NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Notebook: Joey Logano, Aric Almirola Earn Duel Wins, Sets Daytona 500 Starting Spots

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
daytona 500 duel 2 (1)

With 20 laps remaining during Thursday’s Duel 2 at Daytona International Speedway, Daniel Suarez bumped Kyle Busch from behind and spun him into the wall, causing a crash and a late caution period. That was the highlight of the final qualifying session to establish the field for Sunday’s Daytona 500.

Patiently working his up to the front pack, Aric Almirola earned the checkered flag as Ford swept two qualifying sessions. Defending series champion Joey Logano earned the win in the opener.

The Daytona 500 uniquely sets its 40-car field through two nights of duels. Thirty-six chartered teams are guaranteed a starting position for the “Great American Race.” The four “open” stops are awarded to the best-performing independent organizations.

Following Wednesday’s single-car qualifying event, Alex Bowman earned the pole, alongside P2 Kyle Larson, a Hendrick Motorsports teammate. The results of Thursday’s Duel 1 created the lineup for the inside row and Duel 2 finalized the outside row.

Zane Smith, a Trucks Series driver, and Conor Daly, who benefited from Busch’s accident, earned the final two open spots.

Ross Chastain Inks Extension That Will Make his ‘Beard Gray’

Trackhouse Racing President Ty Norris did not want to “discuss the terms” of the deal driver Ross Chastain agreed to Thursday.

But, by the time the contract runs its course, Norris promised Chastain’s “beard will be gray.”

Until last season, the 30-year-old driver meandered from one team to another, searching for the right team. He found it last season with Trackhouse. Winning his first two races of his career – and posting the organization’s maiden Cup trophy – Chastain capped 2022 with the “Hail Melon” move, the infamous wall ride at Martinsville Speedway that propelled his No. 42 Chevrolet to an eventual second-place finish in the points standings, behind series champ Joey Logano.

In 36 races, Chastain may have caused friction with a number of peers, including Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott, but he collected 15 top-five finishes and 21 top 10s. He made a second-tier organization into a contender because of certain characteristics Trackhouse officials wanted to wrap up long-term.

“His work ethic, his never-give-up attitude, the fact that he drives every lap with everything that he’s got, all the passion that he’s got,” owner Justin Marks said, as reported by NASCAR.com.

Denny Hamlin Running After Cal Yarborough

Denny Hamlin is chasing more than history Sunday.

The 23XI Racing co-owner/driver is attempting to run down Cal Yarborough and, perhaps, Richard Petty. Yarborough ranks second with four career Daytona 500 checkered flags and Petty is king with seven.

With three wins each, Hamlin remains tied with NASCAR Hall of Famers Bobby Allison, Jeff Gordon and Dale Jarrett.

Hamlin has dominated the season-opening race, earning seven top-five finishes over the past nine years.

Topics  
NASCAR News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
Jimmie Johnson qualifies daytona 500 (1)

Daytona 500: Jimmie Johnson, Travis Pastrana Qualify As Odd Couple

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  5h
NASCAR News and Rumors
alex bowman third pole (1)
NASCAR Notebook: Alex Bowman Claims 3rd Daytona 500 Pole, Inks Extension
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 16 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
micahel waltrip best worst day (1)
Daytona 500 Winner Michael Waltrip Suffers From Re-Living Haunting 2001 Championship
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 15 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR: Coca-Cola 600
NASCAR Needs More Black Flags To Curb Over-Aggressive Driving At Daytona, Beyond
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 15 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
cLASH FUEDS (1)
NASCAR’s Clash at the Coliseum Fuels Driver Feuds, Drama
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 7 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
Driver changes (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Starting Engines After Offseason Of Change
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 7 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
Ross Chastain at Martinsville 2 5 23 (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Officials Just Say No to ‘Hail Melon’ Imitators
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 6 2023
More News
Arrow to top