NASCAR NOCO 400: Starting Order, Pole Position, and Lineup

Jeff Hawkins
ryan preece wins pole at martinsville spring

In his 124th career NASCAR Cup Series start, driver Ryan Preece earned his first career pole position during Saturday’s qualifying session for Sunday’s NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway.  

Preece paced a strong showing by Stewart-Haas Racing as all four entries posted top-10 times. Aric Almirola will start third next to teammate Chase Briscoe. Kevin Harvick begins seventh.  

Preece, who turned a hot lap of 94.78 mph, will start alongside Daniel Suarez (94.298). Suarez tied Almirola, but Suarez earned the second starting spot based on owner points.  

Preece became the first Cup driver to earn his first pole at Martinsville since Scott Riggs accomplished the feat in 2005. 

Chase Elliott Qualifies 24th, Does Not Blame Injured Leg

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott is set to return to Cup competition for the first time since breaking his left leg in a snowboarding incident.  

During qualifying, Elliott’s best lap was a disappointing 92.896 mph, finishing .415 seconds behind Preece. Elliott, who has compiled 12 career poles, will start 24th Sunday. He did not blame his injured leg. 

“I feel fine in the car,” Elliott told Fox Sports.

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ NOCO 400 

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team 

  • 1, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing 
  • 2, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing 
  • 3, Aric Almirola, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing 
  • 4, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing 
  • 5, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing 
  • 6, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing 
  • 7, Kevin Harvick, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing 
  • 8, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports 
  • 9, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing 
  • 10, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing 
  • 11, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing 
  • 12, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing 
  • 13, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports 
  • 14, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing 
  • 15, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske 
  • 16, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing 
  • 17, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing 
  • 18, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing 
  • 19, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports 
  • 20, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports 
  • 21, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing 
  • 22, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing 
  • 23, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports 
  • 24, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports 
  • 25, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske 
  • 26, Justin Haley, 31, Kaulig Racing 
  • 27, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports 
  • 28, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club 
  • 29, Noah Gragson, 42, Legacy Motor Club 
  • 30, Anthony Alfredo, 78, Live Fast Motorsports 
  • 31, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske 
  • 32, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing 
  • 33, Zane Smith, 51, Rick Ware Racing 
  • 34, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing 
  • 35, Ty Dillon, 77, Spire Motorsports 
  • 36, JJ Yeley, 15, Rick Ware Racing
Arrow to top