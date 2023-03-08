NASCAR

NASCAR United Rentals Work United 500: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets 

Jeff Hawkins
2022 phoemox racewau winner chase bristcoe (1)

Three weeks into the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, three different drivers, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch and William Byron, have earned checkered flags?

Considering the series is traveling to “Harvick’s House,” will Kevin Harvick, who has nine wins at Phoenix Raceway, make it four race winners in four events and continue his dominance at the one-mile oval? 

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s United Rentals Work United 500, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the most prestigious race on the NASCAR calendar. 

2023 United Rentals Work United 500 Storylines 

  • With Chase Elliott injured and sidelined for at least six weeks, will Josh Berry adapt quickly to the Next Gen car and thrive during another opportunity to race for Hendrick Motorsports’ Cup Series team? 
  • Joey Logano started on the pole at Las Vegas Motor Speedway but ended up placing last after he crashed out on Lap 182. With an average finish of 13.3 in three races this season, the 2022 Cup point champion has yet to earn a playoff point. 
  • What will Martin Truex Jr. gamble this week to end his prolonged winless skid? 

United Rentals Work United 500 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the field’s odds from one of the top online sportsbooks:

NASCAR Drivers Pennzoil 400 Odds Play
Joey Logano +800 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +800 BetOnline logo
Kyle Larson +900 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +1000 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +1000 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +1000 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +1000 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +1000 BetOnline logo
Kevin Harvick +1000 BetOnline logo
William Byron +1200 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +2000 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +2000 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +2500 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +3000 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +3500 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +4000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +4000 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +5000 BetOnline logo
Aric Almirola +5000 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +5000 BetOnline logo
Josh Berry +5000 BetOnline logo
Eric Jones +5000 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +6000 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +8000 BetOnline logo
Noah Gragson +10000 BetOnline logo
AJ Allmendinger +10000 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley +10000 BetOnline logo
Corey Lajoie +10000 BetOnline logo
Harrison Burton +20000 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +20000 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +25000 BetOnline logo

United Rentals Work United 500 Predictions and Picks 

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway: 

Martin Truex Jr. (+1000) 

After going winless last season and crapping out on his overtime gamble at Las Vegas last Sunday, Truex has not won a points race since the 2021 fall race at Richmond Raceway. He’s overdue. 

Bet on Truex +1000 at BetOnline

William Byron (+1200) 

After two sub-par finishes in the opening two races this season, Byron broke through at Las Vegas, leading 176 laps. Will he go back-to-back? 

Bet on Byron +1200 at BetOnline
  

Bubba Wallace (+3500) 

Go for a long shot. Wallace ran in the top 10 for much of last Sunday’s race at Las Vegas, finishing first among Toyota drivers. In his sixth Cup season, Wallace seeks consistency.  

Bet on Wallace +3500 at BetOnline

Topics  
NASCAR
Jeff Hawkins

