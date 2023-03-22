Things will be slightly different this Sunday for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.
Among the major differences, drivers will race counterclockwise on a 20-turn, 3.41-mile road course. Also unique to the event will be the out-of-NASCAR participants like Kimi Raikkonen, Jenson Button and Jordan Taylor.
Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s race, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the out-of-the-ordinary Cup Series event.
2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Storylines
- After claiming back-to-back races, Byron departed Phoenix Raceway on March 23 in first place in the driver standings. But after being docked 25 points by NASCAR officials for team violations and finishing 32nd after an accident Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Byron fell to 28th place in the driver standings.
- In a blink of an eye last Sunday, Kevin Harvick went from first place to 33rd following a five-car pileup. Harvick, who has 60 career wins, has not visited Victory Lane since last August. Can he do it on a road course?
- During two early-season races, Larson led on the final lap but he’s still searching for his first win. The 2021 Cup champion, Larson was trending toward a top-10 finish but was taken out by Aric Almirola, whose machine blew a tire. Is it time for Larson to break through?
EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Driver Odds
Here is an early look at the top drivers’ odds from one of the top online sportsbooks:
|NASCAR Drivers
|EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Odds
|Play
|Kyle Larson
|+650
|Ross Chastain
|+800
|Kyle Busch
|+800
|Tyler Reddick
|+900
|William Byron
|+1200
|AJ Allmendinger
|+1200
|Christopher Bell
|+1500
|Daniel Suarez
|+1500
|Austin Cindric
|+1500
|Ryan Blaney
|+1800
|Alex Bowman
|+1800
|Joey Logano
|+2500
|Denny Hamlin
|+2500
|Chase Briscoe
|+2500
|Michael McDowell
|+2500
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+3000
|Kevin Harvick
|+3000
|Chris Buescher
|+3000
|Brad Keselowski
|+3000
|Jordan Taylor
|+4000
|Ty Gibbs
|+5000
|Kimi Raikkonen
|+5000
|Erik Jones
|+5000
|Jimmie Johnson
|+5000
|Bubba Wallace
|+8000
|Austin Dillon
|+8000
|Todd Gilliland
|+10000
|Ryan Preece
|+10000
|Noah Gragson
|+10000
|Jenson Button
|+10000
|Corey LaJoie
|+50000
*Odds current at time of publication
EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Predictions and Picks
Here are our best NASCAR bets for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas:
Christopher Bell (+1500)
Bell had a strong car last Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway and had a chance to take the checkered flag, but received little help from his Toyota peers, finishing third. In five events this season, Bell has compiled four top-six finishes.
Joey Logano (+2500)
Logano is coming off a sentimental victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway, winning for the first time at the complex he learned how to race as a youth. He dominated the event, leading 140 laps. Will his momentum carry over to Texas?
Corey LaJoie (+50000)
Seeking a longshot? LaJoie’s fourth-place finish last Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway was his best in 205 career Cup starts. Is it time for career win No. 1?