NASCAR GEICO 500: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Jeff Hawkins
4 min read
Talladega odds picks for spring 23023 (1)

After capturing two of the past three NASCAR Cup Series races, Kyle Larson and the No. 5 Chevrolet team is beginning to look like its 2021 version. Two seasons ago, Larson and Co. captured 10 races and the pit crew’s clutch Stage 3 stop propelled Larson to the Cup championship.  

Larson and Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron are the lone two pilots to earn two wins this season, but as Byron has slipped the past month, Larson is surging. 

Can Byron rebound at the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway? 

Can Larson adjust to the wide-open racing? 

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 10th race on the NASCAR calendar. 

2023 GEICO 500 Storylines

  • Will Chase Elliott make team owner Rick Hendrick forget about Josh Berry? The substitute driver recorded two top-10 finishes in five outings while Elliott recovered from his broken leg. Berry, an Xfinity Series regular, improved each week. But so did Elliott during his return Sunday at Martinsville. After driving as far back as 31st, Elliott rallied on the last run for a 10th-place finish. 
  • Will the real William Byron stand up, er, sit down – and drive? His style of racing fits Martinsville Speedway, making his 23rd-place finish last Sunday a curiosity. He’s in the Cup playoffs, but Byron needs to display the consistency he did during his 2017 Xfinity Series championship campaign. 
  • Is Martin Truex Jr. close to winning his first race since the fall race at Richmond Raceway in 2021? The 2017 Cup Series champion had a chance Sunday during the NOCO 400, but not really. Truex’s top-3 finish was his season’s best run, but Larson’s Chevrolet distanced itself from Truex’s Toyota late. 

GEICO 500 Driver Odds 

Here is an early look at the top drivers’ odds from one of the top online sportsbooks: 

NASCAR Drivers GEICO 500 Odds Play
Ryan Blaney +1100 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +1100 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +1200 BetOnline logo
Chase Elliott +1200 BetOnline logo
William Byron +1400 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +1400 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +1500 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +1600 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +1600 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +1800 BetOnline logo
Kyle Larson +1800 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +1800 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +2200 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +2200 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +2200 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +2500 BetOnline logo
Aric Almirola +2500 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +2500 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +2800 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +3000 BetOnline logo
Kevin Harvick +3000 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +3000 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +3500 BetOnline logo
Austin Hill +4500 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +5000 BetOnline logo
AJ Allmendinger +5000 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +5500 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +5500 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley +5500 BetOnline logo
Corey LaJoie +6000 BetOnline logo
Zane Smith +8000 BetOnline logo

*Odds current at time of publication

GEICO 500 Predictions and Picks 

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway: 

Ryan Blaney (+1100) 

Is it time for Blaney’s 55-race winless streak to end? An early-week betting favorite, Blaney proved he can win at Talladega, capturing back-to-back races trophies during the 2019 fall race and 2020 spring event.

Bet on Ryan Blaney +1100 at BetOnline
 

Denny Hamlin (+1400) 

Prior to 2021, Hamlin has nearly averaged a 10-place finish at Talladega, including a 2020 three-overtime victory. Hamlin’s last trip to Victory Lane came last spring at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Will his skid end Sunday? 

Bet on Denny Hamlin +1400 at BetOnline
 

Chase Briscoe (+3000) 

Is it time to think of Briscoe as a consistent contender? The No. 14 Ford pilot finished last season with top-10 finishes in seven of the final eight Cup events and enters Talladega with consecutive top-five finishes. 

Bet on Chase Briscoe +3000 at BetOnline
 

Topics  
NASCAR
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

