Rookie Josh Berry has a big job this season.

Taking over Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 4 Ford, Berry is replacing Kevin Harvick, who retired after last season with 60 career NASCAR Cup Series victories.

One reason Berry earned the full-time ride was his familiarity with crew chief Rodney Childers. Their rapport should ease the transition from a future Hall of Famer to an unproven prospect.

Berry is coming aboard during a downtime for Stewart-Haas Racing. With just four race wins over the past three seasons, the garage needs a lift.

The 66th running of the Daytona 500 will mark Berry’s debut at the 2.5-mile superspeedway. Qualifying for the Great American Race will begin Wednesday.

Joe Gibbs Racing Inks 14-Year-Old Driver

Owner Joe Gibbs, going back to his days as an NFL coach, has an eye for talent, no matter the age.

The Huntersville, N.C.-based team signed 14-year-old Max Reaves to a multi-year developmental contract Tuesday.

“We are excited to have Max join our development program at Joe Gibbs Racing,” Gibbs said via team statement. “We have always taken a lot of pride in our program and place a great deal of emphasis on developing talent. Max has already established himself as a winning driver and we look forward to supporting him as he continues to advance his career.”

Reaves will begin training immediately at the Toyota Performance Center in Mooresville, N.C.

“I’m really excited. I’ve really enjoyed meeting everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing and I’m happy to have them helping me,” Reaves said. “Racing has become something our entire family loves. I enjoy every part of it and especially working with my younger brother, Roo. I’m just thankful for this opportunity.”

🚨 NEWS 🚨 Max Reaves (shown with his grandfather Morris) has signed a multi-year development contract with Joe Gibbs Racing. We are excited to welcome Max to the JGR family!#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/S7ac1RRG43 — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) February 13, 2024

2024 Daytona 500 Odds

Here is an early look at the NASCAR Cup Series drivers’ odds for Sunday’s Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 Odds Play Ryan Blaney +1100 Denny Hamlin +1100 Chase Elliott +1200 Brad Keselowski +1200 Kyle Busch +1400 Joey Logano +1400 Chris Buescher +1400 William Byron +1600 Kyle Larson +1600 Christopher Bell +2000 Ross Chastain +2000 Martin Truex Jr. +2200 Tyler Reddick +2200 Erik Jones +2200 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +2200 Ty Gibbs +2500 Josh Berry +2800 Chase Briscoe +2800 Austin Dillon +2800 Alex Bowman +3300 Austin Cindric +3300 Corey LaJoie +4000 Daniel Suarez +5000 John Hunter Nemechek +5000 Ryan Preece +5000 Michael McDowell +5000 AJ Allmendinger +5000 Jimmie Johnson +5000 Noah Gragson +5000 Daniel Hemric +6600 Justin Haley +6600 Carson Hocevar +6600 Todd Gilliland +6600 Zane Smith +8000 Harrison Burton +8000 David Ragan +8000 Kaz Grala +8000 Riley Herbst +8000 Anthony Alfredo +10000 BJ McLeod +20000

*-Odds current at time of publication