NASCAR Truck Series: Kyle Busch ‘All Good,’ Claims Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200

Jeff Hawkins
NASCAR: Media Day

With 19 laps remaining, driver Kyle Busch was starting to pull away from the NASCAR Truck Series field. In front, Matt Dibenedetto positioned his racer to block Busch from putting him a lap down.  

Attempting an inside pass at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday night, Busch’s truck suddenly got loose and nearly crashed out. Busch saved it, though. 

“All good,” he said calmly over his team radio, via Fox Sports. 

Is there a better driver in NASCAR right now? 

After capturing the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 from the pole, Busch, one of the circuit’s top protagonists, even heard cheers from the crowd at his home track. 

Busch is right.

All is good. 

Kyle Busch: ‘Another Great Memory Here In Vegas’

Now, he’s ready to go 3-for-3. 

Holding the checkered flag following his victory burnouts, Busch gave the crowd a “Rowdy Bow” after he claimed his fourth Truck race at Las Vegas by nearly five seconds over runner-up Zane Smith. Ben Rhodes placed P3.

Busch has placed first or second in 21 of his past 25 Truck races, according to Fox Sports. On Friday, he accomplished the dominant run despite not having his full pit crew and overcoming a Stage 1 pit problem.

Busch has compiled 63 wins in 166 Truck Series starts since 2001.

“Another great memory here in Vegas,” Busch told Fox Sports during a live post-race interview. Busch also plans to compete in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race and Sunday’s Cup Series event. He has a history of

“Gotta win the first one to win all three, right?” Busch said in a post-race live interview. Busch has a history of winning a weekend trifecta, having accomplished the feat twice at Bristol Motor Speedway (2010 and ’17).

Busch is right.

All is good.

Truck Series Pit-Crew Members Missing At Start

Several Truck Series teams were missing pit crew members when the green flag was waived Friday. Their flight was delayed out of North Carolina.

Rev Racing, Young’s Motorsports, AM Racing, Front Row Motorsports, Hill Motorsports, Kyle Busch Motorsports, ThorSport Racing, Halmar-Friesen Racing and Bill McAnally Racing reportedly were the teams with crew members on the late plane, according to RacingNews.co.

A plane scheduled to depart North Carolina developed problems and the backup plane had to refuel in Tulsa, Oklahoma, before resuming the flight to Las Vegas. Fox Sports reported some teams received a police escort from the local airport to the track.

Pit-crew members started arriving at Lap 20, in time for the first wave of pit stops. Others were forced to work with a mix-bag of mechanics. Busch, who started from the pole, complained of a loose tire after his first pit stop and was forced to come in again during a caution period.

Smith’s crew chief, Chris Lawson, said during an in-race interview: “Whatever it takes. We’re just going to have to do it.”

They did.

With the team’s pit crew “about 25 minutes out,” Lawson said, Smith captured Stage 1 after starting seventh.

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

