Daytona 500

NASCAR Duel at Daytona: Christopher Bell Comes Through With Final-Lap Maneuver, Earning Duel 2 Win At Daytona International Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor
christopher bell wins las vegas playoff pole (1)

Matching the drama of Thursday night’s opening act, NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell executed a clutch, final-lap move to earn a win during the finale of the twin Duel races Thursday night at the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway.

Duel 2 consisted of even-number finishers from time trials and was low-lighted by a 10-machine pile up that took out some big names, including Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, William Byron and Brad Keselowski.

Avoiding the Lap 48 pile up, Bell made the winning move on the final lap, much like fellow Toyota teammate Tyler Reddick did during his Duel 1 victory.

X (Twitter) users responded to the newly designed Toyota Camry XSEs sweeping the two Duel at Daytona events …

At the end, Bell’s victory margin over Austin Cindric was 0.113 seconds. It was a good start for the driver who has qualified for the past two Championship 4 races, but still seeks his first Cup title. Bell didn’t sound too concerned with the long odds of making it three in a row …

Going green …

What will happen next? Well, on Lap 48, a lot of top cars were soon on hooks. The mele started when Kyle Busch bumped William Byron while attempting to block Ryan Blaney for fourth place. Byron went sideways and started a chain reaction, involving Busch, Byron, Blaney, Brad Keselowski, Noah Gragson, Chase Briscoe, Riley Herbst, Bubba Wallace, Justin Haley and BJ McLeod …

Busch spoke of the perils of Daytona’s tri-oval …

Blaney, the reigning Cup champion, criticized his peers following his hard crash Thursday …

Blaney’s pit crew will be busy building the team’s backup machine for Sunday …

NASCAR’s new LED screens made their pit box debuts Thursday …

After not being competive during Wednesday’s qualifying, a trio of Toyota drivers met for a pre-Duel 2 discussion. The newly designed Toyotas showed their power Thursday with Reddick earning the Duel 1 checkered flag and Wallace dominating the opening stages of Duel 2 before being involved the Lap 48 crash …

Duel at Daytona flashback to 1996 and Ernie Irvan coming back from a bad injury to earn a trip to victory lane …

By about three feet, “open” driver Kaz Grala, who blew out his engine before qualifying Wednesday, earned the to transfer into the Daytona 500 …

Bell stopped and asked a veteran for directions to victory lane …

Topics  
Daytona 500 Daytona Speedweeks NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR News and Rumors NASCAR Speedweeks X (Twitter)
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

