Following a week to bask in his history-making NASCAR Truck Series victory March 1, Rajah Caruth wants to join another elite group during Saturday night’s Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

When Caruth claimed the checkered flag at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the Spire Motorsports driver became the third Black driver to visit a NASCAR national series victory lane, joining current Cup competitor Bubba Wallace and Hall of Famer Wendell Scott. Caruth won from the pole.

With his first trophy secured, Caruth will be racing to become the eighth pilot to win his first two races in back-to-back events. If he succeeds, he will move alongside Rich Bickle (1997), Kurt Busch (2000), Ted Musgrave (2001), Todd Bodine (2004), Kasey Kahne (2004), Kyle Busch (2005) and Johnny Benson Jr. (2006)

Caruth is a product of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program, which he cites prominently for his rise through the industry’s ranks.

“It’s really the only reason I was able to go from sim racing to real life,” Caruth said Monday via Zoom call. “Aside from that, I didn’t have any path to race in real life.

“They not only gave me my shot in 2019, they also gave me the time to develop. They allowed me to grow. I showed up every day, trying to get better, working on the cars (and) learning how to race. They’re the only reason I got to this point now.”

A historic moment in more ways than one. @rajahcaruth_ | @JoshRSims — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 15, 2024

NASCAR Weekend Schedule At Bristol Motor Speedway

Here is a list of NASCAR’s events this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway (All Times ET):

Saturday

3 p.m.: Truck Series practice

3:40 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying

5 p.m.: Cup Series practice

5:50 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying

8 p.m.: Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race

Sunday

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Food City 500 race

NASCAR Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, William Sawalich, 1, TRICON Garage

2, Mason Massey, 02, Young’s Motorsports

3, Nicholas Sanchez, 2, Rev Racing

4, Dean Thompson, 5, TRICON Garage

5, Kyle Busch, 7, Spire Motorsports

6, Grant Enfinger, 9, CR7 Motorsports

7, Corey Heim, 11, TRICON Garage

8, Jake Garcia, 13, ThorSport Racing

9, Trey Hutchens III, 14, Trey Hutchens Racing

10, Tanner Gray, 15, TRICON Garage

11, Taylor Gray, 17, TRICON Garage

12, Tyler Ankrum, 18, McAnally Hilgemann Racing

13, Christian Eckes, 19, McAnally Hilgemann Racing

14, Mason Maggio, 21, Floridian Motorsports

15, Keith McGee, 22, Reaume Brothers Racing

16, Ty Dillon, 25, Rackley W.A.R.

17, Bret Holmes, 32, Bret Holmes Racing

18, Lawless Alan, 33, Reaume Brothers Racing

19, Layne Riggs, 38, Front Row Motorsports

20, Bayley Currey, 41, Niece Motorsports

21, Matt Mills, 42, Niece Motorsports

22, Daniel Dye, 43, McAnally Hilgemann Racing

23, Kaden Honeycutt, 45, Niece Motorsports

24, Thad Moffitt, 46, Faction Motorsports

25, Stewart Friesen, 52, Halmar Friesen Racing

26, Timmy Hill, 56, Hill Motorsports

27, Conner Jones, 66, ThorSport Racing

28, Rajah Caruth, 71, Spire Motorsports

29, Stefan Parsons, 75, Henderson Motorsports

30, Spencer Boyd, 76, Freedom Racing Enterprises

31, Chase Purdy, 77, Spire Motorsports

32, Matt Crafton, 88, ThorSport Motorsports

33, Justin S Carroll, 90, Terry Carroll Motorsports

34, Zane Smith, 91, McAnally Hilgemann Racing

35, Ty Majeski, 98, ThorSport Racing

36, Ben Rhodes, 99, ThorSport Racing

Time for some short-track truckin’! SATURDAY | 8 p.m. ET | FS1 pic.twitter.com/NiWHGxET5G — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) March 13, 2024