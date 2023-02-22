For the final time, NASCAR Cup Series drivers will race on the two-mile superspeedway at Auto Club Speedway. Over the next two years (or so), the track will be reshaped into a half-mile short track.

Try going five-wide when racing resumes likely in 2025. Some drivers are speaking out against the move.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Pala Casino 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the most prestigious race on the NASCAR calendar.

It's here! Check out our fan guide for everything you need to know heading into race weekend on Feb 25-26!#PalaCasino400 | #PAG300 | #NASCAR75 — Auto Club Speedway (@AutoClubSpdwy) February 15, 2023

2023 Pala Casino 400 Storylines

How will Ricky Stenhouse Jr. follow up his Daytona 500 checkered flag?

Will Sunday’s race be as interesting without Travis Pastrana?

Kyle Larson is favored to repeat. Will he enjoy a clean ending to this race?

Pala Casino 400 Odds

Here is an early look at the field’s odds to win the Pala Casino 400:

NASCAR Drivers Pala Casino 400 Odds Play Kyle Larson +650 Denny Hamlin +800 Kyle Busch +1000 Ryan Blaney +1000 Christopher Bell +1000 Joey Logano +1200 Ross Chastain +1200 Martin Truex Jr. +1200 Tyler Reddick +1200 William Byron +1800 Kevin Harvick +2000 Alex Bowman +2000 Erik Jones +3000 Bubba Wallace +3000 Chase Briscoe +4000 Austin Dillon +4000 Daniel Suarez +4000 Aric Almirola +5000 Ryan Preece +5000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +5000 Brad Keselowski +5000 Ty Gibbs +6000 Noah Gragson +6000 Austin Cindric +7500 AJ Allmendinger +10000 Chris Buescher +10000 Michael McDowell +20000 Corey Lajoie +20000 Ty Dillon +20000 Harrison Burton +20000

Pala Casino 400 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Pala Casino 400:

Chase Elliott (+700)

Elliott will be looking to rebound from a from a multi-car accident on Lap 117 of the Daytona 500 last Sunday. The wreck resulted in a 38th-place finish.

Christopher Bell (+1000)

The top finishing Toyota during the Daytona 500, Bell placed third and if he wins, he could serve notice he’ll be in the lead pack during the points race.

Kyle Busch (+1000)

Busch will be driving angry. He was the leader at the 500-mile mark last Sunday, but ended up finishing 18th after being involved in a wreck on Lap 211.