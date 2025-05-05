NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Standings After Texas: Joey Logano Jumps As Christopher Bell, Others Slip

Jared Turner
Sports Editor
Joey Logano

Despite several big names — most notably Denny Hamlin, who finished dead last — encountering trouble in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race, little changed atop the NASCAR standings after Texas.

The four leading drivers coming into Fort Worth held their ground, with William Byron remaining P1 in points followed by Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott.

Some notable movement occurred further down, however.

The Biggest Winners: NASCAR Standings After Texas

After taking a hit in the NASCAR Cup Series standings due to a disqualification last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, Joey Logano rebounded nicely at Texas.

In scoring his first first triumph of 2025, Logano jumped two positions in the standings. After falling to 11th when NASCAR disqualified him because of irregularities found on his Team Penske car’s spoiler in post-race inspection at Talladega, Logano has now climbed his way back up to ninth.

More importantly, though, the reigning and three-time NASCAR Cup Series champ has solidified a berth in the playoffs with his win at Texas.

Other drivers who gained multiple positions in the standings Sunday included Tyler Reddick (fifth-place in points, +1), Ryan Blaney (seventh-place, +1), Chris Buescher (12th-place, +1) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (15th-place, +2).

Polesitter Carson Hocevar climbed three spots to 17th despite finishing 24th in his Spire Motorsports Chevrolet.

The Biggest Losers: NASCAR Standings After Texas

Taking the biggest hit in the NASCAR standings after Texas among top 20 drivers is AJ Allmendinger, who tumbled from 15th to 19th with a 36th-place finish.

It was also not a good points day for three drivers still in the top 10. These drivers — Christopher Bell (sixth after Texas), Bubba Wallace (eighth) and Alex Bowman (10th) — each fell one position.

Ross Chastain, who arrived at Texas sitting 10th in the standings, slipped one spot to 11th despite finishing second.

Bell, of course, is locked into the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs by virtue of owning three wins already this season, so the one-position loss is virtually meaningless. But Wallace, Bowman and Chastain — all winless in 2025 — need every point they can get.

That’s even more true for Chase Briscoe (13th-place in points, -1, after Texas) and Michael McDowell (20th-place in points, -1). Both Briscoe and McDowell had strong cars at Texas but suffered a major setback in the form of accidents.

McDowell actually led late in the race but, after being passed by Joey Logano for the lead and Ryan Blaney for second-place with less than five laps to go, hit the wall hard with his No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevy. McDowell finished 26th, earning a DNF.

 

Jared Turner

Jared Turner is a motorsports writer who has covered NASCAR for 20 years. He has interviewed over 20 NASCAR Hall of Famers and around 100 drivers, crew chiefs, and team owners, both past and present. He has also covered the sport for FOX Sports (where he was a two-time recipient of the FOX “X” Award for “Xtraordinary” job performance), NASCAR.com, Sporting News, NASCAR Pole Position Magazine, the SPEED network, and plenty of other online and print-only publications throughout his career. Notably, Jared has penned dozens of articles for NASCAR souvenir programs, including several featured prominently in Daytona 500 keepsakes. A Virginia Press Association award winner and former member of the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA), Jared has racked up accolades both for his writing and his academic work. He studied both Communication and Psychology at Virginia Tech, where he was permanently enshrined in Phi Beta Kappa — the nation’s oldest and most prestigious academic honor society. Jared excels at feature writing and opinion writing, much of which stems from his dedication to all levels of racing.
Jared Turner

