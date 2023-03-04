NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Notebook: Cup Driver Kyle Busch Unretiring From Xfinity Series; Injured Chase Elliott Out At Las Vegas

Jeff Hawkins
kyle busch wins inxfity series in 2021 atlanta (1)

Kyle Busch announced his “retirement” from the NASCAR Xfinity Series on July 10, 2021. In the haze of a Victory Lane celebration at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Busch thought he would drive away with 102 wins in 362 starts. 

Make it 363. 

Busch on Friday “unretired” from the series and qualified 11th for Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. His hot lap was 180.156 mph. 

Coming off Sunday’s Cup Series victory, Busch is planning a triple-header at his hometown track. 

Along with the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday and Friday’s Truck Series Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200, Busch returns from a short Xfinity absence. He has dominated the circuit since 2003, winning all five events he entered two years ago. 

Competing in his first Cup season with Richard Childress Racing, Busch will compete Saturday with Kaulig Racing. 

“Just running the Xfinity Series again … is going to be fun, and I look forward to that,” Busch told NASCAR.com. “Being with a new team and a new group of guys, (it‘s great to have) the chance to go out there and help their program and develop them a little bit and give them some of my expertise.” 

Chase Elliott Injured Snowboarding, Out In Las Vegas

Hendrick Motorsports announced Friday that Chase Elliott will not drive the No. 9 Chevrolet this weekend at Las Vegas. Elliott injured his leg snowboarding in Colorado and was scheduled for surgery Friday night, according to a team press release.  

Josh Berry, who has five Xfinity Series wins, is slated to fill in for Elliott during Sunday’s Pennzoil 400. It will be his third Cup start. In his first two starts, Berry’s average finish was 28th and he did not lead any of his 588 laps. 

Elliott is the 2020 Cup Series champion.

“Chase’s health is our primary concern,” Hendrick Motorsports Owner Rick Hendrick said, via press release. “He’s spoken with several members of our team and is understandably disappointed to miss time in the car.” 

Chandler Smith Captures First Xfinity Series Pole

Chandler Smith earned his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series pole Friday at Las Vegas.

Smith is slated to make his sixth career Xfinity start. He placed a career-best fourth at Auto Club Speedway last Saturday.

Smith captured three Truck Series races last season, including the event at Las Vegas while driving for a team owned by Busch.

Justin Allgaier (182.778 mph) will start on the outside of the front row Saturday and Cole Custer and Brett Moffitt begin on the second row.

John Hunter Nemechek, who earned the checkered flag during last Saturday’s Production Alliance Group 300, starts seventh.

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
