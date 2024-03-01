HendrickCars.com’s investment in Raja Caruth paid immediate NASCAR Truck Series dividends. In his first qualifying appearance since the race team’s primary sponsor announced it would cover the No. 71 Chevrolet for all 23 series events, the third-year driver earned the pole position for the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
As if he presented an on-track thank you, Caruth earned his first career pole. The race was scheduled for Friday night.
“It’s pretty special,” Caruth told Fox Sports after clinching the pole. “Hopefully we can have a complete race here tonight.”
With a hot lap of 177.043 mph, Caruth edged Christian Eckes (177.038) by 0.001 seconds.
Stewart Friesen (176.586) was slated to start on the inside of the second row, next to Kyle Busch (176.574), who is coming off a win at Atlanta.
With high winds affecting the teams’ setups, Grand Enfinger addressed the wind after his qualifying run Friday.
“It’s not like you can prepare for it,” he said. “Right now, it seems like we have a headwind down the front and a tailwind down the back straight away, similar to Atlanta.
“The biggest thing of concern is the gust. Sometimes you have it, sometimes you won’t. It may be unpredictable tonight.”
Before qualifying, Tyler Ankrum, who qualified fifth, paced the field with a practice lap of 175.467 mph, edging Eckes (175.080).
Rajah Caruth Receives Primary Sponsorship Extension
Following Friday’s pole position performance, Caruth rewarded his race team’s primary sponsor for expanding its Truck Series relationship with Spire Motorsports from 10 races to the full season. HendrickCars.com rewarded Caruth for a strong start to the season.
During the circuit’s two season-opening events, Caruth placed third at Daytona International Speedway and eighth and Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Caruth, 21, is a graduate of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Driver Development program and entered Friday’s event fifth in the points standings.
“It’s pretty special to have HendrickCars.com on my chest,” Caruth said via press release.
Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Starting Lineup
Here is a look at the lineup for Friday night’s NASCAR Truck Series’ Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:
Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team
- 1, Rajah Caruth, 71, Spire Motorsports
- 2, Christian Eckes, 19, McAnally Hilgermann Racing
- 3, Stewart Friesen, 52, Halmar Friesen Racing
- 4, Kyle Busch, 7, Spire Motorsports
- 5, Tyler Ankrum, 18, McAnally Hilgermann Racing
- 6, Ty Majeski, 3, ThorSport Racing
- 7, Zane Smith, 91, McAnally Hilgermann Racing
- 8, Nicholas Sanchez, 2, Rev Racing
- 9, Daniel Dye, 43, McAnally-Hilgermann Racing
- 10, Grant Enfinger, 9, CR7 Motorsports
- 11, Chase Purdy, 77, Spire Motorsports
- 12, Jake Garcia, 13, ThorSport Racing
- 13, Ben Rhodes, 99, ThorSport Racing
- 14, Christopher Bell, 1, TRICON Garage
- 15, Matt Crafton, 88, ThorSport Racing
- 16, Ty Dillon, 25, Rackley W.A.R.
- 17, Bayley Currey, 41, Niece Motorsports
- 18, Connor Mosack, 45, Niece Motorsports
- 19, Taylor Gray, 17, TRICON Garage
- 20, Bret Holmes, 32, Bret Holmes Racing
- 21, Layne Riggs, 38, Front Row Motorsports
- 22, Matt Mills, 42, Niece Motorsports
- 23, Dean Thompson, 5, TRICON Garage
- 24, Tanner Gray, 15, TRICON Garage
- 25, Corey Heim, 11, TRICON Garage
- 26, Conner Jones, 66, ThorSport Racing
- 27, Timmy Hill, 56, Hill Motorsports
- 28, Lawless Alan, 33, Reaume Brothers Racing
- 29, Mason Massey, 02, Young Motorsports
- 30, Thad Moffitt, 46, Faction Motorsports
- 31, Keith McGee, 22, Reaume Brothers Racing
- 32, Spencer Boyd, 76, Freedom Racing Enterprises
