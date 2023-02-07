NASCAR Cup Series Starting Engines After Offseason Of Change

The NASCAR Cup Series had an unusual look during Sunday’s crash-filled Clash at the Coliseum.

Who is driving the No. 8 Chevrolet?

Kyle Busch, really?

It just seemed odd watching Busch pilot a machine that did not have M&M characters painted on the hood.

Welcome to the opening of the 2023 campaign.

Just make sure you have a race program to keep track of the drivers’ new rides.

Good first wknd w my guys setting the tone for the yr n battling back there at the end. Onto Daytona. 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/TIm7h8Fepm — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) February 6, 2023

Busch, Johnson Create Offseason Chatter

Busch’s departure from Joe Gibbs Racing was among the most talked-about moves during the offseason. The two-time Cup champion spent the past 15 seasons at the Huntersville, North Carolina-based team. Ranked ninth all-time with 60 career Cup wins, Busch overcame early trouble to place third during Sunday’s exhibition opener.

A certain seven-time series champion announcing he will make his Cup comeback on a part-time basis also caused an off-season stir.

Jimmie Johnson, who drove a full-time IndyCar schedule for Chip Ganassi Racing last season, purchased a stake in the former Petty GMS Racing franchise and positioned himself to run a limited schedule for the re-branded Legacy Motor Club.

Johnson, who has collected 83 career wins, is slated to make his debut in the No. 84 Chevrolet during the Daytona 500 on Feb. 19.

We didn’t make the feature but we learned a lot in LA. On to the regular season. @DAYTONA 500, here we come! pic.twitter.com/rQ4LPsLebU — Ty Dillon (@tydillon) February 6, 2023

NASCAR Drivers Make Moves

Most of the remainder of the driver changes involved younger pilots.

Is your lap card ready?

Ty Dillon

Struggling with consistent runs last season, Dillon earned just one top-10 finish for Petty GMS. The aggressive pilot seeks a fresh start with Spire Motorsports and the No. 77 Chevrolet.

Ty Gibbs

Arriving with much fanfare – both good and bad – the newcomer will attempt to parlay his 2022 Xfinity Series championship into a successful rookie Cup run, racing for his grandfather in the No. 54 Toyota.

Noah Gragson

Buoyed by eight wins and a Xfinity Series runner-up finish and 18 Cup starts last season, Gragson replaced Ty Dillon as a full-time driver for Legacy Motor Club’s No. 42 Chevrolet.

Ryan Preece

After competing in 10 Truck Series, three Xfinity Series and two Cup Series events last season, Preece was hired by Stewart-Haas Racing to replace Cole Custer in the No. 41 Ford.

Tyler Reddick

After finally securing his first three Cup victories and qualifying for the playoffs last season, Reddick received a “promotion” by being tabbed to replace the retiring Kurt Busch behind the wheel of the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing, which is co-owned by NBA icon Michael Jordan.