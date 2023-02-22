NASCAR

NASCAR Pala Casino 400: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
kyle larson wins 2022 auto club speedway

For the final time, NASCAR Cup Series drivers will race on the two-mile superspeedway at Auto Club Speedway. Over the next two years (or so), the track will be reshaped into a half-mile short track.

Try going five-wide when racing resumes likely in 2025. Some drivers are speaking out against the move.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Pala Casino 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the most prestigious race on the NASCAR calendar.

2023 Pala Casino 400 Storylines

  • How will Ricky Stenhouse Jr. follow up his Daytona 500 checkered flag?
  • Will Sunday’s race be as interesting without Travis Pastrana?
  • Kyle Larson is favored to repeat. Will he enjoy a clean ending to this race?

Pala Casino 400 Odds

Here is an early look at the field’s odds to win the Pala Casino 400:

NASCAR Drivers Pala Casino 400 Odds Play
Kyle Larson +650 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +800 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +1000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +1000 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +1000 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +1200 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +1200 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +1200 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +1200 BetOnline logo
William Byron +1800 BetOnline logo
Kevin Harvick +2000 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +2000 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +3000 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +3000 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +4000 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +4000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +4000 BetOnline logo
Aric Almirola +5000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +5000 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +5000 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +5000 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +6000 BetOnline logo
Noah Gragson +6000 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +7500 BetOnline logo
AJ Allmendinger +10000 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +10000 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +20000 BetOnline logo
Corey Lajoie +20000 BetOnline logo
Ty Dillon +20000 BetOnline logo
Harrison Burton +20000 BetOnline logo

Pala Casino 400 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Pala Casino 400:

Chase Elliott (+700)

Elliott will be looking to rebound from a from a multi-car accident on Lap 117 of the Daytona 500 last Sunday. The wreck resulted in a 38th-place finish.

Bet on Elliott +700 at BetOnline

Christopher Bell (+1000)

The top finishing Toyota during the Daytona 500, Bell placed third and if he wins, he could serve notice he’ll be in the lead pack during the points race.

Bet on Bell +1000 at BetOnline

Kyle Busch (+1000)

Busch will be driving angry. He was the leader at the 500-mile mark last Sunday, but ended up finishing 18th after being involved in a wreck on Lap 211.

Bet on Busch +1000 at BetOnline
Topics  
NASCAR
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins
Arrow to top