NASCAR

NASCAR Notebook: Aric Almirola, Others Experience ‘Mickey Mouse’ Restart At Auto Club Speedway

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
nascar notebbol pala casina 400 (1)

NASCAR Cup Series driver Aric Almirola called it a “Mickey Mouse restart” during Sunday’s Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

Ryan Preece added: “It’s kind of stupid, to be honest with you on a professional level and we all wreck on a restart.”

A restart?

“It sucks,” Preece told Ford Performance PR.

Almirola pointed the blame to one of the race leaders who apparently drove defensively and kept the trailing pack in a tight group in the restart zone on Lap 87.

“I took off and went from second to third gear and all of a sudden everybody in front of us just stopped,” Almirola said, via Ford Performance PR. “I think the leader was just playing games. … They should have been accelerating.

Instead, “it was just a huge accordion effect” on the Cup Series’ final race at the two-mile D-shaped oval.

Among the notable machines caught up in the wreck were Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski,  Tyler Reddick, pole-sitter Christopher Bell, Ryan Preece, Chase Briscoe and Ty Dillon.

Reddick said he had nowhere to go.

“I saw them stacked up pretty bad,” he told Fox Sports. “I elected to shoot to the bottom to get around it. Unfortunately, I think, Ryan had the same idea. Got collected and went to the grass.”

Kevin Harvick Makes 750th Consecutive Start

In his final season as a full-time Cup competitor, Kevin Harvick continues to add to his Hall of Fame resume. He has not missed a race in 7,623 days.

The 23-year Cup veteran announced he will retire from his Stewart-Haas Racing ride after the 2023 season. Harvick on Sunday started in his 750th consecutive Cup event, becoming the third pilot in series history to reach that plateau.

“The Closer” only trails all-time leader Jeff Gordon, who compiled 787 consecutive starts, and Ricky Rudd (788). Harvick last missed a Cup race at Martinsville Speedway on April 2, 2002.

Harvick’s pit crew helped him take the lead at the start of Stage 3 Sunday and finished fifth.

Final Lap Around Auto Club Speedway

Kyle Larson, the defending race champion, experienced electrical problems on Lap 14 and finished 29th. … Ross Chastain led 92 laps and captured both stage wins for the first time in his career. … Through two stages, the race featured 16 lead changes by eight different drivers. … Martin Truex Jr. lost a tire on Lap 79. … After heavy rains canceled practice and qualifying sessions Saturday, NASCAR had a crew out drying the track from 5:30 a.m. PT until just before the green flag signaled the start of the final Cup race at Auto Club Speedway.

Topics  
NASCAR
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR

NASCAR
nascar notebbol pala casina 400 (1)

NASCAR Notebook: Aric Almirola, Others Experience ‘Mickey Mouse’ Restart At Auto Club Speedway

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  11min
NASCAR
chistopher bell awarded pole rain calif (1)
Rain Washes Out NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Runs, Christopher Bell Awarded Pala Casino 400 Pole
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  17h
NASCAR
jeff gordon and terminator (1)
NASCAR Cup Series: Recalling Jeff Gordon’s 2 Big, 2-Mile Moments At Auto Club Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 24 2023
NASCAR
kyle larson wins 2022 auto club speedway
NASCAR Pala Casino 400: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 22 2023
NASCAR
auto club speeday establishing shot
NASCAR Auto Club Speedway Schedule: Dates, Times, and Qualifiers
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 22 2023
NASCAR
two disappointed drivers daytona (1)
Chase Elliott, Harrison Burton: 2 NASCAR Cup Series Drivers With Disappointing Daytona 500 Runs
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 20 2023
NASCAR
nascar media days trophy (1)
2023 NASCAR Daytona 500 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 19 2023
More News
Arrow to top