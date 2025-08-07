MLB News and Rumors

Nathan Eovaldi and Paul Skenes named MLB Pitchers of the Month

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_21749826_168396541_lowres-2

Major League Baseball announced its pitchers of the month for July on Monday. Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi of Houston, Texas was honoured by the American League. Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes of Fullerton, California was honoured by the National League.

Nathan Eovaldi’s July

Eovaldi was spectacular in the month. He posted a record of five wins and zero losses with an earned run average of 0.59. In 30 2/3 innings pitched, he gave up 21 hits, eight walks, two earned runs, and one home run to go along with 30 strikeouts, an opponent batting average of .198, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) 0f 0.95.

Eovaldi had three quality starts. He pitched six shutout innings and struck out six in a 13-1 Rangers win over the Los Angeles Angels on July 8, gave up one earned run and struck out eight during 7 2/3 innings in a 5-1 Rangers win over the Houston Astros on July 13, and gave up one earned run in seven innings and struck out four in a 6-3 Rangers win over the Angels on July 30.

Nathan Eovaldi’s 2025

Eovaldi has a record of 10 wins and three losses with a sparkling earned run average of 1.38. In 19 games and 111 innings pitched, he gave up 73 hits, 17 earned runs, five home runs and 20 walks, to go along with 111 strikeouts, a complete game shutout, and a WHIP of 0.84. Eovaldi’s complete game shutout came in a 1-0 Rangers win over the Cincinnati Reds on April 1, as he threw a four-hitter.

Paul Skenes’s July

Skenes, the reigning National League Rookie of the Year, posted a record of two wins and one loss with an ERA of 0.67. In 27 innings pitched, he gave up 21 hits, two earned runs, three walks, and one home run to go along with 30 strikeouts and a WHIP of 0.89.

Skenes had two quality starts where he recorded the win, and threw six shutout innings, and gave up three hits and one walk in each contest. Skenes struck out six in a 3-0 Pirates win over the Detroit Tigers on July 21 and struck out nine in a 6-0 Pirates win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 27.

Paul Skenes’s 2025

The National League All-Star Game starter has a record of six wins and eight losses with an earned run average of 2.02. In 23 games and 138 innings pitched, Skenes has given up 93 hits, 31 earned runs, seven home runs and 34 walks, to go along with 154 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 0.92.

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Pirates Rangers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26712635_168396541_lowres-2

Nick Kurtz and Kyle Stowers named MLB Players of the Month for July

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26730214_168396541_lowres-2
Trevor Story and Warming Bernabel named MLB Players of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26769012_168396541_lowres-2
Braves beat Reds 4-2 at Bristol Motor Speedway
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 5 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26760897_168396541_lowres-2
Rockies tie franchise record for biggest comeback
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 2 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26027564_168396541_lowres-2
Who were 49 players traded at 2025 MLB Trade Deadline?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 31 2025
MLB News and Rumors
Los Angeles Dodgers v Philadelphia Phillies
Cubs Hall of Fame 2B Ryne Sandberg dies at age 65
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 29 2025
MLB News and Rumors
Kris Bubic
Tigers lose Reese Olson and Royals lose Kris Bubic for the season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 29 2025
More News
Arrow to top