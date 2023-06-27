The 2023 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest returns for another year of history and tradition. The contest will be held at the legendary Nathan’s Famous flagship restaurant at the corner of Surf and Stillwell avenues in Coney Island on July 4. The women’s competition will begin at 11 a.m. ET, while the men’s competition will start at 12:30 p.m. ET. ESPN holds the broadcast rights starting at 10:45 a.m. ET. Looking to bet on the action? Below, we explore the odds, predictions, and best bets for the 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2023 Odds

Can anyone dethrone Joey Chesnut?

The 15x Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest champion is looking for his eighth straight victory in this event. Chestnut, the No. 1 ranked competitive eater in the world, has only lost once in this event since 2007, falling to Matt Stonie in 2015.

Miki Sudo is the defending women’s champion, having won this event from 2014-2020 and in 2022. Sudo sat out of the 2021 competition due to her pregnancy.

Chestnut (-2500) is the overwhelming favorite on BetOnline. Geoffrey Esper (+800), the No. 2 ranked competitive eater, will be Chestnut’s toughest competition.

View the entire list of odds for the men’s competition via BetOnline.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2023 Men’s Winner Odds Play Joey Chestnut -2500 Geoffrey Esper +800 Nick Wehry +1200 Darron Breedon +1400 Gideon Oji +2000 James Webb +2500

On the women’s side, Miki Sudo (-5000) is an even bigger favorite than Chestnut in the men’s competition. Once Sudo unseated three-time champion Sonya Thomas in 2014, she has never been defeated.

Michelle Lesco (+900) will serve as Sudo’s biggest challenger. When Sudo skipped the competition in 2021, Lesco won by eating 30.75 hot dogs.

View the entire list of odds for the women’s competition below.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2023 Women’s Winner Odds Play Miki Sudo -5000 Michelle Lesco +900 Sarah Rodriguez +1600 Larell Marie Mele +2500 Katie Perryman +4000 Sophia DeVita +4500

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2023 Predictions & Best Bets

There is little value in betting on Chestnut to win outright. However, there are other bets to place that could provide much better returns.

Total Hot Dogs Joey Chestnut at Nathan’s 2023 – Under 73.5 Hot Dogs (-140)

Total Hot Dogs Joey Chestnut at Nathan’s 2023 Odds Play Under 73.5 Hot Dogs -140 Over 73.5 Hot Dogs +100

Last year, Chestnut only ate 63 hot dogs. However, a protestor interrupted Chestnut during the competition. Chestnut put the protestor in a chokehold, so this time away from eating reflected his total.

Since 2016, here are Chestnut’s hot dogs and buns totals:

2016 – 70

2017 – 72

2018 – 74

2019 – 71

2020 – 75

2021 – 76 (record)

2022 – 63

Removing 2022, Chestnut’s average is 73. Expect Chesnut to get over 73, but fall short of 73.5.

Combined Total for Chestnut & Sudo at Nathan’s 2023 – Under 116.5 Hot Dogs (-130)

Combined Total for Chestnut & Sudo at Nathan’s 2023 Odds Play Under 116.5 Hot Dogs -130 Over 116.5 Hot Dogs -110

Like Chestnut, Sudo is a dominant champion, winning this contest in every year she’s participated in dating back to 2014.

The average score for Sudo’s last six Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contests is 39.3.

Adding Chestnut’s average and Sudo’s average comes to 112.3 hot dogs, coming short of the 116.5 total.

Chestnut and Sudo should win their respective competitions, but it won’t be enough to hit the combined over.