Busch and Larson displayed at Gateway.
  • Could Chase Briscoe have endured a worse weekend? First, his team was docked points and during the Enjoy Illinois 300, Briscoe’s No. 14 Ford suffered a brake failure and placed 34th, the last machine running.
  • After starting the season with three straight top-10s, Daniel Suarez fell out of the playoffs by failing to finish better than 22nd in eight of his next 11 events. His P7 at Gateway pushed Suarez back into playoff contention.

Toyota/Save Mart 350 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the top drivers’ odds from one of the top online sportsbooks:

NASCAR Drivers Toyota/Save Mart 350 Odds Play
Tyler Reddick +450 BetOnline logo
Kyle Larson +500 BetOnline logo
Chase Elliott +500 BetOnline logo
William Byron +850 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +900 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +900 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +1600 BetOnline logo
AJ Allmendinger +1600 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +1800 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +2000 BetOnline logo
Kevin Harvick +2500 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +2500 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +2800 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +3500 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +3500 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +3500 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +4000 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +4000 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +4500 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +5000 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +5500 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley +10000 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +10000 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +10000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +25000 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +25000 BetOnline logo
Zane Smith +30000 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +30000 BetOnline logo
Noah Gragson +30000 BetOnline logo
Harrison Burton +30000 BetOnline logo
Aric Almirola +30000 BetOnline logo

*Odds current at time of publication 

Toyota/Save Mart 350 Predictions and Picks 

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 title at Sonoma Raceway:

Tyler Reddick (+450)

The early betting favorite had one of the strongest machines last Sunday at Gateway, rebounding from an early spin to work his way through the field and into the lead. But brake rotor troubles led to an accident and a 35th-place finish.

Bet on Tyler Reddick +450 at BetOnline

Kyle Larson (+500)

Larson’s team is growing adept at coming back from early problems. It did it again at Gateway when the No. 5 Chevrolet dropped back in the pack early, but benefited from a late two-tire change and challenged Busch for the lead before placing fourth.

Bet on Kyle Larson +500 at BetOnline

Ryan Blaney (+3500)

Talk about betting value? Blaney has posted a top-nine finish in six of his past seven starts, including a rain-delayed win at Charlotte on Memorial Day. Aided by the recent hot streak, Blaney has moved into the Cup points lead.

Bet on Ryan Blaney +3500 at BetOnline

Topics  
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

More News
