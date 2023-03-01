NASCAR Pennzoil 400: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch is coming off his first win with a new team during the final race at two-mile Auto Club Speedway.

Now, the Las Vegas native is coming home to try and dominate the weekend as he did in 2019 when he captured the Xfinity and Truck Series races before suffering a 19th-place finish in the Cup Series race at the 1.5-mile Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The minor stumble didn’t hurt Busch much as he went on to earn his second series championship in ‘19.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Pennzoil 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the race.

2023 Pennzoil 400 Storylines

Will Kyle Larson, a California native, rebound from his early exit at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California?

How many more friends will 2022 Cup Series champion Joey Logano lose this weekend?

From the checkered flag at Daytona to a 12th-place finish at Fontana, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. remains poised to return to Vicory Lane.

Pennzoil 400 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the field’s odds (VegasInsider.com):

NASCAR Drivers Pennzoil 400 Odds Play Kyle Busch +600 Kyle Larson +700 Ross Chastain +800 Joey Logano +800 Denny Hamlin +1000 Chase Elliott +1000 William Byron +1200 Ryan Blaney +1200 Martin Truex Jr. +1200 Christopher Bell +1200 Tyler Reddick +1500 Kevin Harvick +2000 Alex Bowman +2000 Bubba Wallace +3400 Daniel Suarz +3700 Chase Briscoe +4100 Erik Jones +4100 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +4500 Austin Dillon +5000 Brad Keselowski +5000 Ryan Preece +6000 Aric Almirola +8000 Ty Gibbs +8000 Chris Buescher +8000 Noah Gragson +8000 AJ Allmendinger +10000 Justin Haley +15000 Corey Lajoie +20000 Michael McDowell +20000 Ty Dillon +20000 Harrison Burton +20000

Pennzoil 400 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Ross Chastain (+800)

With one of the race’s strongest machines at Auto Club Speedway, Chastain won both stages and led 92 laps, but he finished third. He’s the early series leader with 92 points.

Chase Elliott (+1000)

After a runner-up finish during the Pala Casino 400, Elliott shook off a poor showing at Daytona and served notice his Hendrick Motorsports machine will remain in the lead pack this time around.

William Byron (+1200)

Byron appeared to have a top-five ride at Auto Club Speedway, but ran into trouble and placed 25th. Look for his fortunes to rebound in Las Vagas.