Three weeks into the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, three different drivers, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch and William Byron, have earned checkered flags?

Considering the series is traveling to “Harvick’s House,” will Kevin Harvick, who has nine wins at Phoenix Raceway, make it four race winners in four events and continue his dominance at the one-mile oval?

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s United Rentals Work United 500, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the most prestigious race on the NASCAR calendar.

2023 United Rentals Work United 500 Storylines

With Chase Elliott injured and sidelined for at least six weeks, will Josh Berry adapt quickly to the Next Gen car and thrive during another opportunity to race for Hendrick Motorsports’ Cup Series team?

Joey Logano started on the pole at Las Vegas Motor Speedway but ended up placing last after he crashed out on Lap 182. With an average finish of 13.3 in three races this season, the 2022 Cup point champion has yet to earn a playoff point.

What will Martin Truex Jr. gamble this week to end his prolonged winless skid?

United Rentals Work United 500 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the field’s odds from one of the top online sportsbooks:

NASCAR Drivers Pennzoil 400 Odds Play Joey Logano +800 Ryan Blaney +800 Kyle Larson +900 Denny Hamlin +1000 Ross Chastain +1000 Martin Truex Jr. +1000 Kyle Busch +1000 Christopher Bell +1000 Kevin Harvick +1000 William Byron +1200 Chase Briscoe +2000 Alex Bowman +2000 Tyler Reddick +2500 Daniel Suarez +3000 Bubba Wallace +3500 Brad Keselowski +4000 Ryan Preece +4000 Austin Cindric +5000 Aric Almirola +5000 Ty Gibbs +5000 Josh Berry +5000 Eric Jones +5000 Austin Dillon +6000 Chris Buescher +8000 Noah Gragson +10000 AJ Allmendinger +10000 Justin Haley +10000 Corey Lajoie +10000 Harrison Burton +20000 Michael McDowell +20000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +25000

United Rentals Work United 500 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway:

Martin Truex Jr. (+1000)

After going winless last season and crapping out on his overtime gamble at Las Vegas last Sunday, Truex has not won a points race since the 2021 fall race at Richmond Raceway. He’s overdue.

William Byron (+1200)

After two sub-par finishes in the opening two races this season, Byron broke through at Las Vegas, leading 176 laps. Will he go back-to-back?

Bubba Wallace (+3500)

Go for a long shot. Wallace ran in the top 10 for much of last Sunday’s race at Las Vegas, finishing first among Toyota drivers. In his sixth Cup season, Wallace seeks consistency.

