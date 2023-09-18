NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Round of 12 Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook Lists Denny Hamlin New Playoff Favorite

Jeff Hawkins
Denny Hamlin is already viewed as a future NASCAR Cup Series Hall of Fame driver.

But his career has a void.

With 51 career wins, including last Saturday’s night Round of 16 finale at Bristol Motor Speedway, Hamlin has placed in the top 10 in 52 percent of 643 Cup starts. During his 19 seasons, Hamlin has compiled 15 top-10, end-of-year rankings. But he has yet to clinch a circuit championship.

DraftKings Sportsbook is betting Hamlin will finally claim the coveted crown. The sports betting franchise is listing the driver of the No. 11 Toyota as the favorite (+400), entering the Round of 12 opener at Texas Motor Speedway. The odds were released Sunday.

Martin Truex Jr., the regular-season champ, held the second-best odds at +425. Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and Kyle Larson, were tied at +450.

Bubba Wallace drew the longest odds at +6000.

NASCAR Greenlights Busch Light Clash Trilogy

Glitz and glamour will return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2024.

Stock-car racing’s premier circuit announced Sunday that the Busch Light Clash will kick off the season at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 4. It marks the third season in a row the Cup Series has held a premier event in Hollywood. Martin Truex Jr. won the exhibition this season.

For the first time, a NASCAR Mexico Series race will precede the Cup event.

“This is an incredible honor for the NASCAR Mexico Series and its drivers,” said Jimmy Morales, president and general manager of the NASCAR Mexico Series, as reported by NASCAR.com. “The competition in our series is always intense, but I know our drivers will want nothing more than to become the first Mexican driver to win inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. This is going to be a race we will not soon forget.”

NASCAR Cup Series Round of 12 Championship Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the championship odds for the 12 drivers who qualified for the second round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series Round of 12 Championship Odds Play
Denny Hamlin +400 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +425 BetOnline logo
William Byron +450 BetOnline logo
Kyle Larson +450 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +1100 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +1200 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +1200 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +1200 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +1500 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +2000 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +2500 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +6000 BetOnline logo

*Odds released Sunday

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Arrow to top