The lineup for the 2023 Preakness Stakes has been unveiled, revealing the post positions and the initial morning line odds.
Scheduled for Saturday, May 20, at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, the Preakness Stakes stands as the second jewel in the renowned triple crown. As the 148th edition of this historic race approaches, a remarkable group of three-year-old Thoroughbreds will take center stage, showcasing their skills and vying for glory on the renowned track.
Let’s take a look at National Treasure.
National Treasure Odds To Win The 2023 Preakness Stakes
National Treasure, the talented colt, is one of the favorites to win the 2023 Preakness Stakes, with current odds of 4-1. Being assigned the 1st post position in the race gives him a legitimate shot at a favorable start. This post position increases the likelihood of National Treasure getting off to a strong and promising beginning in the Preakness Stakes, something he will absolutely need if he wants to grab a win.
Check out the 2023 Preakness Stakes odds below.
|Preakness Stakes Horses
|Preakness Stakes Odds
|Play
|Mage
|+130
|First Mission
|+250
|National Treasure
|+575
|Blazing Sevens
|+750
|Red Route One
|+1400
|Perform
|+2000
|Coffeewithchris
|+2500
|Chase The Chaos
|+5000
National Treasure Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price
National Treasure is a talented 3-year-old colt who has competed in races from 2022 to 2023. He is the offspring of Quality Road and the mare Treasure, who is a descendant of Medaglia d’Oro. Trained by the renowned Bob Baffert, National Treasure has represented SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Masterson, Robert E., Stonestreet Stables LLC, Schoenfarber, Jay A., Waves Edge Capital LLC, and Donovan, Catherine as his ownership group.
Bred in Kentucky, United States, National Treasure is a product of the esteemed breeding program of Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC. Throughout his racing career, he has triumphed at notable tracks such as Del Mar, Keeneland, and Santa Anita, showcasing his abilities on various racing surfaces.
|Horse
|National Treasure
|Post Position
|1
|Odds
|+575
|Jockey
|John Velazquez
|Trainer
|Bob Baffert
|Owner(s)
|SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Masterson
|Breeder
|Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC
|Pedigree
|Quality Road – Treasure, by Medaglia D’Oro
|Auction Price
|$500,000
National Treasure Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure
National Treasure will come into the 2023 Preakness Stakes with a 1-1-2 career record having earned $345,000. What jumps out is his Equibase Speed Figure of 101. It’s Just shy of the favorite Mage of 104. National Treasure won’t be a pacesetter, but he does need to get off of the post for a good start.
|Career Record
|5(1-1-2)
|Career Earnings
|$345,000
|Earnings Per Start
|$69,000
|Running Style
|Stalker/Closer
|Equibase Speed Figure
|101
National Treasure Horse Pedigree
|Quality Road (USA)
2006
|Elusive Quality (USA)
1993
|Gone West (USA)
1984
|Mr. Prospector (USA)
1970
|Secrettame (USA)
1978
|Touch of Greatness (USA)
1986
|Hero’s Honor (USA)
1980
|Ivory Wand (USA)
1973
|Kobla (USA)
1995
|Strawberry Road (AUS)
1979
|Whiskey Road (USA)
1972
|Giftisa (NZ)
1974
|Winglet (USA)
1988
|Alydar (USA)
1975
|Highest Trump (USA)
1972
|Treasure (USA)
2012
|Medaglia d’Oro (USA)
1999
|El Prado (IRL)
1989
|Sadler’s Wells (USA)
1981
|Lady Capulet (USA)
1974
|Cappucino Bay (USA)
1989
|Bailjumper (USA)
1974
|Dubbed In (USA)
1973
|Proposal (USA)
1997
|Mt. Livermore (USA)
1981
|Blushing Groom (FR)
1974
|Flama Ardiente (USA)
1972
|Lady Of Choice (USA)
1992
|Storm Bird (CAN)
1978
|Chosen Lady (USA)
1987
National Treasure Past Performances and Results
National Treasure began his racing career by winning a 1/2 furlong maiden race for 2-year-olds in impressive wire-to-wire fashion, triumphing by a margin of 1 1/2 lengths.
In his second outing, National Treasure faced tougher competition in the Grade 1 $300,000 American Pharoah Stakes at Santa Anita on October 8. Despite running a commendable race and securing a clear second-place finish, he was outmatched by his dominant stable-mate, Cave Rock, who won decisively as the favorite. National Treasure valiantly pursued Cave Rock throughout the race, crossing the finish line 5 1/2 lengths behind. However, he demonstrated his quality by finishing well ahead of the third-place contender, Hejazi.
Moving on to the Grade 1, $2 million FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance, National Treasure once again performed admirably, claiming a non-threatening third-place finish behind the winner, Forte, and his stablemate, Cave Rock.
In his 3-year-old debut, National Treasure secured a third-place finish in the Grade 3 Sham Stakes at Santa Anita Park on January 8, 2023. After missing his subsequent planned race in the San Felipe Stakes, he contested the Grade 1 $750,000 Santa Anita Derby on April 8, where he finished fourth.
|Track
|Date
|Race
|Race Type
|Grade
|Finish
|Equibase Speed
|Santa Anita
|4/8/2023
|6
|RUNHAPPY Santa Anita Derby (Gr. 1)
|1
|4
|101
|Santa Anita
|1/8/2023
|8
|Sham Stakes (Gr. 3)
|2
|3
|101
|Keeneland
|11/4/2022
|9
|FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (Gr. 1)
|1
|3
|100
|Santa Anita
|10/8/2022
|8
|American Pharoah Stakes (Gr. 1)
|1
|2
|99
|Del Mar
|9/3/2022
|6
|Maiden Special Weight
|N/A
|1
|92