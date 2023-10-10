NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. is suffering from a major slump, failing to record a top-10 finish in seven outings.
The regular-season champion placed 17th, 18th and 20th in a trio of Round of 12 events. Still, the 2017 series champion advanced to the third round and ranks No. 2 in the playoff standings. From his win at Dover on May 1 until a P6 at Watkins Glen on Aug. 20, Truex failed to record a top-10 finish three times.
It’s his worst slump since 2009.
“It’s been a pretty tough playoffs so far,” Truex told NBC Sports. “Feel good about moving on and feel good about what we can do the next three races … hopefully we can get something going.”
Can he reclaim his midseason form in the Round of 8, which kicks off Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway?
Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s South Point 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 33rd race on the NASCAR calendar.
2023 South Point 400 Storylines
- After winning three times over the final five regular-season races, Chris Buescher enters the Round of 8 three points below the cutoff line. The 2015 Xfinity Series champ remains a dark horse to win a Cup title.
- Kyle Busch was eliminated from playoff contention despite a P3 at Charlotte’s road course. The two-time Cup champion failed to overcome poor Round of 12 outings at Texas and Talladega. He could prove to be a circuit spoiler.
- Ty Gibbs is still waiting for his first Cup triumph. The non-playoff driver also seeks consistency. In the two races before placing fourth at Charlotte, the rookie crashed out and finished 33rd and 34th. The legacy pilot’s time is coming.
South Point 400 Driver Odds
Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:
|Driver
|NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 Odds
|Play
|Kyle Larson (Round of 8)
|+450
|William Byron (Round of 8)
|+550
|Denny Hamlin (Round of 8)
|+550
|Tyler Reddick (Round of 8)
|+750
|Martin Truex Jr. (Round of 8)
|+750
|Christopher Bell (Round of 8)
|+1100
|Ryan Blaney (Round of 8)
|+1300
|Kyle Busch
|+1300
|Chase Elliott
|+1500
|Chris Buescher (Round of 8)
|+1600
|Brad Keselowski
|+1600
|Ross Chastain
|+2200
|Bubba Wallace
|+2200
|Ty Gibbs
|+2800
|Joey Logano
|+3000
|Alex Bowman
|+3500
|Kevin Harvick
|+4000
|Erik Jones
|+4500
|Daniel Suarez
|+8000
|Chase Briscoe
|+15000
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+15000
|Carson Hocevar
|+15000
|Aric Almirola
|+15000
|Michael McDowell
|+25000
|Austin Dillon
|+25000
|AJ Allmendinger
|+25000
|Ryan Preece
|+40000
|Austin Cindric
|+40000
|Justin Haley
|+40000
|Harrison Burton
|+40000
|Corey LaJoie
|+50000
|Todd Gilliland
|+100000
|Ty Dillon
|+100000
|JJ Yeley
|+100000
|Brennan Poole
|+100000
|BJ McLeod
|+100000
*Odds current at time of publication
South Point 400 Predictions and Picks
Here are our best NASCAR bets for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:
William Byron (+450)
With a win and back-to-back runner-up finishes during his past three postseason outings, Byron is DraftKings’ current betting favorite to claim his first Cup championship. Byron claimed the spring race at Las Vegas, his first win this season.
Denny Hamlin (+550)
Also seeking his first circuit title, Hamlin overdrove on Charlotte’s road course, finishing 37th, but advanced to the Round of 8 on points. He should rebound at Las Vegas.
Joey Logano (+3000)
The defending champion may be eliminated from his title defense, but earned the pole and led nine laps last spring at Las Vegas before faltering. The long shot needs a strong finish.