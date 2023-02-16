NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman enjoyed a big day at Daytona International Speedway.

Wednesday morning, Bowman signed a contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports. At night, he qualified for his third Daytona 500 pole with a fast lap of 181.686 mph. “Front-row Bow” claimed his sixth consecutive top-two start, establishing a new race standard.

Bowman will be joined by teammate Kyle Larson, who will start on the outside of the front row Sunday after his run of 181.067. The 2021 Cup champion started on the pole last season and Bowman started second.

Rounding out the top five were William Byron, Aric Almirola, and defending series champion Joey Logano.

Ryan Blaney, Harrison Burton, Kyle Busch, Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric reached the qualifying session’s second round.

Among the open teams, seven-time premier series champ Jimmie Johnson, who is returning on a limited Cup schedule as an owner/driver, and motorsports standout Travis Pastrana earned the two single-car qualifying spots.

Conor Daly, Austin Hill, Chandler Smith, and Zane Smith will compete for the final two open designations during Thursday’s two Duels, beginning at 7 p.m.

Bowman’s Big Day Includes New Contract

Bowman, the driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet, earned employment security by signing a three-year contract extension Wednesday.

The 29-year-old was entering a lame-duck season, but his new deal should keep him in the garage until 2026. The team’s main sponsor, Ally, also inked a five-year extension with the Charlotte, North Carolina-based organization.

“We’re thrilled to extend with Alex, who is one of NASCAR’s most exciting young stars,” Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick said via team press release. “In addition to being hugely talented, he has incredible passion and commitment that set him apart. He’s a proven winner, and I don’t know of anyone who has worked harder to reach this level.”

Bowman has collected seven Cup Series wins and qualified for the playoffs for five consecutive seasons.

“I’m pumped about what’s in store for the Ally 48 this season and love the direction we’re heading,” Bowman said in a statement. “We have a lot to accomplish, and it all starts this week in Daytona.”

It's official. @Daniel_SuarezG signed a multi-year agreement and is staying in The House! pic.twitter.com/1g8JLkuVlb — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) February 15, 2023

Daniel Suarez Finds Home With Trackhouse Racing

On his fourth stop since capturing the 2016 Xfinity Series championship, Daniel Suarez found a home in the No. 99 Chevrolet. The 31-year-old driver signed a multi-year contract extension with Trackhouse Racing on Wednesday.

The deal was announced during Media Days for Sunday’s Daytona 500.

“Not only does Trackhouse believe in me, and I believe in Trackhouse since Day 1, and we’re building something great here,” Suarez said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “I think that we have something special going on, and it would be silly not to see that and to take advantage of that and to take it to the next level.”

The first driver of Mexican heritage to earn a Cup win, Suarez joined the single-garage franchise during its maiden season in 2021. He claimed his first win last season at Sonoma Raceway.

Trackhouse now runs two full-time machines, with Ross Chastain, and a part-time team.

“So, I’m just very, very fortunate of where I am right now,” Suarez said.