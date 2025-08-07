Nathan Eovaldi and Paul Skenes named MLB Pitchers of the Month

Major League Baseball announced its pitchers of the month for July on Monday. Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi of Houston, Texas was honoured by the American League. Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes of Fullerton, California was honoured by the National League.

Nathan Eovaldi’s July

Eovaldi was spectacular in the month. He posted a record of five wins and zero losses with an earned run average of 0.59. In 30 2/3 innings pitched, he gave up 21 hits, eight walks, two earned runs, and one home run to go along with 30 strikeouts, an opponent batting average of .198, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) 0f 0.95.

Eovaldi had three quality starts. He pitched six shutout innings and struck out six in a 13-1 Rangers win over the Los Angeles Angels on July 8, gave up one earned run and struck out eight during 7 2/3 innings in a 5-1 Rangers win over the Houston Astros on July 13, and gave up one earned run in seven innings and struck out four in a 6-3 Rangers win over the Angels on July 30.

Nathan Eovaldi’s 2025

Eovaldi has a record of 10 wins and three losses with a sparkling earned run average of 1.38. In 19 games and 111 innings pitched, he gave up 73 hits, 17 earned runs, five home runs and 20 walks, to go along with 111 strikeouts, a complete game shutout, and a WHIP of 0.84. Eovaldi’s complete game shutout came in a 1-0 Rangers win over the Cincinnati Reds on April 1, as he threw a four-hitter.

Paul Skenes’s July

Skenes, the reigning National League Rookie of the Year, posted a record of two wins and one loss with an ERA of 0.67. In 27 innings pitched, he gave up 21 hits, two earned runs, three walks, and one home run to go along with 30 strikeouts and a WHIP of 0.89.

Skenes had two quality starts where he recorded the win, and threw six shutout innings, and gave up three hits and one walk in each contest. Skenes struck out six in a 3-0 Pirates win over the Detroit Tigers on July 21 and struck out nine in a 6-0 Pirates win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 27.

Paul Skenes’s 2025

The National League All-Star Game starter has a record of six wins and eight losses with an earned run average of 2.02. In 23 games and 138 innings pitched, Skenes has given up 93 hits, 31 earned runs, seven home runs and 34 walks, to go along with 154 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 0.92.