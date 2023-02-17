With 20 laps remaining during Thursday’s Duel 2 at Daytona International Speedway, Daniel Suarez bumped Kyle Busch from behind and spun him into the wall, causing a crash and a late caution period. That was the highlight of the final qualifying session to establish the field for Sunday’s Daytona 500.

Patiently working his up to the front pack, Aric Almirola earned the checkered flag as Ford swept two qualifying sessions. Defending series champion Joey Logano earned the win in the opener.

The Daytona 500 uniquely sets its 40-car field through two nights of duels. Thirty-six chartered teams are guaranteed a starting position for the “Great American Race.” The four “open” stops are awarded to the best-performing independent organizations.

Following Wednesday’s single-car qualifying event, Alex Bowman earned the pole, alongside P2 Kyle Larson, a Hendrick Motorsports teammate. The results of Thursday’s Duel 1 created the lineup for the inside row and Duel 2 finalized the outside row.

Zane Smith, a Trucks Series driver, and Conor Daly, who benefited from Busch’s accident, earned the final two open spots.

NEWS: @RossChastain is staying at the House! @TeamTrackhouse announces Ross has signed a multi-year deal to remain with the organization. pic.twitter.com/pKb3wgu0Bq — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 16, 2023

Ross Chastain Inks Extension That Will Make his ‘Beard Gray’

Trackhouse Racing President Ty Norris did not want to “discuss the terms” of the deal driver Ross Chastain agreed to Thursday.

But, by the time the contract runs its course, Norris promised Chastain’s “beard will be gray.”

Until last season, the 30-year-old driver meandered from one team to another, searching for the right team. He found it last season with Trackhouse. Winning his first two races of his career – and posting the organization’s maiden Cup trophy – Chastain capped 2022 with the “Hail Melon” move, the infamous wall ride at Martinsville Speedway that propelled his No. 42 Chevrolet to an eventual second-place finish in the points standings, behind series champ Joey Logano.

In 36 races, Chastain may have caused friction with a number of peers, including Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott, but he collected 15 top-five finishes and 21 top 10s. He made a second-tier organization into a contender because of certain characteristics Trackhouse officials wanted to wrap up long-term.

“His work ethic, his never-give-up attitude, the fact that he drives every lap with everything that he’s got, all the passion that he’s got,” owner Justin Marks said, as reported by NASCAR.com.

Denny Hamlin Running After Cal Yarborough

Denny Hamlin is chasing more than history Sunday.

The 23XI Racing co-owner/driver is attempting to run down Cal Yarborough and, perhaps, Richard Petty. Yarborough ranks second with four career Daytona 500 checkered flags and Petty is king with seven.

With three wins each, Hamlin remains tied with NASCAR Hall of Famers Bobby Allison, Jeff Gordon and Dale Jarrett.

Hamlin has dominated the season-opening race, earning seven top-five finishes over the past nine years.