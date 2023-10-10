NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. is suffering from a major slump, failing to record a top-10 finish in seven outings.

The regular-season champion placed 17th, 18th and 20th in a trio of Round of 12 events. Still, the 2017 series champion advanced to the third round and ranks No. 2 in the playoff standings. From his win at Dover on May 1 until a P6 at Watkins Glen on Aug. 20, Truex failed to record a top-10 finish three times.

It’s his worst slump since 2009.

“It’s been a pretty tough playoffs so far,” Truex told NBC Sports. “Feel good about moving on and feel good about what we can do the next three races … hopefully we can get something going.”

Can he reclaim his midseason form in the Round of 8, which kicks off Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s South Point 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 33rd race on the NASCAR calendar.

Martin Truex Jr. – Bass Pro Shops #fictionalconcept pic.twitter.com/HNaHbbP1hG — Tim Dolbin Designs (@TDolbinDesigns) September 18, 2023

2023 South Point 400 Storylines

After winning three times over the final five regular-season races, Chris Buescher enters the Round of 8 three points below the cutoff line. The 2015 Xfinity Series champ remains a dark horse to win a Cup title.

Kyle Busch was eliminated from playoff contention despite a P3 at Charlotte’s road course. The two-time Cup champion failed to overcome poor Round of 12 outings at Texas and Talladega. He could prove to be a circuit spoiler.

Ty Gibbs is still waiting for his first Cup triumph. The non-playoff driver also seeks consistency. In the two races before placing fourth at Charlotte, the rookie crashed out and finished 33rd and 34th. The legacy pilot’s time is coming.

Ty Gibbs earned a career-best fourth at the Charlotte ROVAL. He shares what he’s looking forward to in the remaining four races: #NASCAR 📹 @stephen_stumpf pic.twitter.com/wjjfNV52ro — Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) October 8, 2023

South Point 400 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 Odds Play Kyle Larson (Round of 8) +450 William Byron (Round of 8) +550 Denny Hamlin (Round of 8) +550 Tyler Reddick (Round of 8) +750 Martin Truex Jr. (Round of 8) +750 Christopher Bell (Round of 8) +1100 Ryan Blaney (Round of 8) +1300 Kyle Busch +1300 Chase Elliott +1500 Chris Buescher (Round of 8) +1600 Brad Keselowski +1600 Ross Chastain +2200 Bubba Wallace +2200 Ty Gibbs +2800 Joey Logano +3000 Alex Bowman +3500 Kevin Harvick +4000 Erik Jones +4500 Daniel Suarez +8000 Chase Briscoe +15000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15000 Carson Hocevar +15000 Aric Almirola +15000 Michael McDowell +25000 Austin Dillon +25000 AJ Allmendinger +25000 Ryan Preece +40000 Austin Cindric +40000 Justin Haley +40000 Harrison Burton +40000 Corey LaJoie +50000 Todd Gilliland +100000 Ty Dillon +100000 JJ Yeley +100000 Brennan Poole +100000 BJ McLeod +100000

*Odds current at time of publication

“We’re the only series that does that ass backwards.” Bubba Wallace comments on the stop-and-go rules. Watch the full video: https://t.co/CqVw3tEiVP #NASCAR 📹 @folsom_chase pic.twitter.com/aM2YjEjWJM — Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) October 8, 2023

South Point 400 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

William Byron (+450)

With a win and back-to-back runner-up finishes during his past three postseason outings, Byron is DraftKings’ current betting favorite to claim his first Cup championship. Byron claimed the spring race at Las Vegas, his first win this season.

Denny Hamlin (+550)

Also seeking his first circuit title, Hamlin overdrove on Charlotte’s road course, finishing 37th, but advanced to the Round of 8 on points. He should rebound at Las Vegas.

Joey Logano (+3000)

The defending champion may be eliminated from his title defense, but earned the pole and led nine laps last spring at Las Vegas before faltering. The long shot needs a strong finish.