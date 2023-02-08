NASCAR’s Clash at the Coliseum Fuels Driver Feuds, Drama

OK, let’s get this straight.

In the fallout of Sunday’s Clash at the Coliseum, NASCAR Cup Series officials should release a fight card before the Daytona 500 on Feb. 19.

Fans will need one.

Tempers – and drama – are flaring and the points schedule has yet to commence.

Hard racing until the very end. pic.twitter.com/65VHpn7Dcz — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 6, 2023

NASCAR Drivers Creating Preseason Drama

So, who is frustrated with whom?

Who is planning revenge?

Which teams are plotting against another garage?

Here’s the fight card:

Richard Childress had some thoughts … pic.twitter.com/FNFJV5AlYI — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 6, 2023

The Main Event

Joey Logano vs. Kyle Busch

When Logano targeted the rear bumper of Busch’s new ride and spun him out Sunday, it sparked ill emotions between the two heavyweights. They look prepared to go toe-to-toe.

Busch called Logano “two-faced” during post-Clash interviews. He went on to declare the defending series champion was an “a$$#@!* on the race track.”

This bout is favored to go the distance.

The Undercard

Austin Dillon vs. Bubba Wallace

Known as an aggressor during the past two Hollywood exhibitions, Dillon delivered a knockout punch to Wallace with eight laps remaining. Wallace led 40 laps before getting “dumped” by Dillon. Staggered by the blow, the halftime leader never recovered, finishing 22nd.

After he “got run into the fence,” Wallace delivered a sucker punch by waiting on the shoulder for Dillon to pass and driving into the side of the machine.

This feud will continue to simmer.

Disappointing end to what was tracking to be a good day. Good news is we’re heading to Daytona! pic.twitter.com/FUYQQuqdZ0 — Erik Jones (@Erik_Jones) February 6, 2023

Erik Jones vs. Michael McDowell

McDowell, the 2021 Daytona 500 titleholder, bumped Jones, taking him out 16 laps into the 150-lap prime-time feature.

Jones is keeping count.

“Michael has gotten me twice pretty good now,” Jones said during a live TV interview.

Look for this rematch to occur soon.