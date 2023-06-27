News

Getting To Know The 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Participants

How to Watch Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2022 | Free Live Stream

The 2023 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest returns to Coney Island for another year of hot dog greatness. Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo return as the male and female champions. The women’s competition will begin at 11 a.m. ET, while the men’s competition will start at 12:30 p.m. ET. Can these two titans of competitive eating continue their dominance in this competition? Get to know the 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest participants below.

2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Male Competitors

Joey Chestnut

Professional competitive eater Joey Chestnut

There is no one with more success in competitive eating than Joey “Jaws” Chestnut. As the No. 1 ranked competitive eater in the world, MLE lists Chesnut as “the greatest eater in history.”

Chesnut won his first Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in 2007, defeating six-time defending champion Takeru “Tsunami” Kobayashi. Since 2007, Chesnut has won every Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest except 2015. Chesnut holds the world record in this event, with 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

Chesnut holds 55 World Records in competitive eating, including chicken wings (182 in 30 minutes), Twinkies (121 in six minutes), and jalapeno poppers (118 in 10 minutes).

Geoffrey Esper

Get to Know the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Contestants- Geoffrey Esper

Chesnut’s toughest competition will come from Geoffrey Esper, who finished second in the 2022 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest with 47.5 hot dogs and buns.

Ranked No. 2, Esper holds 20 World Records, including SPAM (9.75 pounds of SPAM from the can in 8 minutes), Hooters Chicken Wings (281 Hooters Wings in 10 minutes), and egg rolls (32.25 4oz Outlaw Egg Rolls in 8 minutes).

Nick Wehry

Get to Know the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Contestants- Nick Wehry

Nick Wehry is a rising force in competitive eating, finishing fourth in the 2022 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest with 40 hot dogs and buns.

Ranked No. 4 according to MLE, Wehry holds two World Records: Eggs (50 hardboiled eggs, first to finish, 3:04 minutes) and pistachios (188 pistachios in 8 minutes).

Wehry is engaged to Miki Sudo, the No. 3 ranked competitive eater. The couple has a child together.

View the entire list of odds for the men’s competition via BetOnline.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2023 Men’s Winner
 Odds Play
Joey Chestnut -2500 BetOnline logo
Geoffrey Esper +800 BetOnline logo
Nick Wehry
 +1200 BetOnline logo
Darron Breedon +1400 BetOnline logo
Gideon Oji +2000 BetOnline logo
James Webb +2500 BetOnline logo

2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Female Competitors

Miki Sudo

Miki Sudo with Nathan's belt

The most dominant female competitive eater in the world is Miki Sudo. Sudo first won this event in 2014, dethroning three-time defending champion Sonya Thomas.

Sudo went on to win the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest from 2014-2020 and 2022. Sudo sat out in 2021 due to her pregnancy.

Ranked No. 3 in the MLE, Sudo recently won the 2023 Sweet Corn Eating Championship with 52 Ears of Corn eaten in 12 minutes.

Sudo holds five World Records, including kimchi (8.5 lbs in 6 Minutes), wild rice hotdish (14lb in 8 minutes), and hot dogs (women’s division, 48.5 Nathan’s Famous hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes).

Michelle Lesco

Get to Know the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Contestants- Michelle Lesco

When Sudo sat out in 2021, Michelle Lesco won the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest with 30.75 hot dogs and buns.

Lesco finished second in 2022 with 26 hot dogs and buns.

Lesco is the second-ranked female competitive eater and No. 9 overall.

View the entire list of odds for the women’s competition below.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2023 Women’s Winner
 Odds Play
Miki Sudo -5000 BetOnline logo
Michelle Lesco +900 BetOnline logo
Sarah Rodriguez
 +1600 BetOnline logo
Larell Marie Mele +2500 BetOnline logo
Katie Perryman +4000 BetOnline logo
Sophia DeVita +4500 BetOnline logo
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
