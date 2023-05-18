Horse Racing

National Treasure Preakness 2023 Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats

National_Treasure_2023_Preakness_615x400

The lineup for the 2023 Preakness Stakes has been unveiled, revealing the post positions and the initial morning line odds.

Scheduled for Saturday, May 20, at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, the Preakness Stakes stands as the second jewel in the renowned triple crown. As the 148th edition of this historic race approaches, a remarkable group of three-year-old Thoroughbreds will take center stage, showcasing their skills and vying for glory on the renowned track.

Let’s take a look at National Treasure.

National Treasure Odds To Win The 2023 Preakness Stakes

National Treasure, the talented colt, is one of the favorites to win the 2023 Preakness Stakes, with current odds of 4-1. Being assigned the 1st post position in the race gives him a legitimate shot at a favorable start. This post position increases the likelihood of National Treasure getting off to a strong and promising beginning in the Preakness Stakes, something he will absolutely need if he wants to grab a win.

Check out the 2023 Preakness Stakes odds below.

Preakness Stakes Horses Preakness Stakes Odds Play
Mage +130 BetOnline logo
First Mission +250 BetOnline logo
National Treasure +575 BetOnline logo
Blazing Sevens +750 BetOnline logo
Red Route One +1400 BetOnline logo
Perform +2000 BetOnline logo
Coffeewithchris +2500 BetOnline logo
Chase The Chaos +5000 BetOnline logo

National Treasure Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

National Treasure is a talented 3-year-old colt who has competed in races from 2022 to 2023. He is the offspring of Quality Road and the mare Treasure, who is a descendant of Medaglia d’Oro. Trained by the renowned Bob Baffert, National Treasure has represented SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Masterson, Robert E., Stonestreet Stables LLC, Schoenfarber, Jay A., Waves Edge Capital LLC, and Donovan, Catherine as his ownership group.

Bred in Kentucky, United States, National Treasure is a product of the esteemed breeding program of Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC. Throughout his racing career, he has triumphed at notable tracks such as Del Mar, Keeneland, and Santa Anita, showcasing his abilities on various racing surfaces.

Horse National Treasure
Post Position 1
Odds +575
Jockey John Velazquez
Trainer Bob Baffert
Owner(s) SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Masterson
Breeder Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC
Pedigree Quality Road – Treasure, by Medaglia D’Oro
Auction Price $500,000

National Treasure Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

National Treasure will come into the 2023 Preakness Stakes with a 1-1-2 career record having earned $345,000. What jumps out is his Equibase Speed Figure of 101. It’s Just shy of the favorite Mage of 104. National Treasure won’t be a pacesetter, but he does need to get off of the post for a good start.

Career Record 5(1-1-2)
Career Earnings $345,000
Earnings Per Start $69,000
Running Style Stalker/Closer
Equibase Speed Figure 101

National Treasure Horse Pedigree

Quality Road (USA)

2006

 Elusive Quality (USA)

1993

 Gone West (USA)

1984

 Mr. Prospector (USA)

1970
Secrettame (USA)

1978
Touch of Greatness (USA)

1986

 Hero’s Honor (USA)

1980
Ivory Wand (USA)

1973
Kobla (USA)

1995

 Strawberry Road (AUS)

1979

 Whiskey Road (USA)

1972
Giftisa (NZ)

1974
Winglet (USA)

1988

 Alydar (USA)

1975
Highest Trump (USA)

1972
Treasure (USA)

2012

 Medaglia d’Oro (USA)

1999

 El Prado (IRL)

1989

 Sadler’s Wells (USA)

1981
Lady Capulet (USA)

1974
Cappucino Bay (USA)

1989

 Bailjumper (USA)

1974
Dubbed In (USA)

1973
Proposal (USA)

1997

 Mt. Livermore (USA)

1981

 Blushing Groom (FR)

1974
Flama Ardiente (USA)

1972
Lady Of Choice (USA)

1992

 Storm Bird (CAN)

1978
Chosen Lady (USA)

1987

National Treasure Past Performances and Results

National Treasure began his racing career by winning a 1/2 furlong maiden race for 2-year-olds in impressive wire-to-wire fashion, triumphing by a margin of 1 1/2 lengths.

In his second outing, National Treasure faced tougher competition in the Grade 1 $300,000 American Pharoah Stakes at Santa Anita on October 8. Despite running a commendable race and securing a clear second-place finish, he was outmatched by his dominant stable-mate, Cave Rock, who won decisively as the favorite. National Treasure valiantly pursued Cave Rock throughout the race, crossing the finish line 5 1/2 lengths behind. However, he demonstrated his quality by finishing well ahead of the third-place contender, Hejazi.

Moving on to the Grade 1, $2 million FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance, National Treasure once again performed admirably, claiming a non-threatening third-place finish behind the winner, Forte, and his stablemate, Cave Rock.

In his 3-year-old debut, National Treasure secured a third-place finish in the Grade 3 Sham Stakes at Santa Anita Park on January 8, 2023. After missing his subsequent planned race in the San Felipe Stakes, he contested the Grade 1 $750,000 Santa Anita Derby on April 8, where he finished fourth.

Track Date Race Race Type Grade Finish Equibase Speed
Santa Anita 4/8/2023 6 RUNHAPPY Santa Anita Derby (Gr. 1) 1 4 101
Santa Anita 1/8/2023 8 Sham Stakes (Gr. 3) 2 3 101
Keeneland 11/4/2022 9 FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (Gr. 1) 1 3 100
Santa Anita 10/8/2022 8 American Pharoah Stakes (Gr. 1) 1 2 99
Del Mar 9/3/2022 6 Maiden Special Weight N/A 1 92
