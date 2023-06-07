Some NASCAR Cup Series insiders scoffed when Kyle Busch announced he was leaving Joe Gibbs Racing after 15 seasons for a new team, Richard Childress Racing.

After three wins in 15 races with RCR, Busch is proving the naysayers wrong. He made the right move. Busch captured last Sunday’s race at Gateway by outdueling Kyle Larson and surviving five restarts over the final 40 laps. He won from the pole.

“The restarts kind of went our way,” Busch said, as reported by NBC Sports. “Kyle is one of the best. It’s good to be able to sit up here and race hard with him, being a Team Chevy partner. He gave me great respect, I appreciate that. That will be given back down the road.”

Are you listening, Ross Chastain?

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 16th race on the NASCAR calendar.

2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350 Storylines

Chastain fell out of the Cup points standings lead following back-to-back 22nd-place finishes. Now fifth in points and still without a win, Chastain is still learning to channel the true racing Busch and Larson displayed at Gateway.

Could Chase Briscoe have endured a worse weekend? First, his team was docked points and during the Enjoy Illinois 300, Briscoe’s No. 14 Ford suffered a brake failure and placed 34th, the last machine running.

After starting the season with three straight top-10s, Daniel Suarez fell out of the playoffs by failing to finish better than 22nd in eight of his next 11 events. His P7 at Gateway pushed Suarez back into playoff contention.

NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Busch makes move after third win of season; my current rankings and a look at their road-course racing history. @NASCARONFOX https://t.co/Tyi0xg08O8 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 6, 2023

Toyota/Save Mart 350 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the top drivers’ odds from one of the top online sportsbooks:

NASCAR Drivers Toyota/Save Mart 350 Odds Play Tyler Reddick +450 Kyle Larson +500 Chase Elliott +500 William Byron +850 Ross Chastain +900 Kyle Busch +900 Daniel Suarez +1600 AJ Allmendinger +1600 Austin Cindric +1800 Chris Buescher +2000 Kevin Harvick +2500 Christopher Bell +2500 Alex Bowman +2800 Ryan Blaney +3500 Martin Truex Jr. +3500 Joey Logano +3500 Denny Hamlin +4000 Brad Keselowski +4000 Michael McDowell +4500 Chase Briscoe +5000 Ty Gibbs +5500 Justin Haley +10000 Erik Jones +10000 Bubba Wallace +10000 Ryan Preece +25000 Austin Dillon +25000 Zane Smith +30000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +30000 Noah Gragson +30000 Harrison Burton +30000 Aric Almirola +30000

Toyota/Save Mart 350 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 title at Sonoma Raceway:

Tyler Reddick (+450)

The early betting favorite had one of the strongest machines last Sunday at Gateway, rebounding from an early spin to work his way through the field and into the lead. But brake rotor troubles led to an accident and a 35th-place finish.

Kyle Larson (+500)

Larson’s team is growing adept at coming back from early problems. It did it again at Gateway when the No. 5 Chevrolet dropped back in the pack early, but benefited from a late two-tire change and challenged Busch for the lead before placing fourth.

Ryan Blaney (+3500)

Talk about betting value? Blaney has posted a top-nine finish in six of his past seven starts, including a rain-delayed win at Charlotte on Memorial Day. Aided by the recent hot streak, Blaney has moved into the Cup points lead.

A violent brake-rotor explosion for Tyler Reddick. He’s done for the day. pic.twitter.com/JT81Mu5w0i — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 4, 2023