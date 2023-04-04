NASCAR returns to Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt on Sunday. The prime-time event should be a spectacle.
Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell grew up racing on dirt, while many other drivers have little or no experience. The underdogs will be forced to rely on limited practices and natural talent to contend. Cup Series points leader Alex Bowman, who has three wins in seven races this season, understands the challenges of racing on dirt.
Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the eighth race on the NASCAR calendar.
2023 Food City Dirt Race Storylines
- Josh Berry spun out early during last Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400, but rebounded and placed a career-best second. The substitute driver for injured Chase Elliott is vying for a full-time ride next season.
- What is wrong with Ryan Blaney’s team? Pit-road failures led to a 26th-place finish at Richmond Raceway. Expectations were higher for Blaney who has one top-five finish in seven outings this season.
- Austin Cindric appeared ready to break out after capturing the 2022 Daytona 500, but has struggled to consistently remain with the lead pack. This season, he has led just seven laps and recorded zero top-fives this season.
Food City Dirt Race Driver Odds
Here is an early look at the top drivers’ odds from one of the top online sportsbooks:
|NASCAR Drivers
|Food City Dirt Race Odds
|Play
|Kyle Larson
|+550
|Tyler Reddick
|+600
|Christopher Bell
|+650
|William Byron
|+1000
|Joey Logano
|+1000
|Chase Briscoe
|+1000
|Kyle Busch
|+1200
|Ryan Blaney
|+1500
|Ross Chastain
|+1500
|Denny Hamlin
|+1800
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+2000
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+2500
|Daniel Suarez
|+2500
|Alex Bowman
|+2500
|Chris Buescher
|+3000
|Brad Keselowski
|+3000
|Kevin Harvick
|+4000
|Josh Berry
|+4000
|Austin Dillon
|+5000
|Jonathan Davenport
|+6000
|Bubba Wallace
|+6000
|Ty Dillon
|+8000
|Ryan Preece
|+8000
|Michael McDowell
|+8000
|Justin Haley
|+8000
|Ty Gibbs
|+8000
|AJ Allmendinger
|+10000
|Erik Jones
|+15000
|Austin Cindric
|+15000
|Noah Gragson
|+20000
|Aric Almirola
|+20000
Food City Dirt Race Predictions and Picks
Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway:
Kyle Larson (+550)
While serving a NASCAR-imposed year suspension in 2020, Larson focused on local dirt-track racing. In 82 events, he recorded 42 wins and 60 podiums.
Christopher Bell (+650)
Bell started his racing career on dirt tracks and dominated the USAC Midget circuit a decade ago. He also raced Late Models and competed in the World of Outlaws sprint car series.
Ross Chastain (+1500)
“The Watermelon Man” grew up on a farm and Chastain generally finds himself in contention at various types of tracks. Some do not like how he works his way to the front of the field, but …