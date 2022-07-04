Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest 2022: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest returns for another showdown of the world’s best competitive eaters in Brooklyn, New York on July 4th, 2022. While Joey Chestnut will look to beat his world record of 76 hot dogs and go for his 15th title, fans will also welcome back new mom Miki Sudo in her quest for an eighth Mustard belt. Scroll down below to learn more about the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest odds, along with our predictions and best bets for the annual hot dog eating contest.

Click here to get your US betting offers for Nathan's Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest 2022

Hot Dog Eating Contest Betting Guide — How to Watch Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest 2022

🌭 Major League Eating Event: Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest 2022

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest 2022 📅 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest 2022 Date: Monday, July 4

Monday, July 4 🏆 Men’s Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest 2021 Winner: Joey Chestnut

Joey Chestnut 🏆 Women’s Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest 2021 Winner: Michelle Lesco

Michelle Lesco 🕙 Eating Time: 10:00 am ET

10:00 am ET 💰 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest Purse: $20,000

$20,000 📺 TV Channel: ESPN | ESPN 3

ESPN | ESPN 3 🏪 Location: Nathan’s Famous | Brooklyn, New York

Nathan’s Famous | Brooklyn, New York 🎲 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest Men’s Odds: Joey Chestnut -3000 | Geoffrey Esper +900 | Nick Wehry +1000 | Gideon Oji +2000

Joey Chestnut -3000 | Geoffrey Esper +900 | Nick Wehry +1000 | Gideon Oji +2000 🎲 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest Women’s Odds: Miki Sudo -5000 | Michelle Lesco +1000

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest Odds

With the return of Miki Sudo at this year’s contest, fans will welcome back one of the best competitive eaters. Sudo is coming back from maternity leave but will look to return to reclaim her title from 2021 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Champion, Michelle Lesco.

On the other hand, Joey Chestnut appears primed to win his 15th belt and will be facing familiar competitors in Geogrrey Esper and Nick Wehry. Chestnut is the heavy favorite and rightfully so. He usually beats each competitor by 20 or more hot dogs and buns.

Below, we’ll break down the best Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2022 odds.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest 2022 Odds | Men’s Outright Odds

Joey Chestnut broke a world record last year at Nathan’s Famous eating 76 hotdogs and buns in 10 minutes. Chestnut won his 14th title and will look to add to his record with another victory this weekend. The best US sports betting sites have him as the heavy favorite at -3000 odds to win his 15th belt.

There will be a familiar field in Brooklyn with Geoffrey Esper and Nick Wehry competing again this year. Both Esper and Wehry are long shots to win, opening at +900 and +1000 odds respectively.

Check out the chart below for the best odds for the men’s hot dog eating contest from BetOnline.

Contestants Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest 2022 Odds Play Joey Chestnut -3000 Geoffrey Esper +900 Nick Wehry +1000 Gideon Oji +2000

Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest 2022 Odds | Women’s Outright Odds

Miki Sudo is a seven-time Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest winner, and while she missed the 2021 event, she returns this year to reclaim her belt.

Sudo has the best odds to win at -5000. Meanwhile, reigning 2021 champion Michelle Lesco has +1000 odds to beat Sudo.

Check the table down below for the best odds for the women’s hot dog eating contest.

Contestants Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest 2022 Odds Play Miki Sudo -5000 Other +700 Michelle Lesco +1000

Hot Dog-Eating Contest Picks | Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest 2022 Predictions

Joey Chestnut broke his own world record by eating 76 hotdogs and buns last year at Nathan’s Famous. The 37-year-old American has won all but one Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contests since taking the Mustard belt from Takeru Kobayashi in 2007. Chestnut lost in 2015 to Matt Stonie but has since continued his dominance for the last seven years.

He is the heavy favorite to win at -5000 odds but fans can cash better odds on his total props bets. With a record of 76 and looking to improve, fans can take Joey Chestnut to eat over 74.5 hot dogs at -140 odds.

Look for Joey Chestnut to break his own world record in 2022 and take the over on 74.5 hot dogs at -140 odds.

