For the final time, NASCAR Cup Series drivers will race on the two-mile superspeedway at Auto Club Speedway. Over the next two years (or so), the track will be reshaped into a half-mile short track.
Try going five-wide when racing resumes likely in 2025. Some drivers are speaking out against the move.
Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Pala Casino 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the most prestigious race on the NASCAR calendar.
It's here! Check out our fan guide for everything you need to know heading into race weekend on Feb 25-26!#PalaCasino400 | #PAG300 | #NASCAR75
— Auto Club Speedway (@AutoClubSpdwy) February 15, 2023
2023 Pala Casino 400 Storylines
- How will Ricky Stenhouse Jr. follow up his Daytona 500 checkered flag?
- Will Sunday’s race be as interesting without Travis Pastrana?
- Kyle Larson is favored to repeat. Will he enjoy a clean ending to this race?
Pala Casino 400 Odds
Here is an early look at the field’s odds to win the Pala Casino 400:
|NASCAR Drivers
|Pala Casino 400 Odds
|Play
|Kyle Larson
|+650
|Denny Hamlin
|+800
|Kyle Busch
|+1000
|Ryan Blaney
|+1000
|Christopher Bell
|+1000
|Joey Logano
|+1200
|Ross Chastain
|+1200
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+1200
|Tyler Reddick
|+1200
|William Byron
|+1800
|Kevin Harvick
|+2000
|Alex Bowman
|+2000
|Erik Jones
|+3000
|Bubba Wallace
|+3000
|Chase Briscoe
|+4000
|Austin Dillon
|+4000
|Daniel Suarez
|+4000
|Aric Almirola
|+5000
|Ryan Preece
|+5000
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+5000
|Brad Keselowski
|+5000
|Ty Gibbs
|+6000
|Noah Gragson
|+6000
|Austin Cindric
|+7500
|AJ Allmendinger
|+10000
|Chris Buescher
|+10000
|Michael McDowell
|+20000
|Corey Lajoie
|+20000
|Ty Dillon
|+20000
|Harrison Burton
|+20000
Pala Casino 400 Predictions and Picks
Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Pala Casino 400:
Chase Elliott (+700)
Elliott will be looking to rebound from a from a multi-car accident on Lap 117 of the Daytona 500 last Sunday. The wreck resulted in a 38th-place finish.
Christopher Bell (+1000)
The top finishing Toyota during the Daytona 500, Bell placed third and if he wins, he could serve notice he’ll be in the lead pack during the points race.
Kyle Busch (+1000)
Busch will be driving angry. He was the leader at the 500-mile mark last Sunday, but ended up finishing 18th after being involved in a wreck on Lap 211.