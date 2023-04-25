Since July 6, 1969, NASCAR national series events have been staged at Dover Motor Speedway. One of only 10 tracks in the US to have hosted more than 100 Cup Series races, Sunday’s Würth 400 will mark race No. 105 at “The Moster Mile.”

Chase Elliott drove into Victory Lane last season. The Hendrick Motorsports driver led 73 laps during the rain-delayed event. In his third race back after missing six events because of a broken leg, Elliott’s health will be challenged in his quest for back-to-back titles.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Würth 400 at Dover, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 11th race on the NASCAR calendar.

2023 Würth 400 Storylines

In his final season on the Cup Series, future Hall of Famer Kevin Harvick is being honored by Dover Motor Speedway. Driving the No. 4 Ford, Harvick seeks to cap his Dover run with his fourth win at the one-mile track.

After Chris Buescher earned a P3 and co-owner Brad Keselowski came in with a P5, the fledgling garage will be looking to carry the momentum over to Dover.

Ryan Preece was positioned for a top-10 finish at Talladega Superspeedway. Until, that is, Kyle Larson’s machine slid down the high-banked track and Preece slammed into the No. 5 Chevrolet, placing 34th. In 10 events this season, Preece has one pole and zero top-10s. When will he break through?

A HUGE hit for Ryan Preece and Kyle Larson. https://t.co/UanMabB0UP pic.twitter.com/iktuxG84or — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 23, 2023

Würth 400 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the top drivers’ odds from one of the top online sportsbooks:

NASCAR Drivers Würth 400 Odds Play Kyle Larson +500 William Byron +550 Chase Elliott +650 Denny Hamlin +900 Christopher Bell +900 Kevin Harvick +1100 Martin Truex Jr. +1300 Ross Chastain +1400 Alex Bowman +1600 Tyler Reddick +1700 Kyle Busch +1800 Ryan Blaney +2200 Joey Logano +2200 Chris Buescher +3500 Chase Briscoe +3500 Bubba Wallace +3500 Brad Keselowski +3500 Ty Gibbs +4500 Daniel Suarez +4500 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +6000 Ryan Preece +6500 Aric Almirola +6500 Michael McDowell +10000 Austin Dillon +10000 Austin Cindric +10000 Todd Gilliland +15000 Erik Jones +15000 AJ Allmendinger +15000 Noah Gragson +30000 Harrison Burton +30000 Ty Dillon +50000

* Odds current at time of publication

Würth 400 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway:

Kyle Larson (+500)

After winning two of the three previous Cup events, Larson sustained a hard hit from Preece’s machine late in the race at the 2.66-mile Talladega track last Sunday. He finished 33rd, but now that he’s back on a short track, he was an early betting favorite.

Bet on Kyle Larson +500 at BetOnline

Kyle Busch (+1800)

Busch was not much of a factor through two stages at Talladega, but he hung around and positioned himself for his 62nd career Cup victory. The future Hall of Famer knows how to win.

Bet on Kyle Busch +1800 at BetOnline

Ryan Blaney (+2200)

Blaney benefitted from the overtime crash and earned a runner-up finish at Talladega. He led 47 laps, but started to fade during the final stage. His winless streak is now at 56 races. Is it time?

Bet on Ryan Blaney +2200 at BetOnline