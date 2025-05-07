NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Race Schedule: Championship Weekend Moving To New Site For 2026

Author image
Jared Turner
Sports Editor
4 min read
Homestead-Miami Speedway

It’s back to the future for the NASCAR Cup Series and its supporting divisions.

NASCAR announced Tuesday that the season finale for the Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will return to Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2026.

Phoenix Raceway has hosted the final race for NASCAR’s three professional stock car series since 2020 and is set to do the same this year.

Homestead-Miami, a high-banked 1.5-mile track in South Florida, was the site of NASCAR’s championship races from 2002-2019.

Joey Logano, Others Weigh In On Homestead-Miami Speedway Homecoming

Tuesday’s announcement, though newsworthy, came as no surprise. It’s been rumored for months now that NASCAR was planning to move its Championship Weekend back to Homestead in 2026.

Nevertheless, the news did garner a reaction from multiple people of influence in the NASCAR world.

Three-time and reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano captured the first of his three titles at Homestead in 2018. He secured his other two championships — in 2022 and 2024 — at Phoenix but welcomes the change.

“I love finishing the season in Miami,” Logano said. “It’s something that I think as an industry all of us got so used to, right? End of the year, it’s cold in other places. You fly down to Miami, and it’s nice and warm. We got used to what this weekend felt like under the lights, finishing the races.

“I always thought it was a really cool environment to do it in Miami. I look forward to going back down there racing for a championship.”

Homestead-Miami returning to host NASCAR’s championship races might not be the biggest NASCAR development from Tuesday, however.

Will Homestead-Miami Speedway Stick In Its New Place On NASCAR Schedule?

While Homestead-Miami Speedway is in many ways an ideal Championship Weekend host, this latest arrangement won’t be permanent. It may not even stick around for 2027.

Along with announcing that Homestead is back in its former longtime place on the schedule, NASCAR unveiled a new rotating model for its season-ending event. Beginning next season, Championship Weekend will be shared amongst NASCAR’s marquee venues and key markets.

That means Phoenix will eventually cycle back around to its current spot on the NASCAR schedule. Until then, it will still host two Cup Series races, including one in the Round of 8.

Though it remains to be seen where the NASCAR series finales will go in 2027 and exactly how often they will move, the idea is not for them to stay put.

“As we move forward, the rotating model will provide new challenges for competitors as well as opportunities for unique venues to host our loyal fans at NASCAR Championship Weekend,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s EVP, Chief Venue & Racing Innovation Officer.

Tracks that won’t host NASCAR Championship Weekend anytime soon include Daytona International Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway and the road courses. Instead, NASCAR is targeting short tracks and intermediate tracks as places for the sport to crown its champions, Kennedy said.

Joey Logano can think of a few tracks that might fit the bill for hosting NASCAR Championship Weekend, which traditionally takes place in early November — when cooling temperatures can become a factor.

“I think one thing everybody thinks about is weather, right?” Logano said. “South Carolina can be fine, so Darlington would be in the mix. … Richmond, that’s one that would stand out to me. I think Las Vegas would probably be in the loop. Texas is obviously possible, depending on the weather. The weather there is pretty good.”

Topics  
Homestead-Miami Speedway  NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR News and Rumors
Author image

Jared Turner

Jared Turner is a motorsports writer who has covered NASCAR for 20 years. He has interviewed over 20 NASCAR Hall of Famers and around 100 drivers, crew chiefs, and team owners, both past and present. He has also covered the sport for FOX Sports (where he was a two-time recipient of the FOX “X” Award for “Xtraordinary” job performance), NASCAR.com, Sporting News, NASCAR Pole Position Magazine, the SPEED network, and plenty of other online and print-only publications throughout his career. Notably, Jared has penned dozens of articles for NASCAR souvenir programs, including several featured prominently in Daytona 500 keepsakes. A Virginia Press Association award winner and former member of the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA), Jared has racked up accolades both for his writing and his academic work. He studied both Communication and Psychology at Virginia Tech, where he was permanently enshrined in Phi Beta Kappa — the nation’s oldest and most prestigious academic honor society. Jared excels at feature writing and opinion writing, much of which stems from his dedication to all levels of racing.
View All Posts By Jared Turner

Jared Turner

Jared Turner is a motorsports writer who has covered NASCAR for 20 years. He has interviewed over 20 NASCAR Hall of Famers and around 100 drivers, crew chiefs, and team owners, both past and present. He has also covered the sport for FOX Sports (where he was a two-time recipient of the FOX “X” Award for “Xtraordinary” job performance), NASCAR.com, Sporting News, NASCAR Pole Position Magazine, the SPEED network, and plenty of other online and print-only publications throughout his career. Notably, Jared has penned dozens of articles for NASCAR souvenir programs, including several featured prominently in Daytona 500 keepsakes. A Virginia Press Association award winner and former member of the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA), Jared has racked up accolades both for his writing and his academic work. He studied both Communication and Psychology at Virginia Tech, where he was permanently enshrined in Phi Beta Kappa — the nation’s oldest and most prestigious academic honor society. Jared excels at feature writing and opinion writing, much of which stems from his dedication to all levels of racing.
View All Posts By Jared Turner

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
Joey Logano

NASCAR Standings After Texas: Joey Logano Jumps As Christopher Bell, Others Slip

Author image Jared Turner  •  May 4 2025
NASCAR News and Rumors
Carson Hocevar
NASCAR Cup Series Starting Lineup – Texas: Carson Hocevar Nabs First Career Pole
Author image Jared Turner  •  May 3 2025
NASCAR News and Rumors
Kyle Larson
Trio Of NASCAR Cup Series Drivers Two-Stepping Their Way Into Texas Motor Speedway
Author image Jared Turner  •  May 3 2025
NASCAR News and Rumors
Chase Elliott
As NASCAR Cup Series Heads To Texas, Chase Elliott Faces Tough Questions
Author image Jared Turner  •  May 2 2025
NASCAR News and Rumors
Connor Zilisch
Battling An Injury, Connor Zilisch To Miss Time In Dale Earnhardt Jr.-Owned Car
Author image Jared Turner  •  Apr 30 2025
NASCAR News and Rumors
Joey Logano
Joey Logano Hits Back At MLB Legend Chipper Jones After Scathing Rebuke
Author image Jared Turner  •  Apr 29 2025
NASCAR News and Rumors
Talladega
NASCAR Disqualification: RFK Racing, Team Penske Decide Whether To Appeal
Author image Jared Turner  •  Apr 28 2025
More News
Arrow to top