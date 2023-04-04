NASCAR

NASCAR Food City Dirt Race: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Jeff Hawkins
bristol dirt race odds 2023 (1)

NASCAR returns to Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt on Sunday. The prime-time event should be a spectacle.  

Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell grew up racing on dirt, while many other drivers have little or no experience. The underdogs will be forced to rely on limited practices and natural talent to contend.  Cup Series points leader Alex Bowman, who has three wins in seven races this season, understands the challenges of racing on dirt.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the eighth race on the NASCAR calendar.

2023 Food City Dirt Race Storylines 

  • Josh Berry spun out early during last Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400, but rebounded and placed a career-best second. The substitute driver for injured Chase Elliott is vying for a full-time ride next season.  
  • What is wrong with Ryan Blaney’s team? Pit-road failures led to a 26th-place finish at Richmond Raceway. Expectations were higher for Blaney who has one top-five finish in seven outings this season. 
  • Austin Cindric appeared ready to break out after capturing the 2022 Daytona 500, but has struggled to consistently remain with the lead pack. This season, he has led just seven laps and recorded zero top-fives this season.  

Food City Dirt Race Driver Odds 

Here is an early look at the top drivers’ odds from one of the top online sportsbooks: 

NASCAR Drivers Food City Dirt Race Odds Play
Kyle Larson +550 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +600 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +650 BetOnline logo
William Byron +1000 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +1000 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +1000 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +1200 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +1500 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +1500 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +1800 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +2000 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +2500 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +2500 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +2500 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +3000 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +3000 BetOnline logo
Kevin Harvick +4000 BetOnline logo
Josh Berry +4000 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +5000 BetOnline logo
Jonathan Davenport +6000 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +6000 BetOnline logo
Ty Dillon +8000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +8000 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +8000 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley +8000 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +8000 BetOnline logo
AJ Allmendinger +10000 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +15000 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +15000 BetOnline logo
Noah Gragson +20000 BetOnline logo
Aric Almirola +20000 BetOnline logo

*Odds current at time of publication

Food City Dirt Race Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Kyle Larson (+550)

While serving a NASCAR-imposed year suspension in 2020, Larson focused on local dirt-track racing. In 82 events, he recorded 42 wins and 60 podiums.

Bet on Kyle Larson +550 at BetOnline

Christopher Bell (+650)

Bell started his racing career on dirt tracks and dominated the USAC Midget circuit a decade ago. He also raced Late Models and competed in the World of Outlaws sprint car series.

Bet on Christopher Bell +650 at BetOnline

Ross Chastain (+1500)

“The Watermelon Man” grew up on a farm and Chastain generally finds himself in contention at various types of tracks. Some do not like how he works his way to the front of the field, but …

Bet on Ross Chastain +1500 at BetOnline
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
