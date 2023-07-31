NASCAR Cup Series driver Chris Buescher battled a poor starting position, the heat, his boss, then the field during a late restart Sunday at Richmond Raceway, earning the Cook Out 300 checkered flag for his first win of the season and third of his career.

By qualifying for the playoffs with just four regular-season races remaining, Buescher also handed RFK Racing its first victory on a day when the garage dominated the event. Between Buescher, who paced the field for 88 laps, and co-owner/driver Brad Keselowski, who finished P6, the teammates led a combined 190 circuits.

But it could have been easier. When Noah Gragson and Daniel Suarez collided in the closing laps, causing the race’s only caution period, Buescher held a more than five-second lead on eventual runner-up Denny Hamlin. Following the restart with three laps remaining, Buescher won by 0.549 seconds after starting P26.

Competing on the 0.75-mile track, most drivers battled car temperatures of more than 130 degrees.

“We were so strong during the race, I had a good feeling there about it,” Buescher said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “So awesome to pull it off. I‘m proud of everybody. That was a long way from the back.”

NASCAR Weekend Schedule At MIS

Here is a list of events at Michigan International Speedway (All Times ET):

Friday

8:30 a.m.: ARCA Series garage hours

10:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours

1:30 p.m.: ARCA Series practice

2:30 p.m.: ARCA Series qualifying

3:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice

4:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

6 p.m.: ARCA Series Henry Ford Health 200 race

Saturday

7:30 a.m.: Cup Series garage hours

12:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours

12:35 p.m.: Cup Series practice

1:20 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250 race

Sunday

11:30 a.m.: Cup Series garage hours

1:55 p.m.: Cup Series red carpet walk

2 p.m.: Cup Series driver introductions

2:30 p.m.: Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 race

Come meet @Erik_Jones before the start of the #FireKeepersCasino400! GET YOUR TICKETS WHILE THEY LAST!https://t.co/mTWpUQsvKt pic.twitter.com/AaZMrTEPHV — Michigan International Speedway (@MISpeedway) July 20, 2023

NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet

4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford

13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford

14, JJ Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford

15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford

17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford

20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford

21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota

22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet

23, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford

25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford

27, Noah Gragson, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet

28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet

29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota

30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet

31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet

32, Cole Custer, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford

33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota

34, Austin Hill, Beard Motorsports, No. 62 Chevrolet

35, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

36, Josh Bilicki, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet

37, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet