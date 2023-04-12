NASCAR Cup driver Kyle Larson commanded the strongest car early in the Food City Dirt Race last Sunday. Christopher Bell deployed the strongest game plan, leading to a trip to Victory Lane at Bristol Motor Speedway.

While Larson ended up enduring the wrath of Ryan Preece, who took out the experienced dirt driver and forced the 2021 Cup champion into a 35-place finish. Bell, meanwhile, bypassed a Stage 2 pit stop and remained on the track. He slipped into the lead and paced the field for the final 100 laps, clinching a trip to the postseason.

Now that the Cup series returns to a concrete track, will Larson avoid Preece this time around?

Can Bell continue to rise up the driver rankings?

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s NOCO 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the ninth race on the NASCAR calendar.

2023 NOCO 400 Storylines

How will Joey Logano rebound from a dirty last-place finish last Sunday? The defending points champ was the first to exit, after 96 laps.

How many more penalties will William Byron face this season? He is among the favorites this week at Martinsville Speedway.

Tyler Reddick hinted he was positioned to overtake Bell on the final lap of last Sunday’s race. But the runner-up never had a chance when a race official waved a last-lap caution flag.

At least Reddick’s young son caught up with him …

Hugs make it all better 🤗 pic.twitter.com/44hlLMK4Vh — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 11, 2023

NOCO 400 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the top drivers’ odds from one of the top online sportsbooks:

NASCAR Drivers Food City Dirt Race Odds Play William Byron +600 Kyle Larson +650 Christopher Bell +650 Denny Hamlin +700 Martin Truex Jr. +850 Joey Logano +850 Ryan Blaney +1100 Kyle Busch +1200 Ross Chastain +1600 Kevin Harvick +2000 Alex Bowman +2000 Josh Berry +2000 Brad Keselowski +2200 Tyler Reddick +2800 Chris Buescher +3500 Daniel Suarez +4000 Chase Briscoe +4000 Aric Almirola +4000 Ryan Preece +5000 Bubba Wallace +5000 Austin Dillon +5000 Austin Cindric +5500 Ty Gibbs +6000 Erik Jones +20000 AJ Allmendinger +20000 Michael McDowell +30000 Justin Haley +30000 Harrison Burton +30000 Todd Gilliand +40000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +40000 Noah Gragson +40000

*Odds current at time of publication

The 4️⃣7️⃣ is finding its groove! @StenhouseJr has collected three top 10s so far in 2023. The team only had five all of last season. pic.twitter.com/C8k2jX4p9P — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 11, 2023

NOCO 400 Predictions and Picks

Here are our top longshot NASCAR bets for the NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway:

Aric Almirola (+4000)

Despite a disappointing finish last week on dirt, Almirola had a strong car. He just made too many mistakes, placing 31st. Is he reconsidering his retirement plans?

Austin Dillon (+5000)

Dillon drove a smart, defensive race on dirt. While he never seriously threatened to take the lead, he consistently challenged the front-runners. He earned a season-best third-place finish.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (+40000)

After failing to follow up on his Daytona 500 win with a string of strong starts, Stenhouse was able to adapt to the ever-changing dirt track. Needing to show he finishes strong consistently, Stenhouse will be looking to parlay his latest top-five finish with a few more.

