To take advantage of an overused sports cliché, John Hunter Nemechek was on fire during Saturday’s Call811.com Before You Dig. 250 at Martinsville Speedway, leading 198 laps.

Nemechek also was on fire following his second win of the season, literally. During his post-checkered flag burnouts, the rear of his No. 20 Toyota burst into flames.

John Hunter Nemechek Thought He Had ‘1oth-place Car’

Nemechek didn’t initially appear too concerned his machine was ablaze after “the amazing burnout,” he told Fox Sports. Despite fire spewing from his rear wheels, the second-generation pilot kept spinning out, celebrating a dominating – and profitable – performance. An expecting father with a toddler already in tow, Nemechek also earned a $100,000 check for winning the Dash 4 Cash promotion.

During a post-race interview, Nemechek said he forgot about the bonus. It’s safe to say his wife would have reminded him soon enough.

“Man, I had forgotten about that, to be honest, I was so focused on winning the race,” he said. “I’m just grateful for the fire safety equipment.”

Nemechek also captured Stage 1 and 2 points. He was surprised by the overall outcome.

“If you would have asked me yesterday … I thought I had a 10th-place car in practice,” he said. “I’m grateful the guys made the right adjustments.

“Let’s celebrate. I’m looking for my wife.”

With the bonus money secured, it’s safe to say Nemechek’s young family found him soon enough.

Sammy Smith Provides Joe Gibbs Racing 1-2 Finish

Sammy Smith, an 18-year-old high school senior, provided Joe Gibbs Racing with a 1-2 finish at Martinsville. Smith displayed the strength and poise of a veteran, battling Josh Berry and Nemechek for the lead during Stage 2 action. Smith led the field for six rotations.

Smith earned the runner-up spot by executing a final lap, bump-and-run on pole-sitter Cole Custer, who placed third.

Josh Berry finished fourth for his seventh consecutive top-10 run, leading the pack for 27 laps. The Xfinity run must have provided some solace to Berry, who lost his backup Cup Series ride this week when Chase Elliott returned after missing six races because of a broken leg.

After struggling this season during his first season with JR Motorsports, Brandon Jones earned his first top-five finish driving the No. 9 Chevrolet. During his opening seven outings this season, Jones failed to crack the top 10.

Martinsville was a track Jones targeted, posting four top-10s in his previous five outings at the .533-mile oval.

As usual at Martinsville, a few drivers lost their cool.

Riley Herbst and Sam Mayer were taken out by Ryan Truex during a chain-reaction incident on Lap 222. After climbing out of his car, Mayer walked to the edge of pit row and flipped the bird at Truex. In his three previous races at Martinsville, Mayer had never finished worse than sixth. Until he placed 31st Saturday.

Nemechek may have been on fire, but Mayer again displayed his hot temper.