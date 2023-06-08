The 2023 Belmont Stakes is set for Saturday, June 10, at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s dominant Belmont Stakes’ victory to secure the Triple Crown. One horse looking to win its second straight Triple Crown race is National Treasure. Here, we explore National Treasure’s odds to win the 2023 Belmont Stakes, along with his trainer, jockey, owner, pedigree, past performances, and horse racing stats.

National Treasure Odds To Win The 2023 Belmont Stakes Stakes

Preakness winner NATIONAL TREASURE had his final work a few days ago. @ChristinaFDTV and @Andie_Biancone review his trip. Stay tuned to @FanDuelTV as we gear up for Saturday’s (GI) 🏆 Belmont Stakes. pic.twitter.com/enJ7Wyznse — TVG (@TVG) June 8, 2023

Which horse will be victorious on Saturday night? The oddsmakers list Forte (+220) as the favorite to win the Belmont Stakes. Forte will be out for revenge after being scratched the morning of the Kentucky Derby.

Angel of Empire (+350) and Tapit Trice (+400) are right behind Forte.

National Treasure (+600) is sitting with the fourth-best odds to win the Belmont Stakes. National Treasure was not the morning line favorite at the Preakness, a race he won.

Check out the 2023 Belmont Stakes Stakes odds below.



Belmont Stakes Horses Belmont Stakes Odds Play Forte +220 Angel of Empire +350 Tapit Trice +400 National Treasure +600 Arcangelo +850 Hit Show +1000 Red Route One +2000 Tapit Shoes +2500 Il Miracolo +5000

National Treasure Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

National Treasure has arguably the best team in the field, with jockey John Velazquez and trainer Bob Baffert. Velazquez and Baffert played intragral roles in National Treaure’s win in the Preakness.

Velazquez is a Hall of Famer jockey with career earnings of $467,174,029. The 51-year-old has won seven Triple Crown races, including two wins in the Belmont Stakes (2007 on Rags to Riches and 2012 Union Rags).

Baffert returns to the Belmont Stakes for the first time in five years. In his first Triple Crown race post-suspension, Baffert won with National Treasure in the 2023 Preakness. Baffert is a three-time Belmont Stakes winner, the most recent win being in 2018 with Justify.

National Treasure was bred by Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds and sold for a hefty action price of $500,000.

Horse National Treasure Post Position 4 Odds +600 Jockey John Velazquez Trainer Bob Baffert Owner(s) SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Masterson Breeder Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC Pedigree Quality Road – Treasure, by Medaglia D’Oro Auction Price $500,000

National Treasure Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

In six starts, National Treasure holds a record of 2-1-2. Thanks to its win at the Preakness, National Treasure’s career earnings skyrocketed passed $1.3 million.

National Treasure flew in the Preakness, reaching a top speed figure of 102.

As a pacesetter, National Treasure has to be careful because the Belmont is 1.5 miles, the longest race in the Triple Crown.

Career Record 6(2-1-2) Career Earnings $1,335,000 Earnings Per Start $222,500 Running Style Pacesetter/Press The Pace Equibase Speed Figure 102

National Treasure Horse Pedigree

Quality Road (USA) 2006 Elusive Quality (USA) 1993 Gone West (USA) 1984 Mr. Prospector (USA) 1970 Secrettame (USA) 1978 Touch of Greatness (USA) 1986 Hero’s Honor (USA) 1980 Ivory Wand (USA) 1973 Kobla (USA) 1995 Strawberry Road (AUS) 1979 Whiskey Road (USA) 1972 Giftisa (NZ) 1974 Winglet (USA) 1988 Alydar (USA) 1975 Highest Trump (USA) 1972 Treasure (USA) 2012 Medaglia d’Oro (USA) 1999 El Prado (IRL) 1989 Sadler’s Wells (USA) 1981 Lady Capulet (USA) 1974 Cappucino Bay (USA) 1989 Bailjumper (USA) 1974 Dubbed In (USA) 1973 Proposal (USA) 1997 Mt. Livermore (USA) 1981 Blushing Groom (FR) 1974 Flama Ardiente (USA) 1972 Lady Of Choice (USA) 1992 Storm Bird (CAN) 1978 Chosen Lady (USA) 1987

National Treasure Past Performances and Results

After winning his Maiden Special Weight race to start his career, National Treasure finished 2022 with a second-place finish at Santa Anita and a third-place finish at Keeneland.

After finishing third and fourth in his first two races to start 2023, National Treasure won the Preakness Stakes last month.

If National Treasure wins on Saturday, he will become the first horse since 2005’s Afleet Alex to win the Preakness and Belmont.

Track Date Race Race Type Grade Finish Equibase Speed Pimlico Race Course 5/20/2023 13 Preakness Stakes(Gr. 1) 1 1 102 Santa Anita 4/8/2023 6 RUNHAPPY Santa Anita Derby (Gr. 1) 1 4 101 Santa Anita 1/8/2023 8 Sham Stakes (Gr. 3) 2 3 101 Keeneland 11/4/2022 9 FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (Gr. 1) 1 3 100 Santa Anita 10/8/2022 8 American Pharoah Stakes (Gr. 1) 1 2 99 Del Mar 9/3/2022 6 Maiden Special Weight N/A 1 92

