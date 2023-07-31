NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Michigan International Speedway Schedule: Dates, Times, and Cup Series’ Entry List For FireKeepers Casino 400

Jeff Hawkins
chris buescher wins at richmond summer race (1)

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chris Buescher battled a poor starting position, the heat, his boss, then the field during a late restart Sunday at Richmond Raceway, earning the Cook Out 300 checkered flag for his first win of the season and third of his career.

By qualifying for the playoffs with just four regular-season races remaining, Buescher also handed RFK Racing its first victory on a day when the garage dominated the event. Between Buescher, who paced the field for 88 laps, and co-owner/driver Brad Keselowski, who finished P6, the teammates led a combined 190 circuits.

But it could have been easier. When Noah Gragson and Daniel Suarez collided in the closing laps, causing the race’s only caution period, Buescher held a more than five-second lead on eventual runner-up Denny Hamlin. Following the restart with three laps remaining, Buescher won by 0.549 seconds after starting P26.

Competing on the 0.75-mile track, most drivers battled car temperatures of more than 130 degrees.

“We were so strong during the race, I had a good feeling there about it,” Buescher said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “So awesome to pull it off. I‘m proud of everybody. That was a long way from the back.”

NASCAR Weekend Schedule At MIS

Here is a list of events at Michigan International Speedway (All Times ET):

Friday

  • 8:30 a.m.: ARCA Series garage hours
  • 10:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours
  • 1:30 p.m.: ARCA Series practice
  • 2:30 p.m.: ARCA Series qualifying
  • 3:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice
  • 4:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying
  • 6 p.m.: ARCA Series Henry Ford Health 200 race

Saturday

  • 7:30 a.m.: Cup Series garage hours
  • 12:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours
  • 12:35 p.m.: Cup Series practice
  • 1:20 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying
  • 3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250 race

Sunday

  • 11:30 a.m.: Cup Series garage hours
  • 1:55 p.m.: Cup Series red carpet walk
  • 2 p.m.: Cup Series driver introductions
  • 2:30 p.m.: Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 race

NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

  • 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet
  • 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford
  • 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet
  • 4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford
  • 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
  • 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford
  • 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
  • 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet
  • 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
  • 10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford
  • 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota
  • 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford
  • 13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford
  • 14, JJ Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford
  • 15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
  • 16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford
  • 17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
  • 18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
  • 19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford
  • 20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford
  • 21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota
  • 22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet
  • 23, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
  • 24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford
  • 25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
  • 26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford
  • 27, Noah Gragson, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet
  • 28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet
  • 29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota
  • 30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet
  • 31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet
  • 32, Cole Custer, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford
  • 33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota
  • 34, Austin Hill, Beard Motorsports, No. 62 Chevrolet
  • 35, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
  • 36, Josh Bilicki, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet
  • 37, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR News and Rumors
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
