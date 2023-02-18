NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR: Zane Smith Claims Rain-Shortened Truck Series Race At Daytona

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
zane smith wins truck race daytona (1)

NASCAR Truck Series driver Zane Smith enjoyed an eventful 24 hours.

One night after qualifying as an open driver for Sunday’s Daytona 500 during Thursday’s Duels, Smith placed first in the rain-shortened NextEra Energy 250 on Friday at Daytona International Speedway.

Smith, the defending series points champion, has earned back-to-back season-opening Truck victories at Daytona.

Standing under an umbrella, Smith “somewhat” wanted to resume racing following a prolonged delay, but admitted to Fox Sports during a live interview that “we’ll take a win at Daytona any way we can get it.”

Moments earlier, NASCAR officials called the event because of the weather, sealing another quick start.

“We are locked in the playoffs,” Smith said. “It’s like a repeat of last year.”

Zane Smith Follows Team’s Pre-Race Gameplan, Makes Move

While it may be a repeat, Smith’s performance was radically different than a year ago when he was forced into overtime before pulling out the win.

This season, Smith’s team executed a pre-race plan. If he couldn’t compete for early-stage points, he would hang back, conserve fuel and wait for his opportunity, which came just before the final rain delay.

“I picked a good time to get to the lead,” he said.

Smith selected an opportune moment to take advantage of Corey LaJoie’s mistake. Caught in the middle of three-wide racing, LaJoie failed to dive in front of a pressing Smith, and he lost all drafting assistance. He fell back to 23rd place.  With momentum, Smith cruised to the lead with 35 laps remaining after not being much of a factor during the opening two stages.

“I know there (are) about a million ways to win at Daytona and we’re proving that,” Smith said. “I can’t wait for Sunday. This whole week is turning into something special.

“I’m just loving life right now.”

Zane Smith: ‘Obviously, I Wanted To Get Back To Racing’

After seven caution periods because of rain and accidents, the red flag was displayed for weather on Lap 74, beginning a lengthy delay. The drivers climbed back into their trucks to attempt to dry the track’s surface but were called back to pit road after a few low-speed laps.

“Obviously, I wanted to get back to racing – somewhat – and duke it out with friends of mine,” Smith mockingly said.

About an hour earlier, Smith look up during a live interview and joked: “This is the hardest rain I’ve ever seen in my life.”

He seemed prepared to do his own version of a rain dance, if needed.

But it wasn’t needed and Smith secured his eighth career checkered flag.

Tanner Gray finished a career-best second and Christian Eckes begrudgingly placed third after securing a Stage 1 win.

“I swear if he Mickey Mouses his way into this,” Eckes said at the start of the final rain delay. “I’m going to be so mad.”

The Truck Series returns to action at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 3.

Topics  
NASCAR News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
jimmie johnson leads practice field (1)

NASCAR Notebook: Jimmie Johnson Goes Back In Time, Returns To Front Of Daytona 500 Field

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  1h
NASCAR News and Rumors
nascar trucks norm benning 10th (1)
NASCAR Trucks: 71-Year-Old Driver Norm Benning Rates Life At Daytona A 10
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  11h
NASCAR News and Rumors
daytona 500 duel 2 (1)
NASCAR Notebook: Joey Logano, Aric Almirola Earn Duel Wins, Sets Daytona 500 Starting Spots
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 17 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
Jimmie Johnson qualifies daytona 500 (1)
Daytona 500: Jimmie Johnson, Travis Pastrana Qualify As Odd Couple
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 16 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
alex bowman third pole (1)
NASCAR Notebook: Alex Bowman Claims 3rd Daytona 500 Pole, Inks Extension
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 16 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
micahel waltrip best worst day (1)
Daytona 500 Winner Michael Waltrip Suffers From Re-Living Haunting 2001 Championship
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 15 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR: Coca-Cola 600
NASCAR Needs More Black Flags To Curb Over-Aggressive Driving At Daytona, Beyond
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 15 2023
More News
Arrow to top