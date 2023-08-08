NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
ims road course 2022 winner tyler reddick celebrates (1)

RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher is competing like a championship-caliber driver and odds-makers are taking notice. 

The surging NASCAR Cup Series pilot captured consecutive races, first on Richmond Raceway’s short track and then on Michigan International Speedway’s superspeedway. Can he do it again Sunday on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course? 

Buescher became the rebranded franchise’s first back-to-back race winner since Carl Edwards in 2010.  

At the start of the season, Buescher’s odds to win the series title was 95-1, according to BetMGM. Entering Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, he was listed among the favorites at 18-1. 

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 24th race on the NASCAR calendar. 

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into the road race, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 24th race on the NASCAR calendar.

2023 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard Storylines

  • Tyler Reddick was furious with the members of his pit crew during the rain-delayed FireKeepers Casino 400 last Monday after a bad stop forced him into a 30th-place finish. Can he channel his frustration and repeat as the race winner?
  • Is Ty Gibbs going to make the postseason? The rookie placed 11th at Michigan International Speedway last Monday and passed Michael McDowell to snare the 16th and final playoff spot. Can he hold it?
  • Is Trackhouse Racing becoming an elite organization? The garage collected two top-10 finishes at MIS. Daniel Suarez carded a P6 and Ross Chastain a P7, marking the first the duo accomplished the feat since Fontana, the second race of the season. With Shane van Gisbergen working this weekend, should fans expect three top 10s?

Verizon 200 at the Brickyard Driver Odds 

Here is an early look at some of the top drivers’ odds from one of the top online sportsbooks: 

NASCAR Drivers Verizon 200 at the Brickyard Odds Play
Martin Truex Jr. +400 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +550 BetOnline logo
Chase Elliott +750 BetOnline logo
Shane van Gisbergen +1000 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +1000 BetOnline logo
Kyle Larson +1000 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +1100 BetOnline logo
AJ Allmendinger +1600 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +1800 BetOnline logo
Brodie Kostecki +1800 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +2000 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +2000 BetOnline logo
William Byron +2200 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +2200 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +2800 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +2800 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +3500 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +4000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney  +4500 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +6000 BetOnline logo
Kevin Harvick +6500 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +6500 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +6500 BetOnline logo
Kamul Kobayashi +8000 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley +10000 BetOnline logo
Jenson Button +10000 BetOnline logo
Todd Gilliland +15000 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +15000 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +15000 BetOnline logo
Aric Almirola +25000 BetOnline logo
Mike Rockenfeller +30000 BetOnline logo

* Odds current at time of publication

Verizon 200 At The Brickyard Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at IMS Road Course: 

Martin Truex Jr. (+400) 

The pre-race favorite, Truex leads the Cup Series driver standings with 799 points and has been the most consistent pilot since winning at Dover on May 1, placing in the top three during six of his past 10 outings.  

Bet on Martin Truex Jr. +400 at BetOnline
 

Chase Elliott (+750) 

Still out of playoff contention, the 2020 points champion is running out of time. With three regular-season races remaining, Elliott has not finished better than P10 in five consecutive races, including a P36 at MIS after a blown tire forced him to crash out. Is it his time? 

Bet on Chase Elliott +750 at BetOnline
 

Shane van Gisbergen (+1000) 

Van Gisbergen returns from Down Under with momentum from his series debut victory at Chicago Street Course. Can the Supercars champion make it 2-for-2? 

Bet on Shane van Gisbergen +1000 at BetOnline

Topics  
NASCAR News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR: Daytona 500 Practice

NASCAR Verizon 200 at the Brickyard Entry List: Event Dates, Times Released For Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis Raceway Park

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  7h
NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR: FireKeepers Casino 400
NASCAR Cup Series 2023: Twitter Responds To Chris Buescher Winning Back-To-Back Races, Claiming Rain-Delayed FireKeepers Casino 400 At Michigan International Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 7 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR: FireKeepers Casino 400
NASCAR Cup Series 2023: Twitter Reacts To Officials Postponing Rainy FireKeepers Casino 400 At Michigan International Speedway Until Monday
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 6 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
christopher bell claims firekeepers casino 400 pole (1)
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400: Qualifying, Pole Position, Lineup At Michigan International Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 5 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
firekeepers casino 400 at mis odds (1)
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets At Michigan International Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 1 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
chris buescher wins at richmond summer race (1)
NASCAR Michigan International Speedway Schedule: Dates, Times, and Cup Series’ Entry List For FireKeepers Casino 400
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 31 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
cook out 400 at richmond action (1)
NASCAR Cup Series 2023: Twitter Reacts To Chris Buescher Earning Playoff Berth By Claiming Cook Out 400 At Richmond Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 30 2023
More News
Arrow to top