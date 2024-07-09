NASCAR Cup Series officials on Monday opened an investigation into Bubba Wallace’s post-race antics Sunday at Chicago Street Race.

Wallace intentionally “door-slammed” Grant Park 165 winner Alex Bowman during a cool-down lap. The retaliation apparently stemmed from a Stage 1 incident when Bowman cut in front of Wallace and forced the No. 23 Toyota to spin out.

Bowman, who captured the Grant Park 165 to snap an 80-race winless skid, did not take Wallace’s swipe personally. A grudge match likely will not transpire next Sunday at Pocono Raceway, a 2.5-mile tri-oval track.

“I’d be mad, too,” Bowman told The Athletic. “I ruined his day. I just messed up. I’ve been embarrassed about it since it happened. I tried to call him during the rain delay and I shot him a text.”

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VisitPA.com, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 21st race on the 2024 NASCAR schedule.

BUBBA WALLACE DOORSLAMMED ALEX BOWMAN. 😳 The No. 48 spun the No. 23 earlier in the race. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/C9GP93C4zC — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 8, 2024

NASCAR National Series Storylines

After four DNFs during his previous six outings, two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch placed P9 at Chicago, his first top-10 finish since Kansas Speedway on May 5. Busch, who has four career wins at Pocono, sits in 17th place in the points standings, 10 points behind Chase Briscoe.

The defending event champion and one of the pre-race favorites, Shane van Gisbergen was taken out at Chicago by Chase Briscoe one lap before a 1:43 rain delay. Before suffering a DNF, van Gisbergen captured Stage 1. The Xfinity Series rookie of the year candidate will return to the Cup Series at Daytona International Speedway on Aug. 24.

NASCAR’s lone full-time driver, Hailie Deegan, parted ways with the Xfinity Series team fielded by AM Racing. She did not participate in last Saturday’s The Loop 110, replaced by Cup regular Joey Logano, who placed P8. In 17 starts for the No. 15 team, Deegan collected three DNFs and zero top-10s, compiling an average finish of 26.8.

Hailie Deegan and AM Racing have parted ways. Where do you think her career goes from here? pic.twitter.com/cC6DCErQ9y — Darian Gilliam (@BlackFlagMatter) July 8, 2024

The Great American Getaway 400 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VisitPA.com at Pocono Raceway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series The Great American Getaway 400 Odds

Play Denny Hamlin +375 Kyle Larson +475 Christopher Bell +650 Martin Truex Jr. +750 Tyler Reddick +750 William Byron +900 Chase Elliott +1200 Ty Gibbs +1400 Ryan Blaney +1600 Brad Keselowski +1800 Ross Chastain +2200 Kyle Busch +2200 Joey Logano +2500 Chris Buescher +2800 Alex Bowman +2800 Bubba Wallace +2800 Josh Berry +8000 Daniel Suarez +8000 Noah Gragson +8000 Erik Jones +8000 Chase Briscoe +15000 Todd Gilliland +15000 Michael McDowell +15000 Austin Cindric +20000 Carson Hocevar +20000 Ryan Preece +20000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +20000 Ryan Preece +20000 Justin Haley +20000 Austin Dillon +20000 AJ Allmendinger +25000 John Hunter Nemechek +30000 Corey LaJoie +30000 Zane Smith +30000 Harrison Burton +50000 Daniel Hemric +50000 JJ Yeley +100000 Cody Ware +100000

*Odds current at time of publication

The Great American Getaway 400 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VisitPA.com at Pocono Raceway:

Kyle Larson (+475)

After failing to navigate the slick Turn 6 at Chicago, Larson went from P2 to the garage after his one-car collision. In four Pocono outings since 2021, Larson compiled three top-10 finishes and 57 laps led at the “tricky triangle.”

Tyler Reddick (+750)

With two top-fives and three top-10s during his past four outings at Pocono, Reddick leads all drivers with an average finish of 6.0 during that span. Coming off consecutive top-three finishes, Reddick sits in third place in the points standings.

Alex Bowman (+2800)

After going 80 races between trips to Victory Lane, can Bowman make it back-to-back checkered flags? He proved in 2021 that he can take advantage of situations at Pocono.

Most Memorable Moments of NASCAR’s 2021 season (according to @BobPockrass). “#25: Alex Bowman gets by Kyle Larson at Pocono Raceway after a cut tire on the final lap. Larson’s winning streak ends at three and Bowman scores the victory.” pic.twitter.com/0PsjiuRsfE — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) November 29, 2021