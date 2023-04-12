NASCAR

NASCAR NOCO 400: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets 

Jeff Hawkins
NASCAR Cup driver Kyle Larson commanded the strongest car early in the Food City Dirt Race last Sunday. Christopher Bell deployed the strongest game plan, leading to a trip to Victory Lane at Bristol Motor Speedway. 

While Larson ended up enduring the wrath of Ryan Preece, who took out the experienced dirt driver and forced the 2021 Cup champion into a 35-place finish. Bell, meanwhile, bypassed a Stage 2 pit stop and remained on the track. He slipped into the lead and paced the field for the final 100 laps, clinching a trip to the postseason. 

Now that the Cup series returns to a concrete track, will Larson avoid Preece this time around? 

Can Bell continue to rise up the driver rankings?   

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s NOCO 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the ninth race on the NASCAR calendar. 

2023 NOCO 400 Storylines 

  • How will Joey Logano rebound from a dirty last-place finish last Sunday? The defending points champ was the first to exit, after 96 laps. 
  • How many more penalties will William Byron face this season? He is among the favorites this week at Martinsville Speedway.
  • Tyler Reddick hinted he was positioned to overtake Bell on the final lap of last Sunday’s race. But the runner-up never had a chance when a race official waved a last-lap caution flag.

At least Reddick’s young son caught up with him …

NOCO 400 Driver Odds 

Here is an early look at the top drivers’ odds from one of the top online sportsbooks: 

NASCAR Drivers Food City Dirt Race Odds Play
William Byron +600 BetOnline logo
Kyle Larson +650 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +650 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +700 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +850 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +850 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +1100 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +1200 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +1600 BetOnline logo
Kevin Harvick +2000 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +2000 BetOnline logo
Josh Berry +2000 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +2200 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +2800 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +3500 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +4000 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +4000 BetOnline logo
Aric Almirola +4000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +5000 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +5000 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +5000 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +5500 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +6000 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +20000 BetOnline logo
AJ Allmendinger +20000 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +30000 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley +30000 BetOnline logo
Harrison Burton +30000 BetOnline logo
Todd Gilliand +40000 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +40000 BetOnline logo
Noah Gragson +40000 BetOnline logo

*Odds current at time of publication

NOCO 400 Predictions and Picks 

Here are our top longshot NASCAR bets for the NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway: 

Aric Almirola (+4000) 

Despite a disappointing finish last week on dirt, Almirola had a strong car. He just made too many mistakes, placing 31st. Is he reconsidering his retirement plans?  

Bet on Aric Almirola +4000 at BetOnline

Austin Dillon (+5000) 

Dillon drove a smart, defensive race on dirt. While he never seriously threatened to take the lead, he consistently challenged the front-runners. He earned a season-best third-place finish. 

Bet on Austin Dillon +5000 at BetOnline
 

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (+40000) 

After failing to follow up on his Daytona 500 win with a string of strong starts, Stenhouse was able to adapt to the ever-changing dirt track. Needing to show he finishes strong consistently, Stenhouse will be looking to parlay his latest top-five finish with a few more. 

Bet on Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +40000 at BetOnline

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
