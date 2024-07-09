NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series The Great American Getaway 400: BetOnline Sportsbook’s Odds Favor Denny Hamlin, Predictions, Best Bets At Pocono Raceway

Jeff Hawkins
NASCAR: Grant Park 165

NASCAR Cup Series officials on Monday opened an investigation into Bubba Wallace’s post-race antics Sunday at Chicago Street Race.

Wallace intentionally “door-slammed” Grant Park 165 winner Alex Bowman during a cool-down lap. The retaliation apparently stemmed from a Stage 1 incident when Bowman cut in front of Wallace and forced the No. 23 Toyota to spin out.

Bowman, who captured the Grant Park 165 to snap an 80-race winless skid, did not take Wallace’s swipe personally. A grudge match likely will not transpire next Sunday at Pocono Raceway, a 2.5-mile tri-oval track.

“I’d be mad, too,” Bowman told The Athletic. “I ruined his day. I just messed up. I’ve been embarrassed about it since it happened. I tried to call him during the rain delay and I shot him a text.”

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VisitPA.com, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 21st race on the 2024 NASCAR schedule.

NASCAR National Series Storylines

  • After four DNFs during his previous six outings, two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch placed P9 at Chicago, his first top-10 finish since Kansas Speedway on May 5. Busch, who has four career wins at Pocono, sits in 17th place in the points standings, 10 points behind Chase Briscoe.
  • The defending event champion and one of the pre-race favorites, Shane van Gisbergen was taken out at Chicago by Chase Briscoe one lap before a 1:43 rain delay. Before suffering a DNF, van Gisbergen captured Stage 1. The Xfinity Series rookie of the year candidate will return to the Cup Series at Daytona International Speedway on Aug. 24.
  • NASCAR’s lone full-time driver, Hailie Deegan, parted ways with the Xfinity Series team fielded by AM Racing. She did not participate in last Saturday’s The Loop 110, replaced by Cup regular Joey Logano, who placed P8. In 17 starts for the No. 15 team, Deegan collected three DNFs and zero top-10s, compiling an average finish of 26.8.

The Great American Getaway 400 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VisitPA.com at Pocono Raceway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series The Great American Getaway 400 Odds
 Play
Denny Hamlin  +375 BetOnline logo
Kyle Larson +475 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +650 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +750 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +750 BetOnline logo
William Byron +900 BetOnline logo
Chase Elliott +1200 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +1400 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +1600 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +1800 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +2200 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +2200 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +2500 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +2800 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +2800 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +2800 BetOnline logo
Josh Berry +8000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +8000 BetOnline logo
Noah Gragson +8000 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +8000 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +15000 BetOnline logo
Todd Gilliland +15000 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +15000 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +20000 BetOnline logo
Carson Hocevar +20000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +20000 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  +20000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +20000 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley +20000 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon  +20000 BetOnline logo
AJ Allmendinger +25000 BetOnline logo
John Hunter Nemechek +30000 BetOnline logo
Corey LaJoie +30000 BetOnline logo
Zane Smith +30000 BetOnline logo
Harrison Burton +50000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Hemric +50000 BetOnline logo
JJ Yeley +100000 BetOnline logo
Cody Ware +100000 BetOnline logo

*Odds current at time of publication

The Great American Getaway 400 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VisitPA.com at Pocono Raceway:

Kyle Larson (+475)

After failing to navigate the slick Turn 6 at Chicago, Larson went from P2 to the garage after his one-car collision. In four Pocono outings since 2021, Larson compiled three top-10 finishes and 57 laps led at the “tricky triangle.”

Tyler Reddick (+750)

With two top-fives and three top-10s during his past four outings at Pocono, Reddick leads all drivers with an average finish of 6.0 during that span. Coming off consecutive top-three finishes, Reddick sits in third place in the points standings.

Alex Bowman (+2800)

After going 80 races between trips to Victory Lane, can Bowman make it back-to-back checkered flags? He proved in 2021 that he can take advantage of situations at Pocono.

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023-24). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

