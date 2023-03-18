NASCAR

NASCAR Notebook: Ford’s Joey Logano Claims Ambetter Health 400 Pole

Jeff Hawkins
joey logano eanrs atlanta pole spring race (1)

Ford driver Joey Logano snapped Chevrolet’s spell on the NASCAR Cup Series.
By capturing the pole for Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400, Logano ran a hot lap of 177.374 mph at Atlanta Motor Speedway, edging Team Penske teammate Austin Cindric, who hit 177.340 mph and will start on the outside of the front row.

Through four races this season, Chevrolet drivers have captured each event, highlighted by 12 different drivers leading 705 of 1,000 laps this season. It has been 23 years since a manufacturer has swept the opening four Cup events.

On Saturday, Ford dominated the qualifying event, earning the top eight spots. Team Penske went 1-2-3 with Ryan Blaney (177.215 mph) beginning on the inside of the second row.

“Obviously, Team Penske had a great day today and we’ll try to continue that tomorrow,” Logano said via Ford Performance press release. “I’m hoping it’s transferable to the race.”

The 2022 Cup champion, Logano has yet to visit Victory Lane at Atlanta. It bothers him.

“For me, it’s a dream to always win on this racetrack,” Logano said. “That’s something that’s always been stuck in my mind. I look at it as kind of a second home track to me.”

Kyle Larson, who will start ninth, was the top Chevrolet qualifier and Christopher Bell will lead the Toyota drivers from 10th place.

In the manufacturers’ standings, Chevrolet is cruising with 160 points. Ford is second with 133 points with Toyota a point behind.

Christian Eckes Overcomes OT Drama, Visits Victory Lane

NASCAR Truck Series driver Christian Eckes on Saturday rallied from an early penalty and withstood plenty of overtime drama, capturing the Fr8 208 at Atlanta.

Just prior to Eckes’ Chevrolet taking the checkered flag, a multiple-car pileup occurred in his rear. It was his second career win and first at the 1.54-mile track.

Eckes, who captured Stage 1 points, led 35 of 137 laps.

Rookie Nick Sanchez placed a career-best second and John Hunter Nemechek compiled a race-high 53 laps led, placing third.

NASCAR
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

