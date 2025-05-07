It’s back to the future for the NASCAR Cup Series and its supporting divisions.

NASCAR announced Tuesday that the season finale for the Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will return to Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2026.

Phoenix Raceway has hosted the final race for NASCAR’s three professional stock car series since 2020 and is set to do the same this year.

Homestead-Miami, a high-banked 1.5-mile track in South Florida, was the site of NASCAR’s championship races from 2002-2019.

They said to bring the Championship back Home(stead).

We said: bet. See you in 2026 🫡 pic.twitter.com/cjoih9h9la — Homestead-Miami Speedway (@HomesteadMiami) May 6, 2025

Joey Logano, Others Weigh In On Homestead-Miami Speedway Homecoming

Tuesday’s announcement, though newsworthy, came as no surprise. It’s been rumored for months now that NASCAR was planning to move its Championship Weekend back to Homestead in 2026.

Nevertheless, the news did garner a reaction from multiple people of influence in the NASCAR world.

Good memories at the @HomesteadMiami championship race. Glad to have it back 😎 pic.twitter.com/e0J4vpCtHy — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (@StenhouseJr) May 6, 2025

Three-time and reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano captured the first of his three titles at Homestead in 2018. He secured his other two championships — in 2022 and 2024 — at Phoenix but welcomes the change.

“I love finishing the season in Miami,” Logano said. “It’s something that I think as an industry all of us got so used to, right? End of the year, it’s cold in other places. You fly down to Miami, and it’s nice and warm. We got used to what this weekend felt like under the lights, finishing the races.

“I always thought it was a really cool environment to do it in Miami. I look forward to going back down there racing for a championship.”

Homestead-Miami returning to host NASCAR’s championship races might not be the biggest NASCAR development from Tuesday, however.

Will Homestead-Miami Speedway Stick In Its New Place On NASCAR Schedule?

While Homestead-Miami Speedway is in many ways an ideal Championship Weekend host, this latest arrangement won’t be permanent. It may not even stick around for 2027.

Along with announcing that Homestead is back in its former longtime place on the schedule, NASCAR unveiled a new rotating model for its season-ending event. Beginning next season, Championship Weekend will be shared amongst NASCAR’s marquee venues and key markets.

That means Phoenix will eventually cycle back around to its current spot on the NASCAR schedule. Until then, it will still host two Cup Series races, including one in the Round of 8.

Glad to announce today that the 2026 Championship weekend will go to @HomesteadMiami. The track has crowned the biggest names in our sport, puts on strong racing and I know will deliver next year. We’ll also keep @phoenixraceway in the Round of 8 and return for a championship… — Ben Kennedy (@BenKennedy33) May 7, 2025

Though it remains to be seen where the NASCAR series finales will go in 2027 and exactly how often they will move, the idea is not for them to stay put.

“As we move forward, the rotating model will provide new challenges for competitors as well as opportunities for unique venues to host our loyal fans at NASCAR Championship Weekend,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s EVP, Chief Venue & Racing Innovation Officer.

Tracks that won’t host NASCAR Championship Weekend anytime soon include Daytona International Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway and the road courses. Instead, NASCAR is targeting short tracks and intermediate tracks as places for the sport to crown its champions, Kennedy said.

Joey Logano can think of a few tracks that might fit the bill for hosting NASCAR Championship Weekend, which traditionally takes place in early November — when cooling temperatures can become a factor.

“I think one thing everybody thinks about is weather, right?” Logano said. “South Carolina can be fine, so Darlington would be in the mix. … Richmond, that’s one that would stand out to me. I think Las Vegas would probably be in the loop. Texas is obviously possible, depending on the weather. The weather there is pretty good.”