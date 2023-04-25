Since July 6, 1969, NASCAR national series events have been staged at Dover Motor Speedway. One of only 10 tracks in the US to have hosted more than 100 Cup Series races, Sunday’s Würth 400 will mark race No. 105 at “The Moster Mile.”
Chase Elliott drove into Victory Lane last season. The Hendrick Motorsports driver led 73 laps during the rain-delayed event. In his third race back after missing six events because of a broken leg, Elliott’s health will be challenged in his quest for back-to-back titles.
Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Würth 400 at Dover, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 11th race on the NASCAR calendar.
Dover 4 ➡️ Harvick 4!
Honoring "The Closer" in his final Cup race at the #MonsterMile.#Wurth400| @StewartHaasRcng | #4EVER | #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/vt4nzTG3SH
— Dover Motor Speedway (@MonsterMile) April 25, 2023
2023 Würth 400 Storylines
- In his final season on the Cup Series, future Hall of Famer Kevin Harvick is being honored by Dover Motor Speedway. Driving the No. 4 Ford, Harvick seeks to cap his Dover run with his fourth win at the one-mile track.
- After Chris Buescher earned a P3 and co-owner Brad Keselowski came in with a P5, the fledgling garage will be looking to carry the momentum over to Dover.
- Ryan Preece was positioned for a top-10 finish at Talladega Superspeedway. Until, that is, Kyle Larson’s machine slid down the high-banked track and Preece slammed into the No. 5 Chevrolet, placing 34th. In 10 events this season, Preece has one pole and zero top-10s. When will he break through?
A HUGE hit for Ryan Preece and Kyle Larson. https://t.co/UanMabB0UP pic.twitter.com/iktuxG84or
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 23, 2023
Würth 400 Driver Odds
Here is an early look at the top drivers’ odds from one of the top online sportsbooks:
|NASCAR Drivers
|Würth 400 Odds
|Play
|Kyle Larson
|+500
|William Byron
|+550
|Chase Elliott
|+650
|Denny Hamlin
|+900
|Christopher Bell
|+900
|Kevin Harvick
|+1100
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+1300
|Ross Chastain
|+1400
|Alex Bowman
|+1600
|Tyler Reddick
|+1700
|Kyle Busch
|+1800
|Ryan Blaney
|+2200
|Joey Logano
|+2200
|Chris Buescher
|+3500
|Chase Briscoe
|+3500
|Bubba Wallace
|+3500
|Brad Keselowski
|+3500
|Ty Gibbs
|+4500
|Daniel Suarez
|+4500
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+6000
|Ryan Preece
|+6500
|Aric Almirola
|+6500
|Michael McDowell
|+10000
|Austin Dillon
|+10000
|Austin Cindric
|+10000
|Todd Gilliland
|+15000
|Erik Jones
|+15000
|AJ Allmendinger
|+15000
|Noah Gragson
|+30000
|Harrison Burton
|+30000
|Ty Dillon
|+50000
* Odds current at time of publication
Congrats, @KyleBusch. LFG @RCRracing! pic.twitter.com/HacFNgf67V
— Austin Dillon (@austindillon3) April 23, 2023
Würth 400 Predictions and Picks
Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway:
Kyle Larson (+500)
After winning two of the three previous Cup events, Larson sustained a hard hit from Preece’s machine late in the race at the 2.66-mile Talladega track last Sunday. He finished 33rd, but now that he’s back on a short track, he was an early betting favorite.
Kyle Busch (+1800)
Busch was not much of a factor through two stages at Talladega, but he hung around and positioned himself for his 62nd career Cup victory. The future Hall of Famer knows how to win.
Ryan Blaney (+2200)
Blaney benefitted from the overtime crash and earned a runner-up finish at Talladega. He led 47 laps, but started to fade during the final stage. His winless streak is now at 56 races. Is it time?