Ford driver Joey Logano snapped Chevrolet’s spell on the NASCAR Cup Series.

By capturing the pole for Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400, Logano ran a hot lap of 177.374 mph at Atlanta Motor Speedway, edging Team Penske teammate Austin Cindric, who hit 177.340 mph and will start on the outside of the front row.

Through four races this season, Chevrolet drivers have captured each event, highlighted by 12 different drivers leading 705 of 1,000 laps this season. It has been 23 years since a manufacturer has swept the opening four Cup events.

On Saturday, Ford dominated the qualifying event, earning the top eight spots. Team Penske went 1-2-3 with Ryan Blaney (177.215 mph) beginning on the inside of the second row.

“Obviously, Team Penske had a great day today and we’ll try to continue that tomorrow,” Logano said via Ford Performance press release. “I’m hoping it’s transferable to the race.”

The 2022 Cup champion, Logano has yet to visit Victory Lane at Atlanta. It bothers him.

“For me, it’s a dream to always win on this racetrack,” Logano said. “That’s something that’s always been stuck in my mind. I look at it as kind of a second home track to me.”

Kyle Larson, who will start ninth, was the top Chevrolet qualifier and Christopher Bell will lead the Toyota drivers from 10th place.

In the manufacturers’ standings, Chevrolet is cruising with 160 points. Ford is second with 133 points with Toyota a point behind.

You heard it here first, this is just the beginning for @christianeckes! Congrats on the W! #Fr8208 @NASCAR_Trucks pic.twitter.com/aCY21h7M1P — Atlanta Motor Speedway (@ATLMotorSpdwy) March 18, 2023

Christian Eckes Overcomes OT Drama, Visits Victory Lane

NASCAR Truck Series driver Christian Eckes on Saturday rallied from an early penalty and withstood plenty of overtime drama, capturing the Fr8 208 at Atlanta.

Just prior to Eckes’ Chevrolet taking the checkered flag, a multiple-car pileup occurred in his rear. It was his second career win and first at the 1.54-mile track.

Eckes, who captured Stage 1 points, led 35 of 137 laps.

Rookie Nick Sanchez placed a career-best second and John Hunter Nemechek compiled a race-high 53 laps led, placing third.