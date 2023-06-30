NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Public Betting Trends: AJ Allmendinger Most Bet-On Driver For Grant Park 220 At Chicago Street Race

Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor
3 min read
NASCAR Cup Series driver AJ Allmendinger is pulling ahead of the field.

The betting field, that is.

Despite compiling just two wins in 411 Cup starts, Allmendinger on Thursday garnered the highest ticket percentage (8.1) for Sunday’s Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Race. The Kaulig Racing pilot’s handle (19.4 percent) also more than doubled the second-highest percentage (Kyle Busch’s 9.9).

Surprised?

Experience counts.

AJ Allmendinger Set For Familiar Experience At Chicago

While most Cup drivers have yet to compete in a downtown setting with no run-off space, Allmendinger learned his craft racing on open-wheel circuits. As the Cup Series prepares for its first race on a street course, Allmendinger is prepping for a return to a familiar environment.

“It’s intimidating,” Allmendinger told Fox Sports. “In the Cup car, you don’t wheel-hop as much but how these things bounce off the (bump) stops (in the shocks) and stuff, one small error and you’re in the wall.

“You’re going to be on the ragged edge.”

Chase Elliott (+500) was an early-week favorite, with road-course maverick Tyler Reddick (+650) expected to compete for his second checkered flag this season, Allmendinger does not believe they have much of an advantage.

A street race is not like a road course.

“I don’t think it favors anybody in the sense of what you do because a lot of the corners are first-gear corners, so you can kind of call it like a short-track, slow-apex speed at that,” he said. “I guess it’s a wait-and-see.

“The biggest thing is what car and what driver is the most confident on the brakes.”

Chicago Street Race Will Challenge Drivers At Each Apex

Unlike road courses, Cup drivers may find it difficult to pass Sunday. They are used to utilizing the machine’s power and driver’s guts to make their way through the field.

Not in Chicago, though.

Allmendinger’s two wins developed at Indianapolis Grand Prix in 2021 and Watkins Glen International in 2014. He has yet to win on an oval.

What is the key to winning the Cup Series’ first street race?

“Patience while being aggressive,” Allmendinger said. “You could probably say that every week, but this week that will be the biggest challenge for drivers — when to make that aggressive move and when to be patient.”

