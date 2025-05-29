Chris Buescher and his No. 17 RFK Racing team received some welcome news on Wednesday.

And, as a result, their prospects of qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs suddenly look a lot better.

So, what happened that leaves Buescher and his bunch in a considerably more desirable spot exactly halfway through the regular season for NASCAR’s premier division?

Chris Buescher, No. 17 Team Get Big Boost On Appeal Of Kansas Penalties

On Wednesday, the National Motorsports Appeals Panel heard and considered RFK Racing’s appeal of an L1 penalty issued by NASCAR on May 15 to Chris Buescher, the No. 17 team and Buescher crew chief Scott Graves.

NASCAR handed down the penalty to Buescher and his team for violations that NASCAR inspectors discovered on the No. 17 car after the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.

According to NASCAR, the team violated the following sections of the 2025 NASCAR Rule Book: Section 14.1.C Overall Assembled Vehicle Rules and 14.5.4.G Front Bumper Cover and 14.1.2.B Engineering Change Log / Exhaust Cover Panel Communiqué #6.

NASCAR’s original penalty consisted of a two-race suspension to Graves, a $75,000 fine to the team, and the loss of 60 championship points and five Playoff points to Buescher and RFK Racing’s ownership group.

However, upon hearing the team’s formal appeal on Wednesday, the National Motorsports Appeals Panel ruled that the No. 17 car had an illegal front bumper cover at Kansas but wasn’t necessarily equipped with an illegal exhaust cover panel.

As a result, the three-member panel reduced the loss of driver and team championship points from 60 to 30 while upholding the rest of the penalty, which included the two-race suspension of Graves.

In reaching its decision, the panel provided the following explanation: “The panel concluded that NASCAR met its burden of proof regarding the reinforcement of the front bumper cover but did not meet it regarding the trimming of the exhaust panel cover. The rule book regarding the exhaust panel trimming lacked specificity on the amount trimmed or not trimmed. Accordingly, the panel reduced the owner and driver points penalty from 60 to 30 points.”

How Did Chris Buescher React After Learning Of Reduced Penalties?

While Chris Buescher remains on the wrong side of the cutline for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, he doesn’t have nearly as steep of a hill to climb after Wednesday’s ruling.

With the decision, the six-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner moved within six points of the cutline and jumped seven positions in the standings. Following Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Buescher ranked 23rd in points.

Even though Buescher is now up to 16th and within striking distance of a playoff berth, he would rather score a playoff-clinching victory than have to sweat points down the stretch run of the regular season.

“I hate points racing, and I hate how early in the season it gets brought up,” Buescher, who is winless in the first 13 races of 2025, said on Wednesday. “I can’t say that it doesn’t matter at this point (in the season), but it’s not something that we’re going to sit there and try and nickel and dime a point or two. We’re going to the race track to figure out how to win races.”

Buescher barely missed the playoffs in 2024 after making the cut in 2023 on the strength of three regular-season wins.

Check out more of Buescher’s reaction to Wednesday’s ruling, courtesy of CBS Sports’ Steven Taranto.

Asked Chris Buescher just now for his initial reaction to his Kansas penalty getting reduced. He's been on the road today heading to Nashville so he's just now getting a grasp on the Appeals Panel ruling. Buescher acknowledged it puts him in a slightly better points situation,… pic.twitter.com/4awZQCwWG1 — Steven Taranto (@STaranto92) May 28, 2025