NASCAR Pennzoil 400: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch is coming off his first win with a new team during the final race at two-mile Auto Club Speedway.
Now, the Las Vegas native is coming home to try and dominate the weekend as he did in 2019 when he captured the Xfinity and Truck Series races before suffering a 19th-place finish in the Cup Series race at the 1.5-mile Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
The minor stumble didn’t hurt Busch much as he went on to earn his second series championship in ‘19.
Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Pennzoil 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the race.
A tough start for Kyle Larson in Fontana. He will be allowed to rejoin the race if the issue is fixed.
"If he does return, he will be held a lap for fueling before the competition caution."- @bobpockrass
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 26, 2023
2023 Pennzoil 400 Storylines
- Will Kyle Larson, a California native, rebound from his early exit at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California?
- How many more friends will 2022 Cup Series champion Joey Logano lose this weekend?
- From the checkered flag at Daytona to a 12th-place finish at Fontana, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. remains poised to return to Vicory Lane.
Kyle Busch is the favorite to win the NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Pennzoil 400 Driver Odds
Here is an early look at the field’s odds (VegasInsider.com):
|NASCAR Drivers
|Pennzoil 400 Odds
|Play
|Kyle Busch
|+600
|Kyle Larson
|+700
|Ross Chastain
|+800
|Joey Logano
|+800
|Denny Hamlin
|+1000
|Chase Elliott
|+1000
|William Byron
|+1200
|Ryan Blaney
|+1200
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+1200
|Christopher Bell
|+1200
|Tyler Reddick
|+1500
|Kevin Harvick
|+2000
|Alex Bowman
|+2000
|Bubba Wallace
|+3400
|Daniel Suarz
|+3700
|Chase Briscoe
|+4100
|Erik Jones
|+4100
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+4500
|Austin Dillon
|+5000
|Brad Keselowski
|+5000
|Ryan Preece
|+6000
|Aric Almirola
|+8000
|Ty Gibbs
|+8000
|Chris Buescher
|+8000
|Noah Gragson
|+8000
|AJ Allmendinger
|+10000
|Justin Haley
|+15000
|Corey Lajoie
|+20000
|Michael McDowell
|+20000
|Ty Dillon
|+20000
|Harrison Burton
|+20000
😂 @RossChastain and @ClintBowyer. Classic.
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 26, 2023
Pennzoil 400 Predictions and Picks
Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:
Ross Chastain (+800)
With one of the race’s strongest machines at Auto Club Speedway, Chastain won both stages and led 92 laps, but he finished third. He’s the early series leader with 92 points.
Chase Elliott (+1000)
After a runner-up finish during the Pala Casino 400, Elliott shook off a poor showing at Daytona and served notice his Hendrick Motorsports machine will remain in the lead pack this time around.
William Byron (+1200)
Byron appeared to have a top-five ride at Auto Club Speedway, but ran into trouble and placed 25th. Look for his fortunes to rebound in Las Vagas.