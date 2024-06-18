NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series USA Today 301: BetOnline Sportsbook’s Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
ryan blaney burns out at iowa (1)

Team Penske, which claimed back-to-back NASCAR Cup Series championships, has won three of the past five events, with each of the organization’s pilots visiting Victory Lane.

Ryan Blaney capped the trifecta with an emotional win during the circuit’s debut at Iowa Speedway on Sunday. The 2023 Cup champion considers the 0.875-mile oval to be his home track.

Blaney followed Joey Logano, who captured the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 19, and Austin Cindric, who won at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway on June 2. If one of the three drivers wins the Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 10, Team Penske would be the first organization to garner three consecutive circuit titles since Jimmie Johnson and Hendrick Motorsports won five straight (2006-10).

Will one of the Team Penske associates continue their surge next Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway?

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s USA Today 301, go over the odds, and give our best bets for race No. 18 on the 2024 NASCAR schedule.

USA Today 301 Storylines 

  • Lost in the hoopla of the Cup series’ debut at Iowa was Christopher Bell earning a P4 in a backup car after crashing during the practice session. The back-to-back Championship 4 qualifier has earned four consecutive top-10 finishes.  
  • Josh Berry continues to outperform his fellow rookies, compiling one top-five finish and three top-10s. Carson Hocevar has two top-10s, while Kaz Grala and Zane Smith have yet to finish among the lead pack.
  • A sold-out Iowa Speedway last weekend likely indicates the Cup Series will return to the corn fields again next season – and beyond.

USA Today 301 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the USA Today 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Martin Truex Jr. +450 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +450 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +500 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +650 BetOnline logo
Kyle Larson  +700 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +850 BetOnline logo
William Byron  +1200 BetOnline logo
Chase Elliott +1400 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +1600 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +1800 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +1800 BetOnline logo
Josh Berry +2500 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +2800 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +3300 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +3300 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +4000 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +5000 BetOnline logo
Noah Gragson +10000 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +10000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +15000 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +15000 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +20000 BetOnline logo
Todd Gilliland +20000 BetOnline logo
Carson Hocevar +20000 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley +20000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +20000 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +25000 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +25000 BetOnline logo
 Erik Jones +25000 BetOnline logo
John Hunter Nemechek  +50000 BetOnline logo
Corey LaJoie +50000 BetOnline logo
Harrison Burton +50000 BetOnline logo
 Zane Smith +50000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Hemric +100000 BetOnline logo
Kaz Grala +100000 BetOnline logo
Ty Dillon +100000 BetOnline logo

USA Today 301 Predictions and Picks 

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the USA Today 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway: 

Ryan Blaney (+650) 

Is the reigning champion gaining momentum? Two weeks ago, Blaney was the first to witness the white flag at Gateway, but ran out of gas. He finally qualified for the playoffs with a win at Iowa, where his mother grew up. He could be gearing up to become the first back-to-back titleholder in the playoff era. 

Kyle Larson (+700) 

Larson appeared to be driving the machine to beat at Iowa, capturing the second stage after driving through the field. Instead of earning his fourth win, however, he crashed out and placed P34 and dropped to second in the points standings. 

Chase Elliott (+1400) 

Clinching his seventh top-five finish of the season at Iowa, Elliott, who failed to qualify for the postseason last season, claimed the points standings advantage. Could Elliott’s consistency lead the second-generation driver to his second circuit title? 

NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR News and Rumors USA Today 301
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023-24). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

