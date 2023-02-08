NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR's Clash at the Coliseum Fuels Driver Feuds, Drama

Jeff Hawkins
OK, let’s get this straight.

In the fallout of Sunday’s Clash at the Coliseum, NASCAR Cup Series officials should release a fight card before the Daytona 500 on Feb. 19.

Fans will need one.

Tempers – and drama – are flaring and the points schedule has yet to commence.

NASCAR Drivers Creating Preseason Drama

So, who is frustrated with whom?

Who is planning revenge?

Which teams are plotting against another garage?

Here’s the fight card:

The Main Event

Joey Logano vs. Kyle Busch

When Logano targeted the rear bumper of Busch’s new ride and spun him out Sunday, it sparked ill emotions between the two heavyweights. They look prepared to go toe-to-toe.

Busch called Logano “two-faced” during post-Clash interviews. He went on to declare the defending series champion was an “a$$#@!* on the race track.”

This bout is favored to go the distance.

The Undercard

Austin Dillon vs. Bubba Wallace

Known as an aggressor during the past two Hollywood exhibitions, Dillon delivered a knockout punch to Wallace with eight laps remaining. Wallace led 40 laps before getting “dumped” by Dillon. Staggered by the blow, the halftime leader never recovered, finishing 22nd.

After he “got run into the fence,” Wallace delivered a sucker punch by waiting on the shoulder for Dillon to pass and driving into the side of the machine.

This feud will continue to simmer.

Erik Jones vs. Michael McDowell

McDowell, the 2021 Daytona 500 titleholder, bumped Jones, taking him out 16 laps into the 150-lap prime-time feature.

Jones is keeping count.

“Michael has gotten me twice pretty good now,” Jones said during a live TV interview.

Look for this rematch to occur soon.

NASCAR News and Rumors
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
