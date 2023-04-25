NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Jeff Hawkins
Since July 6, 1969, NASCAR national series events have been staged at Dover Motor Speedway. One of only 10 tracks in the US to have hosted more than 100 Cup Series races, Sunday’s Würth 400 will mark race No. 105 at “The Moster Mile.”

Chase Elliott drove into Victory Lane last season. The Hendrick Motorsports driver led 73 laps during the rain-delayed event. In his third race back after missing six events because of a broken leg, Elliott’s health will be challenged in his quest for back-to-back titles.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Würth 400 at Dover, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 11th race on the NASCAR calendar. 

2023 Würth 400 Storylines 

  • In his final season on the Cup Series, future Hall of Famer Kevin Harvick is being honored by Dover Motor Speedway. Driving the No. 4 Ford,  Harvick seeks to cap his Dover run with his fourth win at the one-mile track. 
  • After Chris Buescher earned a P3 and co-owner Brad Keselowski came in with a P5, the fledgling garage will be looking to carry the momentum over to Dover.
  • Ryan Preece was positioned for a top-10 finish at Talladega Superspeedway. Until, that is, Kyle Larson’s machine slid down the high-banked track and Preece slammed into the No. 5 Chevrolet, placing 34th. In 10 events this season, Preece has one pole and zero top-10s. When will he break through?

Würth 400 Driver Odds 

Here is an early look at the top drivers’ odds from one of the top online sportsbooks: 

NASCAR Drivers Würth 400 Odds Play
Kyle Larson +500 BetOnline logo
William Byron +550 BetOnline logo
Chase Elliott +650 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +900 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +900 BetOnline logo
Kevin Harvick +1100 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +1300 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +1400 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +1600 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +1700 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +1800 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +2200 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +2200 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +3500 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +3500 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +3500 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +3500 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +4500 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +4500 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +6000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +6500 BetOnline logo
Aric Almirola +6500 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +10000 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +10000 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +10000 BetOnline logo
Todd Gilliland +15000 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +15000 BetOnline logo
AJ Allmendinger +15000 BetOnline logo
Noah Gragson +30000 BetOnline logo
Harrison Burton +30000 BetOnline logo
Ty Dillon +50000 BetOnline logo

* Odds current at time of publication

Würth 400 Predictions and Picks 

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway: 

Kyle Larson (+500) 

After winning two of the three previous Cup events, Larson sustained a hard hit from Preece’s machine late in the race at the 2.66-mile Talladega track last Sunday. He finished 33rd, but now that he’s back on a short track, he was an early betting favorite. 

Bet on Kyle Larson +500 at BetOnline
 

Kyle Busch (+1800) 

Busch was not much of a factor through two stages at Talladega, but he hung around and positioned himself for his 62nd career Cup victory. The future Hall of Famer knows how to win. 

Bet on Kyle Busch +1800 at BetOnline

Ryan Blaney (+2200) 

Blaney benefitted from the overtime crash and earned a runner-up finish at Talladega. He led 47 laps, but started to fade during the final stage. His winless streak is now at 56 races. Is it time?

Bet on Ryan Blaney +2200 at BetOnline
 

NASCAR
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
