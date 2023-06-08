Horse Racing

National Treasure Belmont Stakes 2023 Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Past Performances

National Treasure with John R. Velazquez

The 2023 Belmont Stakes is set for Saturday, June 10, at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s dominant Belmont Stakes’ victory to secure the Triple Crown. One horse looking to win its second straight Triple Crown race is National Treasure. Here, we explore National Treasure’s odds to win the 2023 Belmont Stakes, along with his trainer, jockey, owner, pedigree, past performances, and horse racing stats.

National Treasure Odds To Win The 2023 Belmont Stakes Stakes

Which horse will be victorious on Saturday night? The oddsmakers list Forte (+220) as the favorite to win the Belmont Stakes. Forte will be out for revenge after being scratched the morning of the Kentucky Derby.

Angel of Empire (+350) and Tapit Trice (+400) are right behind Forte.

National Treasure (+600) is sitting with the fourth-best odds to win the Belmont Stakes. National Treasure was not the morning line favorite at the Preakness, a race he won.

Check out the 2023 Belmont Stakes Stakes odds below.

Belmont Stakes Horses Belmont Stakes Odds Play
Forte +220 BetOnline logo
Angel of Empire +350 BetOnline logo
Tapit Trice +400 BetOnline logo
National Treasure +600 BetOnline logo
Arcangelo +850 BetOnline logo
Hit Show +1000 BetOnline logo
Red Route One +2000 BetOnline logo
Tapit Shoes +2500 BetOnline logo
Il Miracolo +5000 BetOnline logo

National Treasure Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

National Treasure has arguably the best team in the field, with jockey John Velazquez and trainer Bob Baffert. Velazquez and Baffert played intragral roles in National Treaure’s win in the Preakness.

Velazquez is a Hall of Famer jockey with career earnings of $467,174,029. The 51-year-old has won seven Triple Crown races, including two wins in the Belmont Stakes (2007 on Rags to Riches and 2012 Union Rags).

Baffert returns to the Belmont Stakes for the first time in five years. In his first Triple Crown race post-suspension, Baffert won with National Treasure in the 2023 Preakness. Baffert is a three-time Belmont Stakes winner, the most recent win being in 2018 with Justify.

National Treasure was bred by Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds and sold for a hefty action price of $500,000.

Horse National Treasure
Post Position 4
Odds +600
Jockey John Velazquez
Trainer Bob Baffert
Owner(s) SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Masterson
Breeder Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC
Pedigree Quality Road – Treasure, by Medaglia D’Oro
Auction Price $500,000

National Treasure Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

In six starts, National Treasure holds a record of 2-1-2. Thanks to its win at the Preakness, National Treasure’s career earnings skyrocketed passed $1.3 million.

National Treasure flew in the Preakness, reaching a top speed figure of 102.

As a pacesetter, National Treasure has to be careful because the Belmont is 1.5 miles, the longest race in the Triple Crown.

Career Record 6(2-1-2)
Career Earnings $1,335,000
Earnings Per Start $222,500
Running Style Pacesetter/Press The Pace
Equibase Speed Figure 102

National Treasure Horse Pedigree

Quality Road (USA)

2006

 Elusive Quality (USA)

1993

 Gone West (USA)

1984

 Mr. Prospector (USA)

1970
Secrettame (USA)

1978
Touch of Greatness (USA)

1986

 Hero’s Honor (USA)

1980
Ivory Wand (USA)

1973
Kobla (USA)

1995

 Strawberry Road (AUS)

1979

 Whiskey Road (USA)

1972
Giftisa (NZ)

1974
Winglet (USA)

1988

 Alydar (USA)

1975
Highest Trump (USA)

1972
Treasure (USA)

2012

 Medaglia d’Oro (USA)

1999

 El Prado (IRL)

1989

 Sadler’s Wells (USA)

1981
Lady Capulet (USA)

1974
Cappucino Bay (USA)

1989

 Bailjumper (USA)

1974
Dubbed In (USA)

1973
Proposal (USA)

1997

 Mt. Livermore (USA)

1981

 Blushing Groom (FR)

1974
Flama Ardiente (USA)

1972
Lady Of Choice (USA)

1992

 Storm Bird (CAN)

1978
Chosen Lady (USA)

1987

National Treasure Past Performances and Results

After winning his Maiden Special Weight race to start his career, National Treasure finished 2022 with a second-place finish at Santa Anita and a third-place finish at Keeneland.

After finishing third and fourth in his first two races to start 2023, National Treasure won the Preakness Stakes last month.

If National Treasure wins on Saturday, he will become the first horse since 2005’s Afleet Alex to win the Preakness and Belmont.

Track Date Race Race Type Grade Finish Equibase Speed
Pimlico Race Course 5/20/2023 13 Preakness Stakes(Gr. 1) 1 1 102
Santa Anita 4/8/2023 6 RUNHAPPY Santa Anita Derby (Gr. 1) 1 4 101
Santa Anita 1/8/2023 8 Sham Stakes (Gr. 3) 2 3 101
Keeneland 11/4/2022 9 FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (Gr. 1) 1 3 100
Santa Anita 10/8/2022 8 American Pharoah Stakes (Gr. 1) 1 2 99
Del Mar 9/3/2022 6 Maiden Special Weight N/A 1 92

Horse Racing Betting Guides 2023

Horse Racing
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
