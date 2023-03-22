NASCAR

NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Jeff Hawkins
Things will be slightly different this Sunday for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.

Among the major differences, drivers will race counterclockwise on a 20-turn, 3.41-mile road course. Also unique to the event will be the out-of-NASCAR participants like Kimi Raikkonen, Jenson Button and Jordan Taylor. 

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s race, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the out-of-the-ordinary Cup Series event. 

2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Storylines 

  • After claiming back-to-back races, Byron departed Phoenix Raceway on March 23 in first place in the driver standings. But after being docked 25 points by NASCAR officials for team violations and finishing 32nd after an accident Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Byron fell to 28th place in the driver standings.  
  • In a blink of an eye last Sunday, Kevin Harvick went from first place to 33rd following a five-car pileup. Harvick, who has 60 career wins, has not visited Victory Lane since last August. Can he do it on a road course?  
  • During two early-season races, Larson led on the final lap but he’s still searching for his first win. The 2021 Cup champion, Larson was trending toward a top-10 finish but was taken out by Aric Almirola, whose machine blew a tire. Is it time for Larson to break through? 

 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Driver Odds 

Here is an early look at the top drivers’ odds from one of the top online sportsbooks: 

NASCAR Drivers EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Odds Play
Kyle Larson +650 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +800 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +800 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +900 BetOnline logo
William Byron +1200 BetOnline logo
AJ Allmendinger +1200 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +1500 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +1500 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +1500 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +1800 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +1800 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +2500 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +2500 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +2500 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +2500 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +3000 BetOnline logo
Kevin Harvick +3000 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +3000 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +3000 BetOnline logo
Jordan Taylor +4000 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +5000 BetOnline logo
Kimi Raikkonen +5000 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +5000 BetOnline logo
Jimmie Johnson +5000 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +8000 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +8000 BetOnline logo
Todd Gilliland +10000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +10000 BetOnline logo
Noah Gragson +10000 BetOnline logo
Jenson Button +10000 BetOnline logo
Corey LaJoie +50000 BetOnline logo

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Predictions and Picks 

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas: 

Christopher Bell (+1500) 

Bell had a strong car last Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway and had a chance to take the checkered flag, but received little help from his Toyota peers, finishing third. In five events this season, Bell has compiled four top-six finishes.  

Bet on Christopher Bell +1500 at BetOnline
 

Joey Logano (+2500) 

Logano is coming off a sentimental victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway, winning for the first time at the complex he learned how to race as a youth. He dominated the event, leading 140 laps. Will his momentum carry over to Texas?  

Bet on Joey Logano +2500 at BetOnline
 

Corey LaJoie (+50000) 

Seeking a longshot? LaJoie’s fourth-place finish last Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway was his best in 205 career Cup starts. Is it time for career win No. 1? 

Bet on Corey LaJoie +50000 at BetOnline

NASCAR
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
