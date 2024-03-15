Following a week to bask in his history-making NASCAR Truck Series victory March 1, Rajah Caruth wants to join another elite group during Saturday night’s Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
When Caruth claimed the checkered flag at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the Spire Motorsports driver became the third Black driver to visit a NASCAR national series victory lane, joining current Cup competitor Bubba Wallace and Hall of Famer Wendell Scott. Caruth won from the pole.
With his first trophy secured, Caruth will be racing to become the eighth pilot to win his first two races in back-to-back events. If he succeeds, he will move alongside Rich Bickle (1997), Kurt Busch (2000), Ted Musgrave (2001), Todd Bodine (2004), Kasey Kahne (2004), Kyle Busch (2005) and Johnny Benson Jr. (2006)
Caruth is a product of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program, which he cites prominently for his rise through the industry’s ranks.
“It’s really the only reason I was able to go from sim racing to real life,” Caruth said Monday via Zoom call. “Aside from that, I didn’t have any path to race in real life.
“They not only gave me my shot in 2019, they also gave me the time to develop. They allowed me to grow. I showed up every day, trying to get better, working on the cars (and) learning how to race. They’re the only reason I got to this point now.”
NASCAR Weekend Schedule At Bristol Motor Speedway
Here is a list of NASCAR’s events this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway (All Times ET):
Saturday
- 3 p.m.: Truck Series practice
- 3:40 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying
- 5 p.m.: Cup Series practice
- 5:50 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying
- 8 p.m.: Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race
Sunday
- 3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Food City 500 race
First day race on concrete in 4 years. Who’s your pick to win? ⚔️
NASCAR Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race Entry List
Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.
- 1, William Sawalich, 1, TRICON Garage
- 2, Mason Massey, 02, Young’s Motorsports
- 3, Nicholas Sanchez, 2, Rev Racing
- 4, Dean Thompson, 5, TRICON Garage
- 5, Kyle Busch, 7, Spire Motorsports
- 6, Grant Enfinger, 9, CR7 Motorsports
- 7, Corey Heim, 11, TRICON Garage
- 8, Jake Garcia, 13, ThorSport Racing
- 9, Trey Hutchens III, 14, Trey Hutchens Racing
- 10, Tanner Gray, 15, TRICON Garage
- 11, Taylor Gray, 17, TRICON Garage
- 12, Tyler Ankrum, 18, McAnally Hilgemann Racing
- 13, Christian Eckes, 19, McAnally Hilgemann Racing
- 14, Mason Maggio, 21, Floridian Motorsports
- 15, Keith McGee, 22, Reaume Brothers Racing
- 16, Ty Dillon, 25, Rackley W.A.R.
- 17, Bret Holmes, 32, Bret Holmes Racing
- 18, Lawless Alan, 33, Reaume Brothers Racing
- 19, Layne Riggs, 38, Front Row Motorsports
- 20, Bayley Currey, 41, Niece Motorsports
- 21, Matt Mills, 42, Niece Motorsports
- 22, Daniel Dye, 43, McAnally Hilgemann Racing
- 23, Kaden Honeycutt, 45, Niece Motorsports
- 24, Thad Moffitt, 46, Faction Motorsports
- 25, Stewart Friesen, 52, Halmar Friesen Racing
- 26, Timmy Hill, 56, Hill Motorsports
- 27, Conner Jones, 66, ThorSport Racing
- 28, Rajah Caruth, 71, Spire Motorsports
- 29, Stefan Parsons, 75, Henderson Motorsports
- 30, Spencer Boyd, 76, Freedom Racing Enterprises
- 31, Chase Purdy, 77, Spire Motorsports
- 32, Matt Crafton, 88, ThorSport Motorsports
- 33, Justin S Carroll, 90, Terry Carroll Motorsports
- 34, Zane Smith, 91, McAnally Hilgemann Racing
- 35, Ty Majeski, 98, ThorSport Racing
- 36, Ben Rhodes, 99, ThorSport Racing
Time for some short-track truckin’!
