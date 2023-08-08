RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher is competing like a championship-caliber driver and odds-makers are taking notice.

The surging NASCAR Cup Series pilot captured consecutive races, first on Richmond Raceway’s short track and then on Michigan International Speedway’s superspeedway. Can he do it again Sunday on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course?

Buescher became the rebranded franchise’s first back-to-back race winner since Carl Edwards in 2010.

At the start of the season, Buescher’s odds to win the series title was 95-1, according to BetMGM. Entering Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, he was listed among the favorites at 18-1.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 24th race on the NASCAR calendar.

A year of bests for @Chris_Buescher: – First season with multiple wins – Most laps led in a season – Most career top-five finishes And there’s still 13 races left. 👀 pic.twitter.com/TYH5mDSlEa — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 8, 2023

2023 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard Storylines

Tyler Reddick was furious with the members of his pit crew during the rain-delayed FireKeepers Casino 400 last Monday after a bad stop forced him into a 30th-place finish. Can he channel his frustration and repeat as the race winner?

Is Ty Gibbs going to make the postseason? The rookie placed 11th at Michigan International Speedway last Monday and passed Michael McDowell to snare the 16th and final playoff spot. Can he hold it?

Is Trackhouse Racing becoming an elite organization? The garage collected two top-10 finishes at MIS. Daniel Suarez carded a P6 and Ross Chastain a P7, marking the first the duo accomplished the feat since Fontana, the second race of the season. With Shane van Gisbergen working this weekend, should fans expect three top 10s?

#NASCAR … I sat down with Shane van Gisbergen at Trackhouse Racing. He looks ahead to Indy weekend, 2024 season and drops some NASCAR movie racing knowledge …https://t.co/n5HWlVnz0x — Dustin Long (@dustinlong) August 8, 2023

Verizon 200 at the Brickyard Driver Odds

Here is an early look at some of the top drivers’ odds from one of the top online sportsbooks:

NASCAR Drivers Verizon 200 at the Brickyard Odds Play Martin Truex Jr. +400 Tyler Reddick +550 Chase Elliott +750 Shane van Gisbergen +1000 Kyle Busch +1000 Kyle Larson +1000 Christopher Bell +1100 AJ Allmendinger +1600 Daniel Suarez +1800 Brodie Kostecki +1800 Denny Hamlin +2000 Chris Buescher +2000 William Byron +2200 Ross Chastain +2200 Michael McDowell +2800 Austin Cindric +2800 Joey Logano +3500 Ty Gibbs +4000 Ryan Blaney +4500 Chase Briscoe +6000 Kevin Harvick +6500 Brad Keselowski +6500 Alex Bowman +6500 Kamul Kobayashi +8000 Justin Haley +10000 Jenson Button +10000 Todd Gilliland +15000 Erik Jones +15000 Austin Dillon +15000 Aric Almirola +25000 Mike Rockenfeller +30000

Verizon 200 At The Brickyard Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at IMS Road Course:

Martin Truex Jr. (+400)

The pre-race favorite, Truex leads the Cup Series driver standings with 799 points and has been the most consistent pilot since winning at Dover on May 1, placing in the top three during six of his past 10 outings.

Chase Elliott (+750)

Still out of playoff contention, the 2020 points champion is running out of time. With three regular-season races remaining, Elliott has not finished better than P10 in five consecutive races, including a P36 at MIS after a blown tire forced him to crash out. Is it his time?

Shane van Gisbergen (+1000)

Van Gisbergen returns from Down Under with momentum from his series debut victory at Chicago Street Course. Can the Supercars champion make it 2-for-2?

