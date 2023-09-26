Denny Hamlin appeared to be piloting one of the field’s most powerful machines during Stage 1 of Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Until, that is, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Ty Gibbs, sideswiped the No. 11 Toyota along pit road, causing aerodynamic concerns for the rest of the race.

While the incident knocked out Gibbs, Hamlin continued and earned a P5, his third-straight top-5 postseason finish.

“I thought we had a really fast FedEx Camry until we got the damage,” Hamlin told NBC Sports. “Once we got the damage, it just wasn’t as fast as it was before.

“Still, considering how much damage it had – it was a top-three car. A bunch of carnage happened there in the end, and we avoided it, so we are in a better spot than when we entered.”

Entering the middle Round of 12 event at Talladega Superspeedway, Hamlin ranks second in the playoff standings, nine points behind top-ranked William Byron.

Did Gibbs learn anything from his pit-road collision with Hamlin? One thing’s for sure, the garage will have a running joke for some time.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s YellaWood 500, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 31st race on the NASCAR calendar.

A NASCAR Cup Series championship is still missing from Denny Hamlin’s CV – but the 51-time race winner won’t let it define his career 🗯️ Is he the best driver to have never won a championship? pic.twitter.com/GHY2q4YkFT — Motorsport.com (@Motorsport) September 24, 2023

2023 YellaWood 500 Storylines

A four-time winner at Texas, Kyle Busch was expected to run among the leaders. He did so during Stage 1 until a flat tire caused his machine to hit the wall. In a surreal scene, he drove in reverse back to his pit stall. He finished P34 and enters Talladega 17 points below the playoff cutoff line.

Ross Chastain impressed industry insiders by overcoming throttle problems and curious restarts to place second at Texas. Now above the Round of 8 cutoff, can Chastain continue to impress at Talladega?

When will Martin Truex Jr., the regular-season points champion, break out of his postseason slump? In the Round of 16 events, he placed 18th, 36th and 19th . At Texas, he opened the Round of 12 with a P17, hindered by contact with Erik Jones and Brad Keselowski. Truex needs points at Talladega.

#NASCAR … Martin Truex Jr. called his 17th-place finish the end of “a long terrible day. We need to fix it.” pic.twitter.com/NQsNV8fFMS — Dustin Long (@dustinlong) September 24, 2023

YellaWood 500 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the YellaWood 500 At Talladega Superspeedway, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 Odds Play Brad Keselowski (Round of 12) +1100 Ryan Blaney (Round of 12) +1200 Joey Logano +1200 Chris Buescher (Round of 12) +1300 William Byron (Round of 12) +1400 Denny Hamlin (Round of 12) +1400 Chase Elliott +1400 Bubba Wallace (Round of 12) +1400 Ross Chastain (Round of 12) +2000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +2000 Kyle Larson (Round of 12) +2000 Kyle Busch (Round of 12) +2000 Austin Cindric +2000 Aric Almirola +2000 Christopher Bell (Round of 12) +2200 Erik Jones +2500 Daniel Suarez +2500 Tyler Reddick (Round of 12) +2800 Ty Gibbs +2800 Michael McDowell +2800 Kevin Harvick +2800 Chase Briscoe +2800 Austin Dillon +2800 Alex Bowman +2800 Martin Truex Jr. (Round of 12) +3000 Ryan Preece +3500 AJ Allmendinger +3500 Carson Hocevar +4500 Corey LaJoie +5500 Todd Gilliland +6500 Justin Haley +6500 Harrison Burton +10000 Riley Herbst +15000 Chandler Smith +25000 Ty Dillon +40000 JJ Yeley +40000 Brennan Poole +40000 BJ McLeod +40000

*Odds current at time of publication

YellaWood 500 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway:

Brad Keselowski (+1100)

Following a P6 at Texas, Keselowski rose from below the playoff cutoff line to eight points above water. In 15 of his 30 outings this season, the 2012 Cup champion earned a top-10 finish, but still seeks his first win this season. Keselowski was the early-week betting favorite.

William Byron (+1400)

With a Cup Series-high six wins, including last Sunday’s Round of 12-opening event at Texas, what will Byron do for an encore after winning for the first time at the 1.5-mile track? How about securing win No. 301 for Hendrick Motorsports?

Kyle Larson (+2000)

Larson, with three wins this season, enters Talladega as the No. 8-ranked driver in the playoff standings, two points in front of Bubba Wallace, who has no wins. Larson led 99 laps before a late wreck cost him points at Texas. His No. 5 Chevrolet team continues to consistently field one of the strongest cars.