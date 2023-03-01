NASCAR

NASCAR Pennzoil 400: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
kyle bush at las vegs motor speedway 2022 (1)

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch is coming off his first win with a new team during the final race at two-mile Auto Club Speedway. 

Now, the Las Vegas native is coming home to try and dominate the weekend as he did in 2019 when he captured the Xfinity and Truck Series races before suffering a 19th-place finish in the Cup Series race at the 1.5-mile Las Vegas Motor Speedway. 

The minor stumble didn’t hurt Busch much as he went on to earn his second series championship in ‘19. 

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Pennzoil 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the race. 

2023 Pennzoil 400 Storylines

  • Will Kyle Larson, a California native, rebound from his early exit at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California?
  • How many more friends will 2022 Cup Series champion Joey Logano lose this weekend?
  • From the checkered flag at Daytona to a 12th-place finish at Fontana, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. remains poised to return to Vicory Lane.

Pennzoil 400 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the field’s odds (VegasInsider.com):

NASCAR Drivers Pennzoil 400 Odds Play
Kyle Busch +600 BetOnline logo
Kyle Larson +700 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +800 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +800 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +1000 BetOnline logo
Chase Elliott +1000 BetOnline logo
William Byron +1200 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +1200 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +1200 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +1200 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +1500 BetOnline logo
Kevin Harvick +2000 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +2000 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +3400 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarz +3700 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +4100 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +4100 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +4500 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +5000 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +5000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +6000 BetOnline logo
Aric Almirola +8000 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +8000 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +8000 BetOnline logo
Noah Gragson +8000 BetOnline logo
AJ Allmendinger +10000 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley +15000 BetOnline logo
Corey Lajoie +20000 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +20000 BetOnline logo
Ty Dillon +20000 BetOnline logo
Harrison Burton +20000 BetOnline logo

Pennzoil 400 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Ross Chastain (+800)

With one of the race’s strongest machines at Auto Club Speedway, Chastain won both stages and led 92 laps, but he finished third. He’s the early series leader with 92 points.

Bet on Ross Chastain +800 at BetOnline

Chase Elliott (+1000)

After a runner-up finish during the Pala Casino 400, Elliott shook off a poor showing at Daytona and served notice his Hendrick Motorsports machine will remain in the lead pack this time around.

Bet on Chase Elliott +1000 at BetOnline

William Byron (+1200)

Byron appeared to have a top-five ride at Auto Club Speedway, but ran into trouble and placed 25th. Look for his fortunes to rebound in Las Vagas.

Bet on William Byron +1200 at BetOnline
Topics  
NASCAR
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR

NASCAR
kyle bush at las vegs motor speedway 2022 (1)

NASCAR Pennzoil 400: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  33min
NASCAR
las vegas motor speedway establishing shot (1)
NASCAR Las Vegas Motor Speedway Schedule: Dates, Times, and Qualifiers 
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  2h
NASCAR
jh nemneck win final auto club speedway race (1)
NASCAR Xfinity Series: John Hunter Nemechek Wins Final 2-Mile Race At Auto Club Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 27 2023
NASCAR
kyle busch auto club speedway victory lane (1)
NASCAR Cup Series: Kyle Busch, RCR Make Statement, Claim 2-Mile Finale At Auto Club Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 26 2023
NASCAR
nascar notebbol pala casina 400 (1)
NASCAR Notebook: Aric Almirola, Others Experience ‘Mickey Mouse’ Restart At Auto Club Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 26 2023
NASCAR
chistopher bell awarded pole rain calif (1)
Rain Washes Out NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Runs, Christopher Bell Awarded Pala Casino 400 Pole
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 26 2023
NASCAR
tony stewart push joey logano at calif (1)
NASCAR Cup Series: Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Tony Stewart Lose Cool At Auto Club Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 25 2023
More News
Arrow to top