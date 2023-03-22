Things will be slightly different this Sunday for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.

Among the major differences, drivers will race counterclockwise on a 20-turn, 3.41-mile road course. Also unique to the event will be the out-of-NASCAR participants like Kimi Raikkonen, Jenson Button and Jordan Taylor.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s race, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the out-of-the-ordinary Cup Series event.

2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Storylines

After claiming back-to-back races, Byron departed Phoenix Raceway on March 23 in first place in the driver standings. But after being docked 25 points by NASCAR officials for team violations and finishing 32 nd after an accident Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Byron fell to 28 th place in the driver standings.

In a blink of an eye last Sunday, Kevin Harvick went from first place to 33 rd following a five-car pileup. Harvick, who has 60 career wins, has not visited Victory Lane since last August. Can he do it on a road course?

During two early-season races, Larson led on the final lap but he’s still searching for his first win. The 2021 Cup champion, Larson was trending toward a top-10 finish but was taken out by Aric Almirola, whose machine blew a tire. Is it time for Larson to break through?

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the top drivers’ odds from one of the top online sportsbooks:

NASCAR Drivers EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Odds Play Kyle Larson +650 Ross Chastain +800 Kyle Busch +800 Tyler Reddick +900 William Byron +1200 AJ Allmendinger +1200 Christopher Bell +1500 Daniel Suarez +1500 Austin Cindric +1500 Ryan Blaney +1800 Alex Bowman +1800 Joey Logano +2500 Denny Hamlin +2500 Chase Briscoe +2500 Michael McDowell +2500 Martin Truex Jr. +3000 Kevin Harvick +3000 Chris Buescher +3000 Brad Keselowski +3000 Jordan Taylor +4000 Ty Gibbs +5000 Kimi Raikkonen +5000 Erik Jones +5000 Jimmie Johnson +5000 Bubba Wallace +8000 Austin Dillon +8000 Todd Gilliland +10000 Ryan Preece +10000 Noah Gragson +10000 Jenson Button +10000 Corey LaJoie +50000

*Odds current at time of publication

It might have been one of the best @joeylogano burnouts ever. pic.twitter.com/4irey9X0hX — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 21, 2023

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas:

Christopher Bell (+1500)

Bell had a strong car last Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway and had a chance to take the checkered flag, but received little help from his Toyota peers, finishing third. In five events this season, Bell has compiled four top-six finishes.

Joey Logano (+2500)

Logano is coming off a sentimental victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway, winning for the first time at the complex he learned how to race as a youth. He dominated the event, leading 140 laps. Will his momentum carry over to Texas?

Corey LaJoie (+50000)

Seeking a longshot? LaJoie’s fourth-place finish last Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway was his best in 205 career Cup starts. Is it time for career win No. 1?

