In his 124th career NASCAR Cup Series start, driver Ryan Preece earned his first career pole position during Saturday’s qualifying session for Sunday’s NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway.

Preece paced a strong showing by Stewart-Haas Racing as all four entries posted top-10 times. Aric Almirola will start third next to teammate Chase Briscoe. Kevin Harvick begins seventh.

Preece, who turned a hot lap of 94.78 mph, will start alongside Daniel Suarez (94.298). Suarez tied Almirola, but Suarez earned the second starting spot based on owner points.

Preece became the first Cup driver to earn his first pole at Martinsville since Scott Riggs accomplished the feat in 2005.

Chase Elliott Qualifies 24th, Does Not Blame Injured Leg

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott is set to return to Cup competition for the first time since breaking his left leg in a snowboarding incident.

During qualifying, Elliott’s best lap was a disappointing 92.896 mph, finishing .415 seconds behind Preece. Elliott, who has compiled 12 career poles, will start 24th Sunday. He did not blame his injured leg.

“I feel fine in the car,” Elliott told Fox Sports.

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ NOCO 400

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing

2, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing

3, Aric Almirola, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing

4, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing

5, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

6, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing

7, Kevin Harvick, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing

8, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports

9, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing

10, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing

11, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing

12, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing

13, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports

14, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing

15, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske

16, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing

17, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing

18, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing

19, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports

20, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports

21, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing

22, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing

23, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports

24, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports

25, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske

26, Justin Haley, 31, Kaulig Racing

27, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports

28, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club

29, Noah Gragson, 42, Legacy Motor Club

30, Anthony Alfredo, 78, Live Fast Motorsports

31, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske

32, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing

33, Zane Smith, 51, Rick Ware Racing

34, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing

35, Ty Dillon, 77, Spire Motorsports

36, JJ Yeley, 15, Rick Ware Racing