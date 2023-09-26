NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets At Talladega Superspeedway

Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor
4 min read
denny hamlin waves to crowd (1)

Denny Hamlin appeared to be piloting one of the field’s most powerful machines during Stage 1 of Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Until, that is, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Ty Gibbs, sideswiped the No. 11 Toyota along pit road, causing aerodynamic concerns for the rest of the race.

While the incident knocked out Gibbs, Hamlin continued and earned a P5, his third-straight top-5 postseason finish.

“I thought we had a really fast FedEx Camry until we got the damage,” Hamlin told NBC Sports. “Once we got the damage, it just wasn’t as fast as it was before.

“Still, considering how much damage it had – it was a top-three car. A bunch of carnage happened there in the end, and we avoided it, so we are in a better spot than when we entered.”

Entering the middle Round of 12 event at Talladega Superspeedway, Hamlin ranks second in the playoff standings, nine points behind top-ranked William Byron.

Did Gibbs learn anything from his pit-road collision with Hamlin? One thing’s for sure, the garage will have a running joke for some time.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s YellaWood 500, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 31st race on the NASCAR calendar.

2023 YellaWood 500 Storylines

  • A four-time winner at Texas, Kyle Busch was expected to run among the leaders. He did so during Stage 1 until a flat tire caused his machine to hit the wall. In a surreal scene, he drove in reverse back to his pit stall. He finished P34 and enters Talladega 17 points below the playoff cutoff line.
  • Ross Chastain impressed industry insiders by overcoming throttle problems and curious restarts to place second at Texas. Now above the Round of 8 cutoff, can Chastain continue to impress at Talladega?
  • When will Martin Truex Jr., the regular-season points champion, break out of his postseason slump? In the Round of 16 events, he placed 18th, 36th and 19th . At Texas, he opened the Round of 12 with a P17, hindered by contact with Erik Jones and Brad Keselowski. Truex needs points at Talladega.

YellaWood 500 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the YellaWood 500 At Talladega Superspeedway, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 Odds Play
Brad Keselowski (Round of 12) +1100 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney (Round of 12) +1200 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +1200 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher (Round of 12) +1300 BetOnline logo
William Byron (Round of 12) +1400 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin (Round of 12) +1400 BetOnline logo
Chase Elliott +1400 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace (Round of 12) +1400 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain (Round of 12) +2000 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +2000 BetOnline logo
Kyle Larson (Round of 12) +2000 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch (Round of 12) +2000 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +2000 BetOnline logo
Aric Almirola +2000 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell (Round of 12) +2200 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +2500 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +2500 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick (Round of 12) +2800 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +2800 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +2800 BetOnline logo
Kevin Harvick +2800 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +2800 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +2800 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +2800 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. (Round of 12) +3000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +3500 BetOnline logo
AJ Allmendinger +3500 BetOnline logo
Carson Hocevar +4500 BetOnline logo
Corey LaJoie +5500 BetOnline logo
Todd Gilliland +6500 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley +6500 BetOnline logo
Harrison Burton +10000 BetOnline logo
Riley Herbst +15000 BetOnline logo
Chandler Smith +25000 BetOnline logo
Ty Dillon +40000 BetOnline logo
JJ Yeley +40000 BetOnline logo
Brennan Poole +40000 BetOnline logo
BJ McLeod +40000 BetOnline logo

*Odds current at time of publication

YellaWood 500 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway:

Brad Keselowski (+1100)

Following a P6 at Texas, Keselowski rose from below the playoff cutoff line to eight points above water. In 15 of his 30 outings this season, the 2012 Cup champion earned a top-10 finish, but still seeks his first win this season. Keselowski was the early-week betting favorite.

Bet on Brad Keselowski +1100 at BetOnline

William Byron (+1400)

With a Cup Series-high six wins, including last Sunday’s Round of 12-opening event at Texas, what will Byron do for an encore after winning for the first time at the 1.5-mile track? How about securing win No. 301 for Hendrick Motorsports?

Bet on William Byron +1400 at BetOnline

Kyle Larson (+2000)

Larson, with three wins this season, enters Talladega as the No. 8-ranked driver in the playoff standings, two points in front of Bubba Wallace, who has no wins. Larson led 99 laps before a late wreck cost him points at Texas. His No. 5 Chevrolet team continues to consistently field one of the strongest cars.

Bet on Kyle Larson +2000 at BetOnline
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

