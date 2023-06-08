The 2023 Belmont Stakes is set for Saturday, June 10, at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s dominant Belmont Stakes’ victory to secure the Triple Crown. One horse looking to win its second straight Triple Crown race is National Treasure. Here, we explore National Treasure’s odds to win the 2023 Belmont Stakes, along with his trainer, jockey, owner, pedigree, past performances, and horse racing stats.
National Treasure Odds To Win The 2023 Belmont Stakes Stakes
Preakness winner NATIONAL TREASURE had his final work a few days ago. @ChristinaFDTV and @Andie_Biancone review his trip. Stay tuned to @FanDuelTV as we gear up for Saturday’s (GI) 🏆 Belmont Stakes. pic.twitter.com/enJ7Wyznse
— TVG (@TVG) June 8, 2023
Which horse will be victorious on Saturday night? The oddsmakers list Forte (+220) as the favorite to win the Belmont Stakes. Forte will be out for revenge after being scratched the morning of the Kentucky Derby.
Angel of Empire (+350) and Tapit Trice (+400) are right behind Forte.
National Treasure (+600) is sitting with the fourth-best odds to win the Belmont Stakes. National Treasure was not the morning line favorite at the Preakness, a race he won.
Check out the 2023 Belmont Stakes Stakes odds below.
|Belmont Stakes Horses
|Belmont Stakes Odds
|Play
|Forte
|+220
|Angel of Empire
|+350
|Tapit Trice
|+400
|National Treasure
|+600
|Arcangelo
|+850
|Hit Show
|+1000
|Red Route One
|+2000
|Tapit Shoes
|+2500
|Il Miracolo
|+5000
National Treasure Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price
National Treasure has arguably the best team in the field, with jockey John Velazquez and trainer Bob Baffert. Velazquez and Baffert played intragral roles in National Treaure’s win in the Preakness.
Velazquez is a Hall of Famer jockey with career earnings of $467,174,029. The 51-year-old has won seven Triple Crown races, including two wins in the Belmont Stakes (2007 on Rags to Riches and 2012 Union Rags).
Baffert returns to the Belmont Stakes for the first time in five years. In his first Triple Crown race post-suspension, Baffert won with National Treasure in the 2023 Preakness. Baffert is a three-time Belmont Stakes winner, the most recent win being in 2018 with Justify.
National Treasure was bred by Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds and sold for a hefty action price of $500,000.
|Horse
|National Treasure
|Post Position
|4
|Odds
|+600
|Jockey
|John Velazquez
|Trainer
|Bob Baffert
|Owner(s)
|SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Masterson
|Breeder
|Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC
|Pedigree
|Quality Road – Treasure, by Medaglia D’Oro
|Auction Price
|$500,000
National Treasure Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure
In six starts, National Treasure holds a record of 2-1-2. Thanks to its win at the Preakness, National Treasure’s career earnings skyrocketed passed $1.3 million.
National Treasure flew in the Preakness, reaching a top speed figure of 102.
As a pacesetter, National Treasure has to be careful because the Belmont is 1.5 miles, the longest race in the Triple Crown.
|Career Record
|6(2-1-2)
|Career Earnings
|$1,335,000
|Earnings Per Start
|$222,500
|Running Style
|Pacesetter/Press The Pace
|Equibase Speed Figure
|102
National Treasure Horse Pedigree
|Quality Road (USA)
2006
|Elusive Quality (USA)
1993
|Gone West (USA)
1984
|Mr. Prospector (USA)
1970
|Secrettame (USA)
1978
|Touch of Greatness (USA)
1986
|Hero’s Honor (USA)
1980
|Ivory Wand (USA)
1973
|Kobla (USA)
1995
|Strawberry Road (AUS)
1979
|Whiskey Road (USA)
1972
|Giftisa (NZ)
1974
|Winglet (USA)
1988
|Alydar (USA)
1975
|Highest Trump (USA)
1972
|Treasure (USA)
2012
|Medaglia d’Oro (USA)
1999
|El Prado (IRL)
1989
|Sadler’s Wells (USA)
1981
|Lady Capulet (USA)
1974
|Cappucino Bay (USA)
1989
|Bailjumper (USA)
1974
|Dubbed In (USA)
1973
|Proposal (USA)
1997
|Mt. Livermore (USA)
1981
|Blushing Groom (FR)
1974
|Flama Ardiente (USA)
1972
|Lady Of Choice (USA)
1992
|Storm Bird (CAN)
1978
|Chosen Lady (USA)
1987
National Treasure Past Performances and Results
After winning his Maiden Special Weight race to start his career, National Treasure finished 2022 with a second-place finish at Santa Anita and a third-place finish at Keeneland.
After finishing third and fourth in his first two races to start 2023, National Treasure won the Preakness Stakes last month.
If National Treasure wins on Saturday, he will become the first horse since 2005’s Afleet Alex to win the Preakness and Belmont.
|Track
|Date
|Race
|Race Type
|Grade
|Finish
|Equibase Speed
|Pimlico Race Course
|5/20/2023
|13
|Preakness Stakes(Gr. 1)
|1
|1
|102
|Santa Anita
|4/8/2023
|6
|RUNHAPPY Santa Anita Derby (Gr. 1)
|1
|4
|101
|Santa Anita
|1/8/2023
|8
|Sham Stakes (Gr. 3)
|2
|3
|101
|Keeneland
|11/4/2022
|9
|FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (Gr. 1)
|1
|3
|100
|Santa Anita
|10/8/2022
|8
|American Pharoah Stakes (Gr. 1)
|1
|2
|99
|Del Mar
|9/3/2022
|6
|Maiden Special Weight
|N/A
|1
|92
