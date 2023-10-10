NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
martin truex jr at fall roval (1)

NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. is suffering from a major slump, failing to record a top-10 finish in seven outings.

The regular-season champion placed 17th, 18th and 20th in a trio of Round of 12 events. Still, the 2017 series champion advanced to the third round and ranks No. 2 in the playoff standings. From his win at Dover on May 1 until a P6 at Watkins Glen on Aug. 20, Truex failed to record a top-10 finish three times.

It’s his worst slump since 2009.

“It’s been a pretty tough playoffs so far,” Truex told NBC Sports. “Feel good about moving on and feel good about what we can do the next three races … hopefully we can get something going.”

Can he reclaim his midseason form in the Round of 8, which kicks off Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s South Point 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 33rd race on the NASCAR calendar.

2023 South Point 400 Storylines

  • After winning three times over the final five regular-season races, Chris Buescher enters the Round of 8 three points below the cutoff line. The 2015 Xfinity Series champ remains a dark horse to win a Cup title.
  • Kyle Busch was eliminated from playoff contention despite a P3 at Charlotte’s road course. The two-time Cup champion failed to overcome poor Round of 12 outings at Texas and Talladega. He could prove to be a circuit spoiler.
  • Ty Gibbs is still waiting for his first Cup triumph. The non-playoff driver also seeks consistency. In the two races before placing fourth at Charlotte, the rookie crashed out and finished 33rd and 34th. The legacy pilot’s time is coming.

South Point 400 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 Odds Play
Kyle Larson (Round of 8) +450 BetOnline logo
William Byron (Round of 8) +550 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin (Round of 8) +550 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick (Round of 8) +750 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. (Round of 8) +750 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell (Round of 8) +1100 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney (Round of 8) +1300 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +1300 BetOnline logo
Chase Elliott +1500 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher (Round of 8) +1600 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +1600 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +2200 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +2200 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +2800 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +3000 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +3500 BetOnline logo
Kevin Harvick +4000 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +4500 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +8000 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +15000 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15000 BetOnline logo
Carson Hocevar +15000 BetOnline logo
Aric Almirola +15000 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +25000 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +25000 BetOnline logo
AJ Allmendinger +25000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +40000 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +40000 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley +40000 BetOnline logo
Harrison Burton +40000 BetOnline logo
Corey LaJoie +50000 BetOnline logo
Todd Gilliland +100000 BetOnline logo
Ty Dillon +100000 BetOnline logo
JJ Yeley +100000 BetOnline logo
Brennan Poole +100000 BetOnline logo
BJ McLeod +100000 BetOnline logo

*Odds current at time of publication

South Point 400 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

William Byron (+450)

With a win and back-to-back runner-up finishes during his past three postseason outings, Byron is DraftKings’ current betting favorite to claim his first Cup championship. Byron claimed the spring race at Las Vegas, his first win this season.

Bet on William Byron +550 at BetOnline

Denny Hamlin (+550)

Also seeking his first circuit title, Hamlin overdrove on Charlotte’s road course, finishing 37th, but advanced to the Round of 8 on points. He should rebound at Las Vegas.

Bet on Denny Hamlin +550 at BetOnline

Joey Logano (+3000)

The defending champion may be eliminated from his title defense, but earned the pole and led nine laps last spring at Las Vegas before faltering. The long shot needs a strong finish.

Bet on Joey Logano +3000 at BetOnline
Topics  
DraftKings Sportsbook NASCAR News and Rumors South Point 400
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
aj allmendinger at roval victory lane (1)

NASCAR South Point 400 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  18h
NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR: Bank of America ROVAL 400
NASCAR Cup Series Championship Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook Lists William Byron, Kyle Larson As Top 2 Round of 8 Betting Favorites
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  19h
NASCAR News and Rumors
aj allmendinger wins at roval (1)
NASCAR Cup Series: Twitter Reacts To Road Course Ace AJ Allmendinger Crashing Playoff Party At Charlotte
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Oct 8 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
tyler reddick wins pole at roval (2)
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400: Qualifying, Pole Position, Lineup At Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Oct 7 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
kyle busch preps racing tire (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Oct 3 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
nascar fire on track at dega (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Championship Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook Lists William Byron, Denny Hamlin As Betting Co-Favorites
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Oct 2 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
ryan blaney burns out at dega (1)
NASCAR Bank of America ROVAL 400 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Oct 2 2023
More News
Arrow to top