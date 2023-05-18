The lineup for the 2023 Preakness Stakes has been unveiled, revealing the post positions and the initial morning line odds.

Scheduled for Saturday, May 20, at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, the Preakness Stakes stands as the second jewel in the renowned triple crown. As the 148th edition of this historic race approaches, a remarkable group of three-year-old Thoroughbreds will take center stage, showcasing their skills and vying for glory on the renowned track.

Let’s take a look at National Treasure.

National Treasure Odds To Win The 2023 Preakness Stakes

National Treasure, the talented colt, is one of the favorites to win the 2023 Preakness Stakes, with current odds of 4-1. Being assigned the 1st post position in the race gives him a legitimate shot at a favorable start. This post position increases the likelihood of National Treasure getting off to a strong and promising beginning in the Preakness Stakes, something he will absolutely need if he wants to grab a win.

Preakness Stakes Horses Preakness Stakes Odds Play Mage +130 First Mission +250 National Treasure +575 Blazing Sevens +750 Red Route One +1400 Perform +2000 Coffeewithchris +2500 Chase The Chaos +5000

National Treasure Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

National Treasure is a talented 3-year-old colt who has competed in races from 2022 to 2023. He is the offspring of Quality Road and the mare Treasure, who is a descendant of Medaglia d’Oro. Trained by the renowned Bob Baffert, National Treasure has represented SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Masterson, Robert E., Stonestreet Stables LLC, Schoenfarber, Jay A., Waves Edge Capital LLC, and Donovan, Catherine as his ownership group.

Bred in Kentucky, United States, National Treasure is a product of the esteemed breeding program of Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC. Throughout his racing career, he has triumphed at notable tracks such as Del Mar, Keeneland, and Santa Anita, showcasing his abilities on various racing surfaces.

Horse National Treasure Post Position 1 Odds +575 Jockey John Velazquez Trainer Bob Baffert Owner(s) SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Masterson Breeder Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC Pedigree Quality Road – Treasure, by Medaglia D’Oro Auction Price $500,000

National Treasure Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

National Treasure will come into the 2023 Preakness Stakes with a 1-1-2 career record having earned $345,000. What jumps out is his Equibase Speed Figure of 101. It’s Just shy of the favorite Mage of 104. National Treasure won’t be a pacesetter, but he does need to get off of the post for a good start.

Career Record 5(1-1-2) Career Earnings $345,000 Earnings Per Start $69,000 Running Style Stalker/Closer Equibase Speed Figure 101

National Treasure Horse Pedigree

Quality Road (USA) 2006 Elusive Quality (USA) 1993 Gone West (USA) 1984 Mr. Prospector (USA) 1970 Secrettame (USA) 1978 Touch of Greatness (USA) 1986 Hero’s Honor (USA) 1980 Ivory Wand (USA) 1973 Kobla (USA) 1995 Strawberry Road (AUS) 1979 Whiskey Road (USA) 1972 Giftisa (NZ) 1974 Winglet (USA) 1988 Alydar (USA) 1975 Highest Trump (USA) 1972 Treasure (USA) 2012 Medaglia d’Oro (USA) 1999 El Prado (IRL) 1989 Sadler’s Wells (USA) 1981 Lady Capulet (USA) 1974 Cappucino Bay (USA) 1989 Bailjumper (USA) 1974 Dubbed In (USA) 1973 Proposal (USA) 1997 Mt. Livermore (USA) 1981 Blushing Groom (FR) 1974 Flama Ardiente (USA) 1972 Lady Of Choice (USA) 1992 Storm Bird (CAN) 1978 Chosen Lady (USA) 1987

National Treasure Past Performances and Results

National Treasure began his racing career by winning a 1/2 furlong maiden race for 2-year-olds in impressive wire-to-wire fashion, triumphing by a margin of 1 1/2 lengths.

In his second outing, National Treasure faced tougher competition in the Grade 1 $300,000 American Pharoah Stakes at Santa Anita on October 8. Despite running a commendable race and securing a clear second-place finish, he was outmatched by his dominant stable-mate, Cave Rock, who won decisively as the favorite. National Treasure valiantly pursued Cave Rock throughout the race, crossing the finish line 5 1/2 lengths behind. However, he demonstrated his quality by finishing well ahead of the third-place contender, Hejazi.

Moving on to the Grade 1, $2 million FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance, National Treasure once again performed admirably, claiming a non-threatening third-place finish behind the winner, Forte, and his stablemate, Cave Rock.

In his 3-year-old debut, National Treasure secured a third-place finish in the Grade 3 Sham Stakes at Santa Anita Park on January 8, 2023. After missing his subsequent planned race in the San Felipe Stakes, he contested the Grade 1 $750,000 Santa Anita Derby on April 8, where he finished fourth.

Track Date Race Race Type Grade Finish Equibase Speed Santa Anita 4/8/2023 6 RUNHAPPY Santa Anita Derby (Gr. 1) 1 4 101 Santa Anita 1/8/2023 8 Sham Stakes (Gr. 3) 2 3 101 Keeneland 11/4/2022 9 FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (Gr. 1) 1 3 100 Santa Anita 10/8/2022 8 American Pharoah Stakes (Gr. 1) 1 2 99 Del Mar 9/3/2022 6 Maiden Special Weight N/A 1 92