NASCAR returns to Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt on Sunday. The prime-time event should be a spectacle.

Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell grew up racing on dirt, while many other drivers have little or no experience. The underdogs will be forced to rely on limited practices and natural talent to contend. Cup Series points leader Alex Bowman, who has three wins in seven races this season, understands the challenges of racing on dirt.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the eighth race on the NASCAR calendar.

2023 Food City Dirt Race Storylines

Josh Berry spun out early during last Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400, but rebounded and placed a career-best second. The substitute driver for injured Chase Elliott is vying for a full-time ride next season.

What is wrong with Ryan Blaney’s team? Pit-road failures led to a 26 th -place finish at Richmond Raceway. Expectations were higher for Blaney who has one top-five finish in seven outings this season.

Austin Cindric appeared ready to break out after capturing the 2022 Daytona 500, but has struggled to consistently remain with the lead pack. This season, he has led just seven laps and recorded zero top-fives this season.

Food City Dirt Race Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the top drivers’ odds from one of the top online sportsbooks:

NASCAR Drivers Food City Dirt Race Odds Play Kyle Larson +550 Tyler Reddick +600 Christopher Bell +650 William Byron +1000 Joey Logano +1000 Chase Briscoe +1000 Kyle Busch +1200 Ryan Blaney +1500 Ross Chastain +1500 Denny Hamlin +1800 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +2000 Martin Truex Jr. +2500 Daniel Suarez +2500 Alex Bowman +2500 Chris Buescher +3000 Brad Keselowski +3000 Kevin Harvick +4000 Josh Berry +4000 Austin Dillon +5000 Jonathan Davenport +6000 Bubba Wallace +6000 Ty Dillon +8000 Ryan Preece +8000 Michael McDowell +8000 Justin Haley +8000 Ty Gibbs +8000 AJ Allmendinger +10000 Erik Jones +15000 Austin Cindric +15000 Noah Gragson +20000 Aric Almirola +20000

*Odds current at time of publication

Food City Dirt Race Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Kyle Larson (+550)

While serving a NASCAR-imposed year suspension in 2020, Larson focused on local dirt-track racing. In 82 events, he recorded 42 wins and 60 podiums.

Christopher Bell (+650)

Bell started his racing career on dirt tracks and dominated the USAC Midget circuit a decade ago. He also raced Late Models and competed in the World of Outlaws sprint car series.

Ross Chastain (+1500)

“The Watermelon Man” grew up on a farm and Chastain generally finds himself in contention at various types of tracks. Some do not like how he works his way to the front of the field, but …